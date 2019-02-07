News Corporation : Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal 2019

News Corporation (“News Corp” or the “Company”)
(Nasdaq:NWS)(Nasdaq:NWSA)(ASX:NWS)(ASX:NWSLV) today reported financial
results for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
Commenting on the results, Chief Executive Robert Thomson said:
“News Corp has reported increased profitability and revenue growth
during the first half of Fiscal 2019, highlighting the power of premium
content and authenticated audiences in a fact-challenged world that
craves credibility.
For the second quarter, the Company saw 21% revenue growth and a 13%
rise in profitability, reflecting the consolidation of Foxtel and a
healthy expansion of revenues in the Book Publishing and Digital Real
Estate Services segments.
At News and Information Services, we saw a continuation of positive
trends in paid digital subscriptions, including accelerating gains at
The Wall Street Journal, and stronger digital advertising revenues in
both the U.S. and Australia.
Although our teams have been diligent in pursuing revenue
opportunities, the digital platforms, which arbitrage algorithmic
ambiguity, remain dysfunctional. It is clear that there has been
a regulatory awakening and the time has come for a regulatory reckoning.
At our Digital Real Estate Services segment, despite sluggishness in
the U.S. property market, Move delivered another quarter of double-digit
revenue growth, driven by product innovation at realtor.com®
and the acquisition of Opcity, a strategically important asset that will
provide higher quality, value-added leads for brokers.
Within our Subscription Video Services segment, this quarter we
launched Kayo Sports, a sports-only OTT product, to positive reviews,
and we look forward, with confidence, to the peak selling season for the
most popular winter sports in Australia.
Finally, HarperCollins had another outstanding quarter, benefiting
from best-in-class content and the burgeoning of digital audio.”
SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
The Company reported fiscal 2019 second quarter total revenues of $2.63
billion, a 21% increase compared to $2.18 billion in the prior year
period. The growth reflects the impact from the consolidation of
Foxtel’s results following the combination of Foxtel and FOX SPORTS
Australia (the “Transaction”) into a new company (“new Foxtel”) and
continued strong performances at the Book Publishing and Digital Real
Estate Services segments, partially offset by lower print advertising
revenues at the News and Information Services segment. The results also
include a $67 million negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations
and $20 million of lower revenues as a result of the adoption of the new
revenue recognition standard. Adjusted Revenues (which exclude the
foreign currency impact and acquisitions and divestitures as defined in
Note 1) increased 3%.
Net income for the quarter was $119 million compared to a net loss of
($66) million in the prior year, reflecting the absence of the $174
million negative impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act recognized in
the second quarter of fiscal 2018, higher Total Segment EBITDA, as
discussed below, and higher Other, net, partially offset by higher
depreciation and amortization expense and interest expense as a result
of the Transaction.
The Company reported second quarter Total Segment EBITDA of $370
million, a 13% increase compared to $328 million in the prior year, also
reflecting the Transaction. Adjusted Total Segment EBITDA (as defined in
Note 1) increased 2% as continued strength in the Book Publishing and
Digital Real Estate Services segments was partially offset by lower
contribution from the News and Information Services segment.
Net income per share available to News Corporation stockholders was
$0.16 as compared to a net loss per share of ($0.14) in the prior year.
Adjusted EPS (as defined in Note 3) were $0.18 compared to $0.24 in the
prior year.
SEGMENT REVIEW
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Change
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
Better/
(Worse)
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
Better/
(Worse)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Information Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,257
|
|
$
|
1,298
|
|
(3)
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,505
|
|
$
|
2,539
|
|
(1)
|
%
|
|
|
Subscription Video Services
|
|
|
|
|
562
|
|
|
120
|
|
**
|
|
|
|
1,127
|
|
|
265
|
|
**
|
|
|
|
Book Publishing
|
|
|
|
|
496
|
|
|
469
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
914
|
|
|
870
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
Digital Real Estate Services
|
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
292
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
604
|
|
|
563
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
%
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,627
|
|
$
|
2,180
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
$
|
5,151
|
|
$
|
4,238
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Information Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
120
|
|
$
|
141
|
|
(15)
|
%
|
|
$
|
236
|
|
$
|
215
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
Subscription Video Services
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
33
|
|
**
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
60
|
|
**
|
|
|
|
Book Publishing
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
78
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
126
|
|
24
|
%
|
|
|
Digital Real Estate Services
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
119
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
214
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
Other(a)
|
|
|
|
|
(43)
|
|
|
(43)
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
(87)
|
|
|
(39)
|
|
**
|
|
Total Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
370
|
|
$
|
328
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
$
|
728
|
|
$
|
576
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
** - Not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Other Segment EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2017
included a $46 million benefit from the reversal of certain
previously accrued net liabilities for the U.K. Newspaper Matters as
a result of an agreement reached with the relevant tax authority
related to certain employment taxes.
