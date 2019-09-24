Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Newocean Energy Holdings Ltd    0342   BMG6469T1009

NEWOCEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD

(0342)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Newocean Energy : Update on the Shareholding Information of the Company's Largest Shareholder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 07:02am EDT

新海能源集團有限公司

NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited

Update on the shareholding information of the Company's largest shareholder

On 24 September 2019, 752,000 shares of the Company have been purchased by Mr. Shum Siu Hung ("Mr. Shum"). Upon the completion of the purchases which will take around 2 working days, the number of issued share capital of the Company owned by Shum's family (i.e. the largest shareholder of the Company) will be increased from 636,841,196 shares to 637,593,196 shares. The percentage of shareholding of the largest shareholder of the Company will be increased from 43.38% to 43.43%.

本公司最大股東之持股資料更新

2019924 日，岑少雄先生 (「岑先生」) 購入本公司 752,000 股股份。當購入 股份手續完成後 (大約需要 2 個工作天)，岑氏家族 (即本公司最大股東) 之持股量將會

  • 636,841,196 股增加至 637,593,196 股。本公司最大股東之持股量百分比將由 43.38%

增加至 43.43%

香港灣仔告士打道 200 號新銀集團中心 23

23rd Floor, The Sun's Group Centre, 200 Gloucestor Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Tel: (852) 2866 7556 Fax: (852) 2866 7680

Disclaimer

NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 11:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWOCEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS L
07:02aNEWOCEAN ENERGY : Update on the Shareholding Information of the Company's Larges..
PU
09/09NEWOCEAN ENERGY : Update on the Shareholding Information of the Company's Larges..
PU
09/09NEWOCEAN ENERGY : Clarification announcement
PU
09/06NEWOCEAN ENERGY : Continuing connected transaction
PU
09/05NEWOCEAN ENERGY : Update on the Shareholding Information of the Company's Larges..
PU
09/02NEWOCEAN ENERGY : Update on the Shareholding Information of the Company's Larges..
PU
06/05NEWOCEAN ENERGY : List of directors and their role and function
PU
06/05NEWOCEAN ENERGY : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 5 june 2019..
PU
03/22NEWOCEAN ENERGY : Audit results for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
2018NEWOCEAN ENERGY : Continuing connected transaction
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 2 217 M
Chart NEWOCEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Newocean Energy Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWOCEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,51  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Shum Managing Director & Executive Director
Siu Hung Shum Chairman
Zi Niu Cen Executive Director
Kwan Hung Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuk Wai Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWOCEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD-41.25%283
RUBIS11.03%5 727
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD--.--%5 538
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LTD10.83%2 629
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP86.45%2 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group