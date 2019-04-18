Newmont Mining : and Goldcorp Successfully Create World's Leading Gold Company

Newmont
Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont Goldcorp or the
Company) today announced the successful conclusion of its transaction
combining Newmont Mining Corporation and Goldcorp Inc. to form the
world’s leading gold business.
The resulting company features an unmatched portfolio of assets,
prospects and talent. This portfolio includes long-life operations and
profitable expansion and exploration options in some of the world’s most
favorable mining jurisdictions. Newmont Goldcorp will also offer
investors the highest annual dividend and the largest Reserves and
Resources per share among senior gold producers.
“We’ve met our goal to become the world’s leading gold business, and
we’ll maintain that position by executing our winning strategy,” said
Gary J. Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer. “That strategy focuses on
constantly improving safety and efficiency at our current operations
while we continue to invest in expansions and exploration to fuel next
generation production. An equally important part of that strategy is to
meet stakeholders’ expectations by continuing to lead the sector in
value creation and sustainability performance.”
Tom Palmer, President and Chief Operating Officer, added, “Our proven
operating model and shared values set the stage for a successful
integration process. Getting this process right is fundamental to
realizing the full potential of the Newmont Goldcorp combination.
Ultimately, our goal is to leverage a more prolific portfolio and an
even richer talent pool to generate superior value over the course of
decades.”
Newmont Goldcorp is expected to immediately:
-
Be accretive to Newmont’s Net Asset Value per share by 27 percent, and
to the combined company’s 2020 cash flow per share by 34 percent;i
-
Begin delivering $365 million in expected annual pre-tax synergies,
supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements,
representing $4.4 billion in Net Present Value (pre-tax);ii
-
Target six to seven million ounces of steady gold production over a
decades-long time horizon;i
-
Have the largest gold Reserves and Resources in the gold sector,
including on a per share basis;
-
Be located in favorable mining jurisdictions and prolific gold
districts on four continents;
-
Deliver the highest dividend among senior gold producers;iii
-
Offer financial flexibility and an investment-grade balance sheet to
advance the most promising projects at an Internal Rate of Return
(IRR) of at least 15 percent;iv
-
Feature a deep bench of accomplished business leaders, technical teams
and other talent with extensive mining industry experience; and
-
Maintain industry leadership in environmental, social and governance
performance.
About Newmont Goldcorp
Newmont Goldcorp is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of
copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of
assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining
jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa.
Newmont Goldcorp is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index
and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and
governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value
creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and
technical proficiency. Newmont Goldcorp was founded in 1921 and has been
publicly traded since 1925.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which
are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections
and other applicable laws and “forward-looking information” within the
meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Where a forward-looking
statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future
events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith
and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause
actual results to differ materially from future results expressed,
projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements often address our expected future business and financial
performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as
“anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “expect,”
“believe,” “target,” “indicative,” “preliminary,” or “potential.”
Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without
limitation: (i) estimates of future production and sales, including
expected annual production range; (ii) estimates of future costs
applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs; (iii) expectations
regarding accretion; (iv) estimates of future capital expenditures; (v)
estimates of future cost reductions, efficiencies and synergies,
including, without limitation, G&A savings, supply chain efficiencies,
full potential improvement, integration opportunities and other
improvements and savings; (vi) expectations regarding future exploration
and the development, growth and potential of Newmont Goldcorp’s
operations, project pipeline and investments, including, without
limitation, project returns, expected average IRR, schedule, decision
dates, mine life, commercial start, first production, capital average
production, average costs and upside potential; (vii) expectations
regarding future investments or divestitures; (viii) expectations of
future dividends and returns to stockholders; (ix) expectations of
future free cash flow generation, liquidity, balance sheet strength and
credit ratings; (x) expectations of future equity and enterprise value;
(xi) expectations of future plans and benefits; (xii) expectations
regarding future mineralization, including, without limitation,
expectations regarding reserves and resources, grade and recoveries; and
(xiii) estimates of future closure costs and liabilities. Estimates or
expectations of future events or results are based upon certain
assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include,
but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current
geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions;
(ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of Newmont
Goldcorp’s operations and projects being consistent with current
expectations and mine plans, including, without limitation, receipt of
export approvals; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in
which Newmont Goldcorp operates being consistent with its current
expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions for the Australian
dollar or the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, as well as other
exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels; (v)
certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil;
(vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current
levels; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve, mineral resource
and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning
assumptions. Risks relating to forward-looking statements in regard to
the Newmont Goldcorp’s business and future performance may include, but
are not limited to, gold and other metals price volatility, currency
fluctuations, operational risks, increased production costs and
variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining
plans, political risk, community relations, conflict resolution
governmental regulation and judicial outcomes and other risks. In
addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from
forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated
with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective
integration of Newmont’s and Goldcorp’s businesses (the “integration”)
and the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation
contemplated by the integration; the outcome of any legal proceedings
that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the
arrangement agreement; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures
relating to the integration; potential volatility in the price of
Newmont Goldcorp common stock due to the integration; the anticipated
size of the markets and continued demand for Newmont Goldcorp’s
resources; and the diversion of management time on integration-related
issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors,
see Newmont’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as well as the Company’s other SEC
filings, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com,
Goldcorp’s most recent annual information form as well as Goldcorp’s
other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and
available on SEDAR, on the SEC website or www.goldcorp.com.
Newmont Goldcorp does not undertake any obligation to release publicly
revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without
limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date
of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated
events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously
issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that
statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at
investors’ own risk.
________________________
i Caution Regarding
Projections: Projections used in this release are considered
“forward-looking statements.” See cautionary statement above regarding
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information representing
post-closing expectations is inherently uncertain. Estimates such as
expected accretion, NAV, Net Present Value creation, synergies, expected
future production, IRR, financial flexibility and balance sheet strength
are preliminary in nature. There can be no assurance that the
forward-looking information will prove to be accurate.
ii
Net Present Value (NPV) creation as used in this release is a management
estimate provided for illustrative purposes, and should not be
considered a GAAP or non-GAAP financial measure. NPV creation represents
management’s combined estimate of pre-tax synergies, supply chain
efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, as a result of the
integration of Newmont’s and Goldcorp’s businesses that have been
monetized and projected over a twenty year period for purposes of the
estimation, applying a discount rate of 5 percent. Such estimates are
necessarily imprecise and are based on numerous judgments and
assumptions. Expected NPV creation is a “forward-looking statement”
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause
actual value creation to differ from expected value creation.
iii
2019 dividends beyond Q1 2019 have not yet been approved or declared by
the Board of Directors. Management’s expectations with respect to future
dividends or annualized dividends are “forward-looking statements”
within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by
such sections and other applicable laws. Investors are cautioned that
such statements with respect to future dividends are non-binding. The
declaration and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of
the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont’s
financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity
requirements, future prospects, gold and commodity prices, and other
factors deemed relevant by the Board. The Board of Directors reserves
all powers related to the declaration and payment of dividends.
Consequently, in determining the dividend to be declared and paid on the
common stock of the Company, the Board of Directors may revise or
terminate the payment level at any time without prior notice. As a
result, investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.
iv
IRR targets on projects are calculated using an assumed $1,200 gold
price.