|
|
|
News and Information Services
Revenues in the quarter decreased $41 million, or 3%, as compared to the
prior year, reflecting a $34 million, or 2%, negative impact from
foreign currency fluctuations. Within the segment, Dow Jones revenues
grew 4%, while revenues at News UK declined 10%, which includes the
negative impact from the absence of Sun Bets revenues discussed below.
News America Marketing and News Corp Australia revenues declined 7% and
5%, respectively. Adjusted Revenues for the segment decreased 1%
compared to the prior year.
Advertising revenues declined 5% compared to the prior year, of which
$18 million, or 2%, was related to the negative impact from foreign
currency fluctuations. The remainder of the decline was driven by
weakness in the print advertising market and lower revenues at News
America Marketing, partially offset by an increase in digital
advertising revenues. Advertising revenues at Dow Jones were flat in the
quarter, as record digital advertising revenues offset the weakness in
print advertising.
Circulation and subscription revenues increased 1%, including a $12
million, or 2%, negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations. The
growth was primarily due to a healthy contribution from Dow Jones, which
saw a 7% increase in its circulation revenues, reflecting 23% digital
paid subscriber growth at The Wall Street Journal, and growth in
its Risk & Compliance products. Cover and subscription price increases
also contributed to the revenue improvement. These increases were
partially offset by lower newsstand volume at News UK.
Other revenues declined 10%, of which $4 million, or 4%, was related to
the negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations. The decline was
primarily due to lower brand partnership revenues and the absence of
revenues from Sun Bets as a result of News UK’s exit from the
partnership in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
Segment EBITDA decreased $21 million in the quarter, or 15%, as compared
to the prior year, primarily due to lower contribution from News UK,
mainly driven by lower revenues and higher newsprint and digital
reinvestment costs. The decline was partially offset by higher
contribution from News Corp Australia and Dow Jones. Adjusted Segment
EBITDA (as defined in Note 1) decreased 13%.
Digital revenues represented 32% of News and Information Services
segment revenues in the quarter, compared to 29% in the prior year. For
the quarter, digital revenues for Dow Jones and the newspaper mastheads
represented 35% of their combined revenues, and at Dow Jones, digital
accounted for 55% of its circulation revenues. Digital subscribers and
users across key properties within the News and Information Services
segment are summarized below:
-
The Wall Street Journal average daily digital subscribers in
the three months ended December 31, 2018 were 1,709,000, compared to
1,389,000 in the prior year (Source: Internal data)
-
Closing digital subscribers at News Corp Australia’s mastheads as of
December 31, 2018 were 460,300, compared to 389,600 in the prior year
(Source: Internal data)
-
The Times and Sunday Times closing digital subscribers
as of December 31, 2018 were 269,000, compared to 220,000 in the prior
year (Source: Internal data)
-
The Sun’s digital offering reached approximately 80 million
global monthly unique users in December 2018, compared to 86 million
in the prior year, based on ABCe (Source: Omniture)
Subscription Video Services
Revenues and Segment EBITDA in the quarter increased $442 million and
$51 million, respectively, compared to the prior year, primarily due to
the inclusion of Foxtel. Adjusted Revenues and Adjusted Segment EBITDA,
which exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions
and divestitures, increased 8% and declined 3%, respectively.
On a pro forma basis, reflecting the Transaction, segment revenues in
the quarter decreased $69 million, or 11%, compared with the prior year,
of which $39 million, or 6%, was due to the negative impact from foreign
currency fluctuations. The remainder of the revenue decline was driven
by the impact from lower broadcast subscribers and the changes in the
subscriber package mix, partially offset by higher revenues from Foxtel
Now.
