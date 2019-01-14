Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Newmont Mining Corporation    NEM

NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION (NEM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Newmont to Buy Goldcorp in Deal Valued at $10 Billion-- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 06:10am EST

By Alistair MacDonald

Newmont Mining Corp. agreed to buy rival Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc. in an all-stock transaction the companies valued at $10 billion, intensifying a consolidation wave among global miners as they compete for a dwindling supply of easy-to-find gold.

The move comes on the heels of another mining blockbuster: Canada's Barrick Gold Corp. agreed to buy Randgold Resources Ltd. for $6 billion in an all-share merger last September.

The depletion of global gold mines, and the resulting increase in extraction costs, has pushed gold miners to seek cost efficiencies, and smaller-scale combinations, as they compete to find and exploit the world's remaining high-grade deposits.

Newmont said it would acquire each Goldcorp share for 0.3280 of their own stock, which represents a 17% premium to the Canadian company's 20-day volume weighted average share prices.

Newmont said the combined company's assets will be mostly based in the Americas, with 75% of its resources there. Another 15% will be based in Australia, with 10% in Ghana. That's in stark contrast to Barrick, which bet big on more politically risky African assets in its deal with Randgold.

Newmont said it would sell $1 billion to $1.5 billion in assets over the next two years. It said it would aim eventually to produce a "sustainable, steady state level" of six to seven million ounces of gold per year, after those divestitures. The two currently produce 7.9 million ounces.

That would put them on par with Barrick, which has struggled with declining output for years. Barrick's gold production has fallen more than 25% since 2013, to 5.3 million ounces at the end of 2017. The acquisition of Randgold, whose production is focused on Africa, adds about 1.3 million ounces.

Write to Alistair MacDonald at alistair.macdonald@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.53% 1294.88 Delayed Quote.0.39%
GOLDCORP INC. 0.63% 12.86 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION 0.17% 34.88 Delayed Quote.0.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION
06:40aNEWMONT MINING : to buy Goldcorp to create one of world's biggest gold producers
AQ
06:10aNewmont to Buy Goldcorp in Deal Valued at $10 Billion-- 2nd Update
DJ
05:51aNewmont to Buy Goldcorp in Deal Valued at $10 Billion-- Update
DJ
05:40aNewmont to Buy Goldcorp in Deal Valued at $10 Billion
DJ
05:22aNEWMONT MINING : and Goldcorp Combine to Create World's Leading Gold Company
AQ
05:01aNEWMONT MINING : and Goldcorp Combine to Create World's Leading Gold Company
BU
01/11Indonesia's Medco Energi offers £340 million for UK-listed Ophir
RE
01/11Indonesia's Medco Energi offers 340 mln stg for UK-listed Ophir
RE
01/10NOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) Exploration Drill Results Report Gold Mineralisati..
AQ
01/07NEWMONT : Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 047 M
EBIT 2018 1 139 M
Net income 2018 493 M
Debt 2018 816 M
Yield 2018 1,57%
P/E ratio 2018 37,55
P/E ratio 2019 26,97
EV / Sales 2018 2,75x
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
Capitalization 18 579 M
Chart NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Newmont Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 40,1 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary J. Goldberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Palmer President & Chief Operating Officer
Noreen Doyle Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Zetwick Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION0.66%18 308
BARRICK GOLD CORP-10.36%21 786
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 578
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-4.10%9 498
SHANDONG GOLD MINING0.66%8 879
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD-1.07%5 638
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.