Newpark Resources : To Present At The 2020 J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference

06/11/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced that management will present at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference on June 16, 2020.

Paul Howes, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 16 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time). A link to the live webcast and replay of the presentation will be located in the Investor Relations section of the Newpark Resources website at www.newpark.com.  The accompanying slides from the presentation will be posted in the same section of the Newpark website for approximately 90 days.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Contacts:

Gregg Piontek  


Senior Vice President and


Chief Financial Officer


Newpark Resources, Inc.


gpiontek@newpark.com 


281-362-6800

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newpark-resources-to-present-at-the-2020-jp-morgan-energy-power--renewables-virtual-conference-301074710.html

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