As of December 31, 2018, new Foxtel’s total closing subscribers were
approximately 2.9 million, which was higher than the prior year,
primarily due to Foxtel Now subscriber growth, the inclusion of
commercial subscribers of FOX SPORTS Australia beginning in the first
quarter of fiscal 2019 and the launch of Kayo Sports, partially offset
by lower broadcast subscribers. 2.5 million of the total closing
subscribers were broadcast and commercial subscribers, and the remainder
consisted of Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports subscribers. As of February 5,
2019, there were 115,000 Kayo Sports subscribers, of which approximately
100,000 were paying subscribers. Broadcast subscriber churn in the
quarter was 15.6% compared to 14.5% in the prior year, reflecting the
impact of the price increase implemented in October. Broadcast ARPU for
the quarter declined 3% compared to the prior year to A$78 (US$56),
reflecting a 2% negative impact related to the adoption of the new
revenue recognition standard.
Pro forma Segment EBITDA in the quarter decreased $71 million, or 46%,
compared with the prior year, primarily due to the lower revenues
discussed above, planned increases in programming costs related to
Cricket Australia and National Rugby League rights, higher production
costs related to the new Fox Cricket channel and higher marketing costs
primarily related to the launch of Kayo Sports, partially offset by the
$33 million positive impact on expenses from foreign currency
fluctuations.
Book Publishing
Revenues in the quarter increased $27 million, or 6%, compared to the
prior year, primarily due to higher sales in general books and Christian
publishing, including the success of new titles such as Homebody
by Joanna Gaines and The Next Person You Meet in Heaven by Mitch
Albom, as well as the continued success of Girl Wash Your Face by
Rachel Hollis. Revenue growth was partially offset by $18 million of
lower revenues as a result of the adoption of the new revenue
recognition standard. Digital sales increased 12% compared to the prior
year and represented 17% of Consumer revenues for the quarter, driven by
the growth in downloadable audiobook sales. Segment EBITDA for the
quarter increased $10 million, or 13%, from the prior year, primarily
due to the higher revenues noted above.
Digital Real Estate Services
Revenues in the quarter increased $19 million, or 7%, compared to the
prior year, of which foreign currency fluctuations had a negative impact
on growth of $13 million, or 4%. The growth was primarily due to the
continued growth at REA Group and Move. Segment EBITDA in the quarter
increased $2 million, or 2%, compared to the prior year, primarily due
to the higher revenues, partially offset by higher costs associated with
the acquisition of Opcity and the $8 million negative impact from
foreign currency fluctuations. Adjusted Revenues and Adjusted Segment
EBITDA increased 10% and 12%, respectively.
In the quarter, revenues at REA Group increased 6% to $189 million from
$178 million in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in
Australian residential depth revenue, driven by favorable product mix
and pricing increases. The growth was partially offset by foreign
currency fluctuations, as mentioned above.
Move’s revenues in the quarter increased 11% to $122 million from $110
million in the prior year, primarily due to 23% growth in its real
estate revenues, partially offset by planned declines in advertising
revenues. The increase in real estate revenues, which represent 78% of
total Move revenues, was driven by the continued growth in its
ConnectionsSM Plus product revenues, which benefited from
higher lead volume and improvement in yield optimization, as well as the
acquisition of Opcity. Based on Move’s internal data, average monthly
unique users of realtor.com®’s web and mobile sites for the
fiscal second quarter grew 6% year-over-year to 53 million, with mobile
representing more than half of all unique users.
REVIEW OF EQUITY LOSSES OF AFFILIATES’ RESULTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foxtel(a)
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(4)
|
Other equity affiliates, net
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
(24)
|
|
Total equity losses of affiliates
|
|
|
|
$
|
(6)
|
|
$
|
(18)
|
|
$
|
(9)
|
|
$
|
(28)
|
(a)
|
|
The Company amortized $15 million and $32 million related to excess
cost over the Company’s proportionate share of its investment’s
underlying net assets allocated to finite-lived intangible assets
during the three and six months ended December 31, 2017,
respectively. Such amortization is reflected in Equity losses of
affiliates in the Statement of Operations.
|
|
|
Equity losses of affiliates for the second quarter was ($6) million
compared to ($18) million in the prior year. The improvement was
primarily due to the absence of $13 million in non-cash write-downs of
certain equity method investments’ carrying values to fair value, which
was recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.
