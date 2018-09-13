Newmont Mining : Ranked Mining Sector Leader by DJSI World for Fourth Consecutive Year

Newmont
Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) announced that for an unprecedented
fourth year running, the Company was named the Metals and Mining sector leader
by the Dow
Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World). Newmont was the first
gold company named to the index in 2007, and has been included on the
DJSI North America Index every year since 2006.
“This recognition is an important reflection of how well we are doing to
create value and improve lives for all of our stakeholders,” said Gary
Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Employees at our sites
around the globe know that leading in profitability and responsibility
go hand-in-hand, and that their day-to-day work can have positive and
lasting impacts on local communities. Our focus is on the long-term
success of our company and doing that requires integrating
sustainability into all aspects of our business.”
In addition to being recognized as the Metals and Mining sector’s
sustainability leader, Newmont achieved outstanding performance in a
number of areas including 100th percentile in the following:
-
Economic: Corporate Governance, Risk and Crisis Management, and Policy
Influence
-
Environmental: Biodiversity, Climate Strategy, and Water-related Risks
-
Social: Labor Practice Indicators, Human Rights, Corporate Citizenship
and Philanthropy, and Asset Closure Management
As one of the most rigorous and highly regarded sustainability indices
in the world, RobecoSAM evaluated 600 data points for nearly 2,100
companies to determine inclusion and ranking on the DJSI. Areas
evaluated included corporate governance; risk and crisis management;
supply chain management; climate strategy; human rights; talent
attraction and retention; safety; environmental management and
performance; codes of business conduct; local community development; and
labor practices.
More information on Newmont's safety, economic, environmental and social
performance can be found in the company's annual sustainability report, Beyond
the Mine. The report is published as part of Newmont’s ongoing
obligations as a founding member of the International
Council on Mining and Metals and in accordance with the company’s
commitments under the United
Nations' Global Compact and the Voluntary
Principles on Security and Human Rights.
About Newmont
Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The Company’s operations
are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname.
Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was
named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World
Index in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Company is an industry leader in
value creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental,
social and safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been
publicly traded since 1925.
