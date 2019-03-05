Newron announces 2018 financial results and provides outlook for 2019

Milan, Italy, March 5, 2019 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announces its financial results and operational highlights for the year ended December 31, 2018 and provides an outlook for 2019.

Highlights:

Sarizotan (Rett syndrome)

Newron successfully completed enrollment in the STARS Phase III study (results from the study are expected in Q4 2019)

At its R&D Day in New York City in October, Newron presented baseline data from more than 100 patients treated in the STARS study, suggesting, amongst other findings, that up to 70 percent of patients suffering from Rett syndrome experience on average 22 episodes of clinically significant apneas/hour of waking time

Newron participated at the international conference "Rett Syndrome Research, Towards the Future" in Rome and provided an update on the first ever International Burden of Illness (BOI) study in Rett syndrome

Evenamide (Schizophrenia)

Newron has completed discussions with and gained agreement from the regulatory authorities in Europe, the United States and Canada for a Phase III program, consisting of two pivotal studies for efficacy, and is on track to commence these trials in Q2 2019:

- one study in patients with chronic schizophrenia experiencing inadequate benefit for symptoms of their psychosis on current atypical antipsychotic monotherapy

- the second study will be performed with p atients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia whose psychotic symptoms are not responding adequately to treatment with clozapine

Xadago®/safinamide (Parkinson's disease)

Zambon and its regional partners have gained approval for Xadago®/safinamide in Australia, Canada, Brazil and Colombia; launches in these territories are expected within the next twelve months

Dossiers for marketing authorisation of Xadago® are currently under review in Mexico and Israel

Zambon is engaged in discussions for additional Xadago® distribution agreements in Southern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and South America

Meiji Seika Pharma announced that the primary endpoint was met in a Phase II/III study of safinamide in patients with Parkinson's disease in Japan, and has subsequently filed for marketing authorisation in this territory

Zambon has completed discussions with US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the design of a potentially pivotal efficacy study to evaluate the effects of Xadago®/safinamide in patients with levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD LID); this study is expected to start in H1 2019

Corporate

Newron has secured long term funding of up to EUR 40 million from the European Investment Bank to expand its R&D activities and support pivotal and post-approval development programs related to the central nervous system (CNS). As a result, with cash on hand and short term investments as of December 31, 2018, the Company has, at its disposal, total available funds of up to EUR 84 million, which will cover the pursuit of its development programs and operations as currently contemplated beyond 2020

At the 2018 Annual General Meeting, Newron's shareholders approved all resolutions, including granting the Board of Directors:

- the ability to issue up to an aggregate of EUR 1,426,987.60 in shares and/or convertible bonds

- powers to create American Depositary Shares and to list them on Nasdaq or on any other market in the United States

Stefan Weber, Newron's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Overall, 2018 was a highly productive year for the Company. We, along with our global partners, have made significant progress in each of our development programs. Our STARS study reached an important milestone and the Evenamide clinical program is on track to start in Q2 2019. We also continued to follow our partners' progress globally with Xadago®/safinamide. We remain grateful to our shareholders who have granted our Board the ability to issue additional securities, as well as the powers to create American Depositary Shares and to potentially list them in public markets in the US, which is an option we are considering. Thus, we anticipate an exciting year in 2019."

Sarizotan: Addressing respiratory disturbances in Rett syndrome patients

In the reporting year, Newron made significant progress with its compound sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome. The STARS study enrolment has been completed with more than 130 Rett syndrome patients screened and qualified. According to the baseline data from the study, up to 70 percent of patients experience significant apneas with at least 10 percent of their time spent without breathing. As a result, oxygen saturation in these patients may fall below 90 percent for up to 48 minutes cumulatively per hour. To date, treatment with sarizotan has been well tolerated with a very low rate of discontinuation due to adverse events or lack of efficacy. Approximately 90 percent of patients who have completed the 24-week double-blind period have continued into the long-term open-label extension. Results from the study are expected to be reported in Q4 2019.

In addition, during "Rett Awareness Month" in September 2018, Newron provided an update on the world's first International BOI study in Rett syndrome at an international conference in Rome, Italy. The study is designed to collect the missing information on the human and financial cost of Rett syndrome for patients and their families as well as caregivers and health workers. The BOI is being undertaken in parallel with Newron's pivotal Phase III STARS study in patients with Rett syndrome.

