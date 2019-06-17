Newmont Mining : Goldcorp Safely Ramping Up Operations at Peñasquito Mine in Mexico

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont Goldcorp or the Company) is safely ramping up operations at the Peñasquito mine in Mexico following the lifting of an illegal blockade and the establishment of a dialogue process sponsored by the national government.

Concentrate shipments from the mine, as well as the delivery of supplies to the site, have resumed and workers are going through orientation sessions to ensure production begins in a safe and orderly manner. During the temporary suspension of operations, which began on April 29, the mine used the downtime to bring forward maintenance on a variety of systems and equipment.

Newmont Goldcorp is committed to good-faith dialogue with the trucking company and the San Juan de Cedros community (one of 25 neighboring communities) to achieve a fair and enduring resolution to contract and water availability issues.

The Peñasquito mine produced 272,000 ounces of gold in 2018 and directly employs more than 6,000 people while supporting another 20,000 indirect jobs in the region. Peñasquito has enhanced water availability to neighboring communities through a number of projects including water treatment plants, new wells, pipelines and water trucks.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Goldcorp is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont Goldcorp is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont Goldcorp was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

