NewRiver REIT plc

NEWRIVER REIT PLC

(NRR)
06/02 03:48:51 am
60.9 GBX   +5.18%
03:10aNEWRIVER REIT : Notice of Full Year Results
PU
03/31NEWRIVER REIT : Retail portfolio operational update
PU
03/25First UK-listed firms edge towards BoE loan scheme
RE
NewRiver REIT : Notice of Full Year Results

06/02/2020 | 03:10am EDT

NewRiver REIT plc

('NewRiver' or the 'Company')

Notice of Full Year Results

NewRiver will announce its Full Year Results for the year ended 31 March 2020 on Thursday 18 June 2020.

A pre-recorded presentation will be streamed live at 9:00am on the day of the results at the following link: https://kvgo.com/IJLO/NRR_FY20_results. This will be followed immediately by a live Q&A session for investors and analysts.

For further information

NewRiver REIT plc

+44 (0)20 3328 5800

Allan Lockhart (Chief Executive)

Mark Davies (Chief Financial Officer)

Tom Loughran (Head of Investor Relations)

Finsbury

+44 (0)20 7251 3801

Gordon Simpson

James Thompson

About NewRiver

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK.

Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 25 conveniently located retail parks and over 700 community pubs. Having hand-picked our assets since NewRiver was founded in 2009, we have deliberately focused on the fastest growing and most sustainable sub-sectors of the UK retail market, with grocery, convenience stores, value clothing, health & beauty and discounters forming the core of our retail portfolio. This focus, combined with our affordable rents and desirable locations, delivers sustainable and growing returns for our shareholders over the longer term, while our active approach to asset management and in-built 2.3 million sq ft development pipeline provide further opportunities to extract value from our portfolio.

NewRiver has a Premium Listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: NRR). Visit www.nrr.co.uk for further information.

LEI Number: 2138004GX1VAUMH66L31

Disclaimer

NewRiver REIT plc published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 07:10:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 123 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2020 -131 M -164 M -164 M
Net Debt 2020 517 M 647 M 647 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 28,0%
Capitalization 177 M 221 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 96,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Allan Stevenson Robert Lockhart CEO, Executive Director & Property Director
Margaret Anne Ford Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Anthony Philip Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Melville Head-Information Technology
David Alfred Stevenson Lockhart Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWRIVER REIT PLC-71.12%221
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)21.67%62 860
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.18.96%38 219
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-4.63%19 447
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-23.17%19 427
SEGRO PLC-6.13%11 626
