Newmont Mining : Goldcorp Combination Receives Approval Under Investment Canada Act

Newmont
Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) today
announced that the Minister of Innovation,
Science and Economic Development Canada cleared Newmont and Goldcorp
to proceed with their previously
announced combination. With this approval, Newmont and Goldcorp can
now move forward with closing the transaction.
Mexico’s Competition Commission approved the combination in March,
following clearance from the Canadian Competition Bureau and the Korea
Fair Trade Commission in February.
“With the overwhelming support of both companies’ shareholders and the
necessary regulatory approvals in hand, we will close the transaction on
April 18th,” said Gary Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer. “We
are grateful to our employees, shareholders, partners and government
stakeholders for their support and cooperation throughout this process.”
Following transaction close, Newmont Goldcorp will continue trading on
the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with the ticker ‘NEM’ and will begin
trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) with the ticker
‘NGT.’ Goldcorp’s common shares will be delisted from the exchanges
following closing.
Immediately upon transaction close, which is expected on April 18, Newmont
Goldcorp will:
-
Be accretive to Newmont’s Net Asset Value per share by 27 percent, and
to the combined company’s 2020 cash flow per share by 34 percent;i
-
Begin delivering $365 million in expected annual pre-tax synergies,
supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements,
representing $4.4 billion in Net Present Value (pre-tax);ii
-
Target six to seven million ounces of steady gold production over a
decades-long time horizon;i
-
Have the largest gold Reserves and Resources in the gold sector,
including on a per share basis;
-
Be located in favorable mining jurisdictions and prolific gold
districts on four continents;
-
Deliver the highest dividend among senior gold producers;iii
-
Offer financial flexibility and an investment-grade balance sheet to
advance the most promising projects at an Internal Rate of Return
(IRR) of at least 15 percent;iv
-
Feature a deep bench of accomplished business leaders, technical teams
and other talent with extensive mining industry experience; and
-
Maintain industry leadership in environmental, social and governance
performance.
About Newmont
Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The Company’s operations
are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname.
Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was
named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World
Index in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Company is an industry leader in
value creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental,
social and safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been
publicly traded since 1925.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which
are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections
and other applicable laws and “forward-looking information” within the
meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Where a forward-looking
statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future
events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith
and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause
actual results to differ materially from future results expressed,
projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements often address our expected future business and financial
performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as
“anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “expect,”
“believe,” “target,” “indicative,” “preliminary,” or “potential.”
Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without
limitation: (i) statements relating to Newmont’s planned acquisition of
Goldcorp (the “proposed transaction”) and the expected terms, timing and
closing of the proposed transaction, including satisfaction of customary
closing conditions; (ii) estimates of future production and sales,
including expected annual production range; (iii) estimates of future
costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs; (iv) expectations
regarding accretion; (v) estimates of future capital expenditures; (vi)
estimates of future cost reductions, efficiencies and synergies,
including, without limitation, G&A savings, supply chain efficiencies,
full potential improvement, integration opportunities and other
improvements and savings; (vii) expectations regarding future
exploration and the development, growth and potential of Newmont’s and
Goldcorp’s operations, project pipeline and investments, including,
without limitation, project returns, expected average IRR, schedule,
decision dates, mine life, commercial start, first production, capital
average production, average costs and upside potential; (viii)
expectations regarding future investments or divestitures; (ix)
expectations of future dividends and returns to stockholders; (x)
expectations of future free cash flow generation, liquidity, balance
sheet strength and credit ratings; (xi) expectations of future equity
and enterprise value; (xii) expectations of future plans and benefits;
(xiii) expectations regarding future mineralization, including, without
limitation, expectations regarding reserves and resources, grade and
recoveries; and (xiv) estimates of future closure costs and liabilities.
Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon
certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions,
include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change
to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical
conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of
Newmont’s and Goldcorp’s operations and projects being consistent with
current expectations and mine plans, including, without limitation,
receipt of export approvals; (iii) political developments in any
jurisdiction in which Newmont and Goldcorp operate being consistent with
its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions for the
Australian dollar or the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, as well as
other exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels;
(v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and
oil; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with
current levels; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve, mineral
resource and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning
assumptions. Risks relating to forward-looking statements in regard to
the Newmont’s and Goldcorp’s business and future performance may
include, but are not limited to, gold and other metals price volatility,
currency fluctuations, operational risks, increased production costs and
variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining
plans, political risk, community relations, conflict resolution
governmental regulation and judicial outcomes and other risks. In
addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from
forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated
with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective
integration of Newmont’s and Goldcorp’s businesses and the ability to
achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the
proposed transaction; the risk associated with the timing of the closing
of the proposed transaction, including the risk that the conditions to
the transaction are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all and the
failure of the transaction to close for any other reason; the risk that
a consent or authorization that may be required for the proposed
transaction is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that
are not anticipated; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be
instituted against the parties and others related to the arrangement
agreement; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the
transaction, the response of business partners and retention as a result
of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; potential
volatility in the price of Newmont Common Stock due to the proposed
transaction; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand
for Newmont’s and Goldcorp’s resources and the impact of competitive
responses to the announcement of the transaction; and the diversion of
management time on transaction-related issues. For a more detailed
discussion of such risks and other factors, see Newmont’s 2018 Annual
Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(“SEC”) as well as the Company’s other SEC filings, available on the SEC
website or www.newmont.com,
Goldcorp’s most recent annual information form as well as Goldcorp’s
other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and
available on SEDAR, on the SEC website or www.goldcorp.com.
Newmont is not affirming or adopting any statements or reports
attributed to Goldcorp (including prior mineral reserve and resource
declaration) in this press release or made by Goldcorp outside of this
press release. Goldcorp is not affirming or adopting any statements or
reports attributed to Newmont (including prior mineral reserve and
resource declaration) in this press release or made by Newmont outside
of this press release. Newmont and Goldcorp do not undertake any
obligation to release publicly revisions to any “forward-looking
statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or
circumstances after the date of this press release, or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under
applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of
update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a
reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking
statements” is at investors’ own risk.
i Caution Regarding Projections: Projections used in this
release are considered “forward looking statements.” See cautionary
statement above regarding forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
information representing post-closing expectations is inherently
uncertain. Estimates such as expected accretion, NAV, Net Present Value
creation, synergies, expected future production, IRR, financial
flexibility and balance sheet strength are preliminary in nature. There
can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will close or that the
forward-looking information will prove to be accurate.
ii Net Present Value (NPV) creation as used in this release
is a management estimate provided for illustrative purposes, and should
not be considered a GAAP or non-GAAP financial measure. NPV creation
represents management’s combined estimate of pre-tax synergies, supply
chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, as a result of the
proposed transaction that have been monetized and projected over a
twenty year period for purposes of the estimation, applying a discount
rate of 5 percent. Such estimates are necessarily imprecise and are
based on numerous judgments and assumptions. Expected NPV creation is a
“forward-looking statement” subject to risks, uncertainties and other
factors which could cause actual value creation to differ from expected
value creation.
iii 2019 dividends beyond Q1 2019 have not yet been approved
or declared by the Board of Directors. Management’s expectations with
respect to future dividends or annualized dividends are “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor
created by such sections and other applicable laws. Investors are
cautioned that such statements with respect to future dividends are
non-binding. The declaration and payment of future dividends remain at
the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined based on
Newmont’s financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity
requirements, future prospects, gold and commodity prices, and other
factors deemed relevant by the Board. The Board of Directors reserves
all powers related to the declaration and payment of dividends.
Consequently, in determining the dividend to be declared and paid on the
common stock of the Company, the Board of Directors may revise or
terminate the payment level at any time without prior notice. As a
result, investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.
iv IRR targets on projects are calculated using an assumed
$1,200 gold price.