Evenamide: Redefining the treatment of poor/non-response in patients with schizophrenia

Newron's Phase III development program for Evenamide progressed well in 2018 and is on track to start in Q2 2019, following discussions with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the FDA and the Canadian HPB. The Evenamide development program consists of two pivotal efficacy studies in patients with schizophrenia, one study in patients experiencing worsening of psychosis on atypical antipsychotics, and the other study in treatment-resistant schizophrenia patients not responding to clozapine. Positive results in both studies could lead to the approval of Evenamide as a new add-on therapy for patients with schizophrenia, showing inadequate response to their current medication.

Xadago®/safinamide: Continuing to make commercial progress across the globe

In 2018 and early 2019, Newron's partner Zambon, and its regional partners, have gained approval for Xadago®/safinamide for patients with Parkinson's disease in Australia, Canada, Brazil and Colombia; launches in these territories are expected within the next twelve months. In addition, Xadago® was made available to patients in France without social security reimbursement. Newron's partner Meiji Seika Pharma announced that the primary endpoint was met in a Phase II/III study of safinamide in patients with Parkinson's disease in Japan and has subsequently filed for marketing authorisation in this territory.

Currently, dossiers for marketing authorisation of Xadago®/safinamide are under review in Mexico and Israel; furthermore, Zambon is engaged in discussions for additional Xadago® distribution agreements in Southern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and South America. Zambon has also completed discussions with the FDA on the design of a potentially pivotal efficacy study to evaluate the effects of Xadago®/safinamide in patients with PD LID; this study is expected to start in H1 2019.

In 2015, Safinamide was approved in Europe, in 2017 in the US; it has subsequently been launched in 14 EU countries, Switzerland and the United States; in 2018, Newron's annual royalty stream from the marketed territories increased by 41% to EUR 4.0 million compared to 2017.

Financial Highlights:

Royalties increased by 41%, from EUR 2.9 million in 2017 to EUR 4.0 million

Total revenues decreased to EUR 4.0 million from EUR 13.4 million (2017) in the reporting period due to one-time milestone payments received from Zambon in 2017 (no milestones in 2018 vs. EUR 10.4 million in 2017)

Research and development expenses increased to EUR 9.8 million (2017: EUR 8.6 million), net of Italian R&D tax credits of EUR 5.9 million

Cash used in operations increased to EUR 16.1 million (2017: EUR 8.4 million)

In 2018, Newron has secured a long term funding of up to EUR 40 million from the European Investment Bank

Newron's cash position, including available financial assets and cash and cash equivalents, was EUR 43.9 million at year-end (2017: EUR 60.1 million)

Financial Summary (IFRS):

In thousand EUR (except per share information)

2018 2017 Licence income - 10,430 Royalties from contracts with customers 4,025 2,855 Other income 0 143 Revenues 4,025 13,428 Research and development expenses, net 9,835 8,596 Operating loss 14,978 4,346 Financial result, net (41) (955) Net loss 15,035 5,282 Loss per share 0.84 0.32 Cash used in operating activities 16,108 8,404 Cash, cash equivalents, other short-term financial assets 43,853 60,081 Total assets 59,731 73,024

Newron's full 2018 Annual Report is available on www.newron.com/financial-report-2018

Outlook for 2019:

"2019 will be an important year for our Company. We look forward to commencing our Phase III program with Evenamide, consisting of two pivotal studies, in Q2 2019, and are expecting the results from our STARS Phase III study with Sarizotan in Q4 2019. We also expect additional approvals and launches of Xadago®/safinamide during 2019 and the launch of a potentially pivotal efficacy study to evaluate the effects of this compound in patients with levodopa induced dyskinesia in H1 2019 by our partner Zambon. We started 2019 with total available funds of up to EUR 84 million, which will cover the pursuit of Newron's development programs and operations as currently contemplated beyond 2020," outlined Stefan Weber, CEO of Newron.

2019 Shareholders' Meeting Agenda:

Newron's Board of Directors has approved the below agenda for the April 2, 2019, Shareholders' meeting, which will take place at the Company's registered office in Bresso (Mi), Italy, starting at 10 am CET. The formal invitation to shareholders will be issued and disclosed in the statutory papers on or around March 5. The full invitation and supporting material will be made available on the Company's website on the same date. The agenda is as follows:

Approval of the financial statements as at December 31, 2018 Appointment of the statutory auditors for the three-year period 2019-2021 and, therefore, until the approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2021, and determination of their fees Appointment of the auditing company for the period 2019-2021

