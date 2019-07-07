Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Newmont Mining Corporation    NEM

NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION

(NEM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Newmont Mining : Partial Underground Operations at Newmont Goldcorp's Red Lake Mine to Safely Resume by Tuesday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 03:06pm EDT

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont Goldcorp or the Company) today reported that partial underground operations at the Company’s Red Lake mine in Ontario, Canada will safely resume by Tuesday, July 9. Underground mining was proactively paused on July 3 to allow for the installation of additional controls to further protect workers in the event water entered the mine through an historic stope at the Cochenour complex which is part of Red Lake. Processing and other surface operations at the mine have continued uninterrupted and underground workers were temporarily reassigned to jobs at the mill and other surface facilities.

The temporary pause in underground mining was proactively implemented following an in-depth review of an historic stope at Cochenour. Although there were no known changes to conditions at the mine, the decision to temporarily pause underground operations was taken to strengthen controls protecting the safety of Red Lake’s workforce.

The Red Lake mining district is located 180 kilometres north of Dryden, approximately 100 kilometres from the Manitoba border in northwestern Ontario. Mining operations include the Red Lake and Campbell underground mining and processing complexes, as well as Cochenour. The Red Lake mining district has been in operation since 1949.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Goldcorp is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont Goldcorp is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont Goldcorp was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the US Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements may include statements relating to future underground operations and timing at Red Lake. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Risks may include, but are not limited to, accidents, hazards and uncertainties associated with mining and other factors disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the heading “Risk Factors” filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Company’s recent SEC filings, available on the SEC website or www.newmontgoldcorp.com, as well as the Company’s most recent filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION
03:06pNEWMONT MINING : Partial Underground Operations at Newmont Goldcorp's Red Lake M..
BU
07/05NEWMONT GOLDCORP CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Complet..
AQ
07/05ARGO GOLD : Announces Board and Management Changes and Debt Settlement
AQ
07/04Canada M&A set to slow on volatility, high valuations after first-half drop
RE
07/02BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : - Nevada Gold Mines Launched Best Assets, Best People..
AQ
07/01NEWMONT MINING : Barrick-Newmont Nevada joint venture to produce 1.8-1.9 million..
RE
07/01NEWMONT MINING : Salt Lake City Law Firm Parsons Behle & Latimer Finalizes Histo..
PR
07/01NEWMONT GOLDCORP CORP /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/26NEWMONT MINING : Dreadnought to acquire Newmont Goldcorps drill-ready project
AQ
06/25NEWMONT GOLDCORP : announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 723 M
EBIT 2019 1 537 M
Net income 2019 868 M
Debt 2019 2 910 M
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 34,1x
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,54x
EV / Sales2020 3,02x
Capitalization 31 490 M
Chart NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Newmont Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 42,3  $
Last Close Price 38,4  $
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary J. Goldberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Palmer President & Chief Operating Officer
Noreen Doyle Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Zetwick Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION11.86%31 490
BARRICK GOLD CORP12.15%27 618
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED47.02%17 128
POLYUS PAO--.--%12 950
SHANDONG GOLD MINING38.38%12 269
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD22.38%12 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About