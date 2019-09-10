Log in
News : to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference

09/10/2019

News Corp to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference

New York, NY - September 10, 2019 - News Corp announced today that Tracey Fellows, President for Global Digital Real Estate for News Corp and Acting CEO of Move, Inc., will participate in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, to be held in New York, NY. The session will begin at 2:05 p.m. EDT.

To listen to a live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://newscorp.com/investor-relations-2/presentations/. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.

###

About News Corp
News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, subscription video services in Australia, book publishing and digital real estate services. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.

Contacts
News Corp Investor Relations
Michael Florin
212-416-3363
mflorin@newscorp.com

News Corp Corporate Communications
Jim Kennedy
212-416-4064
jkennedy@newscorp.com

Disclaimer

News Corporation published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 14:26:02 UTC
