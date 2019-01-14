Log in
NEWPARK RESOURCES INC
01/14 04:02:03 pm
7.97 USD   -2.45%
Newpark Resources : Sets 2019 Annual Meeting Date

01/14/2019 | 05:14pm EST

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) today announced that its Board of Directors has set the date of the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The meeting will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time at Newpark Resources' Headquarters located at 9320 Lakeside Blvd, Suite 100 in The Woodlands, Texas.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Contacts:

Gregg Piontek
Sr.Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Newpark Resources, Inc.
gpiontek@newpark.com
281-362-6800

Disclaimer

Newpark Resources Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 21:48:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 943 M
EBIT 2018 64,9 M
Net income 2018 33,9 M
Debt 2018 129 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,20
P/E ratio 2019 15,53
EV / Sales 2018 0,92x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 742 M
Technical analysis trends NEWPARK RESOURCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,9 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul L. Howes President, CEO & Executive Director
Anthony James Best Chairman
Gregg S. Piontek Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
George Stephen Finley Independent Director
Gary L. Warren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWPARK RESOURCES INC18.92%740
SCHLUMBERGER NV15.69%57 109
HALLIBURTON COMPANY15.50%26 281
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO7.44%23 979
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO13.27%10 876
TECHNIPFMC15.42%10 325
