Newron Pharmaceuticals Announces Prominent Medical Experts to Present at its

2018 R&D Day on October 31 in New York

Leading clinicians in the fields of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome,

John Kane, MD and Daniel Glaze, MD to present at research and investor update event

Milan, Italy and Morristown, NJ, USA - October 15, 2018 - Newron PharmaceuticalsS.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central nervous system, will host a research and development day featuring leading medical experts presenting on schizophrenia, treatment resistant schizophrenia and Rett syndrome on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 in New York City.

This invitation only event will be held at Convene, 730 Third Avenue, New York City, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM EDT. Institutional investors, analysts and media representatives interested in attending can email newron2018rdday@lavoiehealthscience.com to register and to receive additional details. Please note that pre-registration is required to attend in person.

John Kane, MD, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell will present the topic, "Spectrum of treatment resistant schizophrenia: new therapeutic mechanisms." One of the leading researchers in the field of schizophrenia, Dr. Kane is a recipient of the Lieber Prize for Outstanding Research in Schizophrenia, the Heinz E. Lehmann Research Award from New York State, and the Dean Award from the American College of Psychiatrists.

Daniel Glaze, MD, Neurologist and Professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, will address the topic "Rett Syndrome: Natural History of Awake Breathing Dysfunction and Emerging Data." Dr. Glaze's research has focused on Rett syndrome and includes investigations in the Rett Natural History Study, a multi-year study representing the largest group of Rett participants assessed repeatedly by direct examination.

"We are honored to have distinguished medical researchers in the field of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, such as Dr. Kane and Dr. Glaze, join our discussions in New York," said Stefan Weber, CEO of Newron. "We look forward to updating both the research community and investors with our progress on October 31."

Newron's senior executive management team will be presenting its financial outlook as well as updates on the company's clinical and commercial pipeline, including its pivotal Phase III STARS study for Rett syndrome, two potentially pivotal studies for Evenamide for schizophrenia and treatment-resistant schizophrenia, and updates on Xadago®, the first New Chemical Entity approved in Europe and the U.S. for Parkinson's Disease in a decade.

Newron's 2018 R&D Day will also be accessible via live webcast beginning 10:00 AM EDT (2:00 PM GMT, 3:00 PM CET). A link to the webcast will be available in the 2018 R&D Day section of the Company's website at https://www.newron.com/home/newron-rd-day.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central nervous system. The company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago® (safinamide) has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland and the USA, and is commercialized by Newron's partner Zambon. US WorldMeds holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. In addition to Xadago® for Parkinson's disease, Newron has a strong pipeline of promising treatments for rare disease patients at various stages of clinical development, including sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome and ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron is also developing Evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com

