Newron Pharmaceuticals will host its 2018 R&D Day on October 31 in New York City - Save the Date

Milan, Italy and Morristown, NJ, USA - September 12, 2018 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced that its 2018 R&D Day will be held in New York City on October 31, 2018, from 10:00AM to 1:00PM EDT.

Stefan Weber, Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Anand, CMO, and other senior members of Newron's management team will host the event, which will focus on the Company's clinical and commercial pipeline, regulatory updates and financial outlook.

In addition to presentations by Newron's management team, the R&D Day will feature presentations from leading experts in the fields of schizophrenia, treatment resistant schizophrenia and Rett syndrome.

Institutional investors, analysts and media representatives interested in attending can email newron2018r&d@lavoiehealthscience.com to register and to receive additional details. Please note that pre-registration is required to attend in person. The R&D Day will also be accessible via live webcast on Newron's website.