News : Statement of Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp, on the Launch of Apple News+ in the UK and Australia

Statement of Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp, on the Launch of Apple News+ in the UK and Australia

New York, NY (September 30, 2019) - News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson has commented on the launch of Apple News+ in the United Kingdom and Australia and the inclusion of News Corp publications from its News UK and News Corp Australia businesses, including The Times and The Sunday Times in the UK, and The Australian, The Daily Telegraph, the Herald Sun and other publications in Australia. The Wall Street Journal partnered with Apple News+ at its launch in March, and WSJ. Magazine joined Apple News+ with the June/July 2019 issue.

'We are proud to partner globally with a company that truly believes in the profundity of provenance and that there should be a premium for premium journalism. Apple has acted positively, honorably and decisively to change the digital landscape, while other gatekeepers, such as Google, prefer hype and hypocrisy.'

Additional information about the launch of Apple News+ in the UK and Australia can be found here:

UK

https://www.apple.com/uk/newsroom/2019/09/apple-launches-apple-news-plus-in-the-uk/

Australia

https://www.apple.com/au/newsroom/2019/09/apple-launches-apple-news-plus-in-australia/

###

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, subscription video services in Australia, book publishing and digital real estate services. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.

Contacts

News Corp Investor Relations

Michael Florin

212-416-3363

mflorin@newscorp.com

News Corp Corporate Communications

Jim Kennedy

212-416-4064

jkennedy@newscorp.com