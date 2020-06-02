NewRiver REIT : Notice of Full Year Results

NewRiver REIT plc

('NewRiver' or the 'Company')

Notice of Full Year Results

NewRiver will announce its Full Year Results for the year ended 31 March 2020 on Thursday 18 June 2020.

A pre-recorded presentation will be streamed live at 9:00am on the day of the results at the following link: https://kvgo.com/IJLO/NRR_FY20_results. This will be followed immediately by a live Q&A session for investors and analysts.

For further information

NewRiver REIT plc +44 (0)20 3328 5800 Allan Lockhart (Chief Executive) Mark Davies (Chief Financial Officer) Tom Loughran (Head of Investor Relations)

Finsbury +44 (0)20 7251 3801 Gordon Simpson James Thompson

About NewRiver

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK.

Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 25 conveniently located retail parks and over 700 community pubs. Having hand-picked our assets since NewRiver was founded in 2009, we have deliberately focused on the fastest growing and most sustainable sub-sectors of the UK retail market, with grocery, convenience stores, value clothing, health & beauty and discounters forming the core of our retail portfolio. This focus, combined with our affordable rents and desirable locations, delivers sustainable and growing returns for our shareholders over the longer term, while our active approach to asset management and in-built 2.3 million sq ft development pipeline provide further opportunities to extract value from our portfolio.

NewRiver has a Premium Listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: NRR). Visit www.nrr.co.uk for further information.

LEI Number: 2138004GX1VAUMH66L31