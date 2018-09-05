Log in
News Corp : to Participate in Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference

09/05/2018 | 05:27pm CEST

News Corp announced today that News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson will participate in the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, to be held in New York, NY. The session will begin at 11:20 a.m. EDT.

To listen to a live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://newscorp.com/investor-relations-2/presentations/. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.

About News Corp

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) (NASDAQ: NWSA) (ASX: NWS) (ASX: NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video services in Australia. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content is distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
