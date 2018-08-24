Log in
08/24/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) today announced that its management team will present at the Barclays 2018 CEO Energy-Power Conference to be held on September 4-6, 2018 in New York City.

Paul Howes, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 5 at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time (2:05 p.m. Central Time). A link to the live webcast and replay of the presentation will be located in the Investor Relations section of the Newpark Resources website at www.newpark.com.  The accompanying slides from the presentation will be posted in the same section of the Newpark website for approximately 90 days.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets.  For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Contact:

Gregg Piontek, SVP & CFO

Newpark Resources, Inc.

gpiontek@newpark.com


281-362-6800

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newpark-resources-to-present-at-barclays-2018-ceo-energy-power-conference-300701857.html

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
