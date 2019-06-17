Log in
Newmont Mining : Goldcorp Safely Ramping Up Operations at Peñasquito Mine in Mexico

0
06/17/2019 | 09:05am EDT

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont Goldcorp or the Company) is safely ramping up operations at the Peñasquito mine in Mexico following the lifting of an illegal blockade and the establishment of a dialogue process sponsored by the national government.

Concentrate shipments from the mine, as well as the delivery of supplies to the site, have resumed and workers are going through orientation sessions to ensure production begins in a safe and orderly manner. During the temporary suspension of operations, which began on April 29, the mine used the downtime to bring forward maintenance on a variety of systems and equipment.

Newmont Goldcorp is committed to good-faith dialogue with the trucking company and the San Juan de Cedros community (one of 25 neighboring communities) to achieve a fair and enduring resolution to contract and water availability issues.

The Peñasquito mine produced 272,000 ounces of gold in 2018 and directly employs more than 6,000 people while supporting another 20,000 indirect jobs in the region. Peñasquito has enhanced water availability to neighboring communities through a number of projects including water treatment plants, new wells, pipelines and water trucks.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Goldcorp is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont Goldcorp is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont Goldcorp was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the US Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to future production and operations at the Peñasquito mine. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Risks may include, but are not limited to, community relations risks and other factors disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the heading “Risk Factors” filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Company’s recent SEC filings, available on the SEC website or www.newmontgoldcorp.com, as well as the Company’s most recent filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.


© Business Wire 2019
