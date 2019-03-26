Newmont Names Executives to Lead After Goldcorp Takeover -- Update

By Aisha Al-Muslim



Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) has named nine executives who will lead after the company's expected takeover of Goldcorp, a deal that would create the world's largest gold miner.

Newmont said Tuesday it appointed Newmont Goldcorp's executive leadership team that will report to Chief Executive Gary Goldberg through the fourth quarter.

The company appointed Tom Palmer as president, effective June 1. He has served as Newmont's president and chief operating officer since October 2018.

After Mr. Goldberg retires in the fourth quarter, Mr. Palmer will succeed him as president and CEO, a company spokesman said.

Also named were: Rob Atkinson as executive vice president and COO; Nancy Buese as executive vice president and chief financial officer; Jennifer Cmil as executive vice president of human resources; Randy Engel as executive vice president of strategic development; Dean Gehring as executive vice president and chief technology officer; Steve Gottesfeld as executive vice president and chief sustainability and external affairs officer; Nancy Lipson as executive vice president and general counsel; and Marcelo Godoy as senior vice president of exploration.

The Goldcorp acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter.

Once the deal closes, Newmont Goldcorp will be accretive to Newmont's Net Asset Value per share by 27%, and accretive to the company's 2020 cash flow per share by 34%. It is also expected to deliver $365 million in annual pre-tax synergies, supply chain efficiencies and potential improvements.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported Newmont will issue a special dividend of 88 cents a share to its own investors if the Goldcorp deal is approved by both companies' shareholders next month. The move was an effort to quash a brewing shareholder revolt that threatened the company's Goldcorp deal.

Two large Newmont shareholders said last week that the company's $10 billion merger with Goldcorp transferred significant gains away from a recently announced Nevada joint venture between Newmont and Barrick Gold Corp. The January merger deal was struck before the Nevada agreement.

Paulson & Co., a major Newmont shareholder, and investment firm Van Eck have since made statements in support of Newmont's special dividend increase.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com