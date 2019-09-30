Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  News Corp    NWSA

NEWS CORP

(NWSA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

News : Statement of Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp, on the Launch of Apple News+ in the UK and Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

Statement of Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp, on the Launch of Apple News+ in the UK and Australia

New York, NY (September 30, 2019) - News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson has commented on the launch of Apple News+ in the United Kingdom and Australia and the inclusion of News Corp publications from its News UK and News Corp Australia businesses, including The Times and The Sunday Times in the UK, and The Australian, The Daily Telegraph, the Herald Sun and other publications in Australia. The Wall Street Journal partnered with Apple News+ at its launch in March, and WSJ. Magazine joined Apple News+ with the June/July 2019 issue.

'We are proud to partner globally with a company that truly believes in the profundity of provenance and that there should be a premium for premium journalism. Apple has acted positively, honorably and decisively to change the digital landscape, while other gatekeepers, such as Google, prefer hype and hypocrisy.'

Additional information about the launch of Apple News+ in the UK and Australia can be found here:

UK
https://www.apple.com/uk/newsroom/2019/09/apple-launches-apple-news-plus-in-the-uk/

Australia
https://www.apple.com/au/newsroom/2019/09/apple-launches-apple-news-plus-in-australia/

###

About News Corp
News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, subscription video services in Australia, book publishing and digital real estate services. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.

Contacts
News Corp Investor Relations
Michael Florin
212-416-3363
mflorin@newscorp.com

News Corp Corporate Communications
Jim Kennedy
212-416-4064
jkennedy@newscorp.com

Disclaimer

News Corporation published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 19:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWS CORP
03:13pNEWS : Statement of Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp, on the Launch ..
PU
02:51pNEWS : Statement of Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp, on the Launch ..
BU
02:48aVenture Firm TCG Buys Stake in Cooking-Tools Firm -- WSJ
DJ
09/26EXCLUSIVE : Texas signs ex-Microsoft lawyer, others to aid in Google antitrust p..
RE
09/23RUPERT MURDOCH : Fox Corp's Rupert Murdoch gets paid $42.2 million in 2019
RE
09/10NEWS : to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference
PU
09/02RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's Fox launches sports betting with FOX Bet
RE
08/24Audible Sued Over Real-Time Captions -- WSJ
DJ
08/23Book Publishers Sue Amazon's Audible to Block Coming Audiobook Captioning Ser..
DJ
08/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 963 M
EBIT 2020 524 M
Net income 2020 249 M
Finance 2020 579 M
Yield 2020 1,39%
P/E ratio 2020 33,3x
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 8 216 M
Chart NEWS CORP
Duration : Period :
News Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 14,72  $
Last Close Price 13,86  $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial Officer
Marc Frons Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWS CORP22.11%8 216
INFORMA PLC35.32%13 145
AXEL SPRINGER28.09%7 471
PEARSON PLC-21.74%7 043
SCHIBSTED18.17%6 814
CHINA LITERATURE LTD-26.72%3 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group