NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA
Newron Dedicates Efforts to Research and Advocacy During Rett Awareness Month in October

10/08/2018 | 07:05am CEST

Newron Dedicates Efforts to Research and Advocacy During Rett Awareness Month in October

Families come together to share patient experience and treatment needs at an international conference in Rome, Italy

Milan, Italy and Morristown, NJ, USA - October 8, 2018 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central nervous system, is pleased to support Rett Syndrome Awareness Month 2018. Ahead of the month, Newron participated at the international conference, "Rett Syndrome Research, Towards the Future" in Rome on September 27-29, 2018. This conference brought together the latest findings from researchers internationally, and importantly, involved the perspective of caregivers of Rett syndrome patients, who discussed how caregivers are also impacted by the disease.

"Ever since our five-year old daughter started having Rett syndrome-related breathing apneas, our life has become extremely complicated," said Michele and Giuditta Baruffaldi. "Family and friends who once used to help us look after Margherita are now afraid to be alone with her. This summer, what we thought was a simple case of bronchitis ended up as a week's hospitalization for our daughter because doctors, who have little knowledge of Rett syndrome, were afraid to send her home as her oxygen saturation levels were too low. What we as families know to be 'Rett-related' medical conditions, others do not understand."

The efforts made to treat and support Rett patients were commented on by Salvatore Franzè, President of PRORETT Ricerca in Italy who stated: "As a father of a seven-year old daughter with Rett syndrome, it is comforting to see the search for treatments today that may improve the lives of patients with Rett syndrome and their families, as well as progress through research on the challenges and impacts facing the global Rett community."

At the conference, Newron's Vice President of Commercial Affairs, Dennis Dionne, provided an update on the progress of the first International Burden of Disease (BOD) study, which is being performed in parallel to the Company's Phase 3 pivotal "Sarizotan Treatment of Apneas in Rett Syndrome (STARS) Study." The BOD study is designed to collect the currently missing information on the human and financial cost of Rett syndrome from physicians, caregivers, and health workers, under the guidance of experts.

Newron remains deeply committed to pursuing new treatments and a better life for patients with Rett syndrome. Further details of the emerging findings from the STARS study will be presented at Newron's 2018 R&D Day, which will be held on October 31 in New York City (please see below for additional information).

About Rett Syndrome

Rett syndrome is a severe neurodevelopmental disorder primarily affecting females, with an estimated prevalence of one in 10,000 females. There are no approved treatments available. Rett syndrome is characterized by a loss of acquired fine and gross motor skills and the development of neurological, cognitive and autonomic dysfunction, which leads to loss of ability to conduct daily life activities, walk or communicate. Rett syndrome also is associated with a reduced life expectancy. Approximately 25 percent of the deaths in patients with Rett syndrome are possibly related to multiple cardio-respiratory dysrhythmias that result from brain stem immaturity and autonomic failure. More than 95 percent of these patients have a random mutation in the MeCP2 gene. Episodes of apnea, hyperventilation and disordered breathing are found in approximately 70 percent of patients with Rett syndrome at some stage of their life. For more information on Rett syndrome, visit http://www.rettsyndrome.org.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago®(safinamide) has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland and the USA, and is commercialized by Newron's partner Zambon. US WorldMeds holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. In addition to Xadago® for Parkinson's disease, Newron has a strong pipeline of promising treatments for rare disease patients at various stages of clinical development, including sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome and ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron is also developing Evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com

About Newron Pharmaceuticals' 2018 R&D Day

The company will host its 2018 R&D Day in NYC on October 31, 2018 from 10:00am - 1:00pm EDT. This will feature presentations from leading experts in schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, with speakers to be announced. For more information on this invitation only event, please email newron2018rdday@lavoiehealthscience.com orvisit www.newron.com/home/newron-rd-day. A live webcast will be available.

For more information

Newron

Stefan Weber - CEO

+39 02 6103 46 26

pr@newron.com

UK/Europe

Julia Phillips / Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting

+44 20 3727 1000

SCnewron@fticonsulting.com

Switzerland

Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF Communications

+41 43 244 81 40

martin.meier-pfister@irfcom.ch

Germany/Europe

Anne Hennecke, MC Services

+49 211 52925222

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

USA

Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience

+1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112

psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com

Important Notices

This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) about (1) Newron's ability to develop and expand its business, successfully complete development of its current product candidates and current and future collaborations for the development and commercialisation of its product candidates and reduce costs (including staff costs), (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases and pain conditions, (3) Newron's anticipated future revenues, capital expenditures and financial resources, and (4) assumptions underlying any such statements. In some cases, these statements and assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," and other words and terms of similar meaning. All statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron's strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and costs and prospects are forward-looking statements. By their very nature, such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described, assumed or implied therein will not be achieved. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors include (without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market, (3) future market acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and (10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or changes in market and/or overall economic conditions. Newron may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and assumptions underlying any such statements may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron's research programmes, development activities, commercialisation plans, collaborations and operations will not differ materially from the expectations set out in such forward-looking statements or underlying assumptions. Newron does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable regulations of the SIX Swiss Exchange, where the shares of Newron are listed. This announcement is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would otherwise be unlawful. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Newron does not intend to register any of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of its securities in the United States. This document does not contain or constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Newron and no part of this document shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.




