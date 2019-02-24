Newmont Mining : Receives Shareholder Proposals from Barrick Subsidiary

Newmont
Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) today
announced that it has received from a subsidiary of Barrick Gold
Corporation (Barrick) notice of intent to make two shareholder proposals
for consideration at Newmont’s next annual meeting of stockholders. The
proposals, if made, would be to amend Newmont’s by-laws to lower the
share ownership threshold necessary to requisition shareholder meetings
to 15 percent from the current 25 percent, and to repeal all by-law
amendments implemented since October 24, 2018 (there have been none).
The notice follows Barrick’s announcement on February 22, 2019, the same
date as the delivery of the notice of intent, that it has reviewed the
opportunity for an unsolicited, no premium merger with Newmont but has
not made any decision. Newmont does not intend to speculate about
Barrick’s motivations or intentions and reserves all rights with respect
to the shareholder proposals.
The pending combination of Newmont and Goldcorp
Inc. (NYSE: GG, TSX: G) (Goldcorp) will create an unmatched
portfolio of world-class operations, projects, Reserves, exploration
opportunities, and talent. On day one after the transaction closes,
which is expected in the second quarter, Newmont
Goldcorp will:
-
Be immediately value-accretive to Newmont’s Net Asset Value and cash
flow per share;(1)
-
Generate an estimated $75 per ounce in Full Potential cost and
efficiency improvements, representing annual anticipated benefits of
approximately $165 million per year;(4)
-
Create a combined $265 million in expected annual pre-tax synergies
and Full Potential benefits representing value creation potential of
over $2.5 billion;(5)
-
Target 6-7 million ounces of steady-state gold production over a
decades-long time horizon;(1)
-
Have the largest gold Reserves and Resources in the gold sector,
including on a per share basis;
-
Be located in favorable mining jurisdictions and prolific gold
districts on four continents;
-
Deliver the highest dividend among senior gold producers;(2)
-
Offer financial flexibility and an investment-grade balance sheet to
advance the most promising projects generating a targeted Internal
Rate of Return of at least 15 percent;(1)(3)
-
Feature a deep bench of accomplished business leaders and
high-performing technical teams and other talent with extensive mining
industry experience; and
-
Maintain industry leadership in environmental, social and governance
performance.
Newmont remains confident that the proposed combination of Newmont and
Goldcorp represents the best opportunity to create value for its
shareholders and deliver industry-leading returns for decades to come.
About Newmont
Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The Company’s operations
are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname.
Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was
named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World
Index in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Company is an industry leader in
value creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental,
social and safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been
publicly traded since 1925.
