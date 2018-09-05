News Corp : to Participate in Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference

News Corp announced today that News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson
will participate in the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia
Conference on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, to be held in New York, NY.
The session will begin at 11:20 a.m. EDT.
To listen to a live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://newscorp.com/investor-relations-2/presentations/.
A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location
for a period of time following the conference.
