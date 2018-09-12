Log in
NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA
Newron Pharmaceuticals will host its 2018 R&D Day on October 31 in New York City – Save the Date

09/12/2018 | 01:05am EDT

Newron Pharmaceuticals will host its 2018 R&D Day on October 31 in New York City - Save the Date

Milan, Italy and Morristown, NJ, USA - September 12, 2018 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced that its 2018 R&D Day will be held in New York City on October 31, 2018, from 10:00AM to 1:00PM EDT.

Stefan Weber, Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Anand, CMO, and other senior members of Newron's management team will host the event, which will focus on the Company's clinical and commercial pipeline, regulatory updates and financial outlook.

In addition to presentations by Newron's management team, the R&D Day will feature presentations from leading experts in the fields of schizophrenia, treatment resistant schizophrenia and Rett syndrome.

Institutional investors, analysts and media representatives interested in attending can email newron2018r&d@lavoiehealthscience.com to register and to receive additional details. Please note that pre-registration is required to attend in person. The R&D Day will also be accessible via live webcast on Newron's website.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago®(safinamide) has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland and the USA, and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. US WorldMeds holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. In addition to Xadago® for Parkinson's disease, Newron has a strong pipeline of promising treatments for rare disease patients at various stages of clinical development, including sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome and ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron is also developing Evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com

For more information

Newron

Stefan Weber - CEO

+39 02 6103 46 26

pr@newron.com

UK/Europe

Julia Phillips / Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting

+44 20 3727 1000

SCnewron@fticonsulting.com

Switzerland

Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF Communications

+41 43 244 81 40

martin.meier-pfister@irfcom.ch

Germany/Europe

Anne Hennecke, MC Services

+49 211 52925222

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

USA

Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience

+1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112

psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
