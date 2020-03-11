Newron updates on STARS study FDA interaction

Milan, Italy and Morristown, NJ, USA - March 11, 2020 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, announces that it has received the final minutes from a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) held on February 5, 2020. In the meeting, the parties discussed the Company's statistical analysis plan (SAP), submitted to the FDA in September 2019, and the FDA's recommendations. The clinical database for the STARS study remains locked and blinded.

Ravi Anand, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Newron, stated: "We are pleased to report that Newron and the FDA have agreed on the SAP, the primary and key secondary efficacy measures, and the statistical analyses to be performed for efficacy. We are now finalizing the SAP and will submit it to the FDA in the coming weeks. Following the agency's review and approval of the plan, the contract research organization involved in the study will be able to complete its programming work and then move ahead towards unblinding of the results. We expect to be able to share the topline results of this important study with the global Rett community and the markets in Q2 2020."