Newocean Energy : Update on the Shareholding Information of the Company's Largest Shareholder

新海能源集團有限公司

NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited

Update on the shareholding information of the Company's largest shareholder

On 2 September, 2019, 1,440,000 shares of the Company have been purchased by Mr. Shum Siu Hung ("Mr. Shum"). Upon the completion of the purchases which will take around 2 working days, the number of issued share capital of the Company owned by Shum's family (i.e. the largest shareholder of the Company) will be increased from 634,191,196 shares to 635,631,196 shares. The percentage of shareholding of the largest shareholder of the Company will be increased from 43.20% to 43.30%.

本公司最大股東之持股資料更新

2019 年 9 月 2 日，岑少雄先生 ( 「岑先生」 ) 購入本公司 1,440,000 股股份。當購 入股份手續完成後 ( 大約需要 2 個工作天 ) ，岑氏家族 ( 即本公司最大股東 ) 之持股量 將會從 634,191,196 股增加至 635,631,196 股。本公司最大股東之持股量百分比將由

43.20%增加至 43.30%。

