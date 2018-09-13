Log in
Newmont Mining Corporation

NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION (NEM)
Newmont Mining : Ranked Mining Sector Leader by DJSI World for Fourth Consecutive Year

09/13/2018 | 05:37pm CEST

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) announced that for an unprecedented fourth year running, the Company was named the Metals and Mining sector leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World). Newmont was the first gold company named to the index in 2007, and has been included on the DJSI North America Index every year since 2006.

“This recognition is an important reflection of how well we are doing to create value and improve lives for all of our stakeholders,” said Gary Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Employees at our sites around the globe know that leading in profitability and responsibility go hand-in-hand, and that their day-to-day work can have positive and lasting impacts on local communities. Our focus is on the long-term success of our company and doing that requires integrating sustainability into all aspects of our business.”

In addition to being recognized as the Metals and Mining sector’s sustainability leader, Newmont achieved outstanding performance in a number of areas including 100th percentile in the following:

  • Economic: Corporate Governance, Risk and Crisis Management, and Policy Influence
  • Environmental: Biodiversity, Climate Strategy, and Water-related Risks
  • Social: Labor Practice Indicators, Human Rights, Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy, and Asset Closure Management

As one of the most rigorous and highly regarded sustainability indices in the world, RobecoSAM evaluated 600 data points for nearly 2,100 companies to determine inclusion and ranking on the DJSI. Areas evaluated included corporate governance; risk and crisis management; supply chain management; climate strategy; human rights; talent attraction and retention; safety; environmental management and performance; codes of business conduct; local community development; and labor practices.

More information on Newmont's safety, economic, environmental and social performance can be found in the company's annual sustainability report, Beyond the Mine. The report is published as part of Newmont’s ongoing obligations as a founding member of the International Council on Mining and Metals and in accordance with the company’s commitments under the United Nations' Global Compact and the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights.

About Newmont

Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The Company’s operations are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental, social and safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 271 M
EBIT 2018 1 130 M
Net income 2018 789 M
Debt 2018 613 M
Yield 2018 1,80%
P/E ratio 2018 21,10
P/E ratio 2019 20,85
EV / Sales 2018 2,30x
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
Capitalization 16 087 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 43,4 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
Managers
NameTitle
Gary J. Goldberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Noreen Doyle Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Tom Palmer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Zetwick Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-21.03%16 087
BARRICK GOLD CORP-29.54%11 802
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-16.87%10 390
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 328
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-25.33%8 004
SHANDONG GOLD MINING-25.47%6 304
