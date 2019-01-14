Newmont to Buy Goldcorp in Deal Valued at $10 Billion-- 2nd Update

By Alistair MacDonald

Newmont Mining Corp. agreed to buy rival Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc. in an all-stock transaction the companies valued at $10 billion, intensifying a consolidation wave among global miners as they compete for a dwindling supply of easy-to-find gold.

The move comes on the heels of another mining blockbuster: Canada's Barrick Gold Corp. agreed to buy Randgold Resources Ltd. for $6 billion in an all-share merger last September.

The depletion of global gold mines, and the resulting increase in extraction costs, has pushed gold miners to seek cost efficiencies, and smaller-scale combinations, as they compete to find and exploit the world's remaining high-grade deposits.

Newmont said it would acquire each Goldcorp share for 0.3280 of their own stock, which represents a 17% premium to the Canadian company's 20-day volume weighted average share prices.

Newmont said the combined company's assets will be mostly based in the Americas, with 75% of its resources there. Another 15% will be based in Australia, with 10% in Ghana. That's in stark contrast to Barrick, which bet big on more politically risky African assets in its deal with Randgold.

Newmont said it would sell $1 billion to $1.5 billion in assets over the next two years. It said it would aim eventually to produce a "sustainable, steady state level" of six to seven million ounces of gold per year, after those divestitures. The two currently produce 7.9 million ounces.

That would put them on par with Barrick, which has struggled with declining output for years. Barrick's gold production has fallen more than 25% since 2013, to 5.3 million ounces at the end of 2017. The acquisition of Randgold, whose production is focused on Africa, adds about 1.3 million ounces.