CASH FLOW
The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by
operating activities to free cash flow available to News Corporation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
$
|
358
|
|
$
|
204
|
Less: Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
(264)
|
|
|
(128)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
76
|
Less: REA Group free cash flow
|
|
|
|
|
(105)
|
|
|
(93)
|
Plus: Cash dividends received from REA Group
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
33
|
|
Free cash flow available to News Corporation
|
|
|
|
$
|
26
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities improved $154 million for the
six months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the prior year period,
primarily due to higher Total Segment EBITDA as noted above, and lower
cash tax payments of $24 million, partially offset by $35 million in
higher cash paid for interest.
Free cash flow available to News Corporation in the six months ended
December 31, 2018 was $26 million compared to $16 million in the prior
year period. The improvement was primarily due to higher cash provided
by operating activities, partially offset by higher capital
expenditures, of which $139 million was related to new Foxtel.
Free cash flow available to News Corporation is a non-GAAP financial
measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less
capital expenditures (“free cash flow”), less REA Group free cash flow,
plus cash dividends received from REA Group.
The Company considers free cash flow available to News Corporation to
provide useful information to management and investors about the amount
of cash that is available to be used to strengthen the Company’s balance
sheet and for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing
in the Company’s business, strategic acquisitions, dividend payouts and
repurchasing stock. The Company believes excluding REA Group’s free cash
flow and including dividends received from REA Group provides users of
its consolidated financial statements with a measure of the amount of
cash flow that is readily available to the Company, as REA Group is a
separately listed public company in Australia and must declare a
dividend in order for the Company to have access to its share of REA
Group’s cash balance. The Company believes free cash flow available to
News Corporation provides a more conservative view of the Company’s free
cash flow because this presentation includes only that amount of cash
the Company actually receives from REA Group, which has generally been
lower than the Company’s unadjusted free cash flow. A limitation of free
cash flow available to News Corporation is that it does not represent
the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period.
Management compensates for the limitation of free cash flow available to
News Corporation by also relying on the net change in cash and cash
equivalents as presented in the Company’s consolidated statements of
cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP which incorporates all cash
movements during the period.
OTHER ITEMS
Dividends
The Company today declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.10 per
share for Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. This dividend
is payable on April 17, 2019 to stockholders of record as of March 13,
2019.
COMPARISON OF NON-GAAP TO U.S. GAAP INFORMATION
Adjusted Revenues, Total Segment EBITDA, Adjusted Total Segment EBITDA,
Adjusted Segment EBITDA, adjusted net income available to News
Corporation stockholders, Adjusted EPS and free cash flow available to
News Corporation are non-GAAP financial measures contained in this
earnings release. The Company believes these measures are important
tools for investors and analysts to use in assessing the Company’s
underlying business performance and to provide for more meaningful
comparisons of the Company’s operating performance between periods.
These measures also allow investors and analysts to view the Company’s
business from the same perspective as Company management. These non-GAAP
measures may be different than similar measures used by other companies
and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for,
measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliations for the differences between non-GAAP measures used in
this earnings release and comparable financial measures calculated in
accordance with U.S. GAAP are included in Notes 1, 2 and 3 and the
reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash
flow available to News Corporation is included above.
Conference call
News Corporation’s earnings conference call can be heard live at 5:00pm
EST on February 7, 2019. To listen to the call, please visit http://investors.newscorp.com.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements” within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These statements are based on management’s views and assumptions
regarding future events and business performance as of the time the
statements are made. Actual results may differ materially from these
expectations due to changes in global economic, business, competitive
market and regulatory factors. More detailed information about these and
other factors that could affect future results is contained in our
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
“forward-looking statements” included in this document are made only as
of the date of this document and we do not have any obligation to
publicly update any “forward-looking statements” to reflect subsequent
events or circumstances, except as required by law.
About News Corporation
News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified
media and information services company focused on creating and
distributing authoritative and engaging content. The company comprises
businesses across a range of media, including: news and information
services, subscription video services in Australia, book publishing and
digital real estate services. Headquartered in New York, News Corp
operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United
Kingdom, and its content is distributed and consumed worldwide. More
information is available at: www.newscorp.com.
|
|
NEWS CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Circulation and subscription
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,029
|
|
$
|
637
|
|
$
|
2,063
|
|
$
|
1,288
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
718
|
|
|
717
|
|
|
1,382
|
|
|
1,399
|
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
453
|
|
|
878
|
|
|
839
|
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
|
248
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
475
|
|
|
425
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
353
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
2,627
|
|
|
2,180
|
|
|
5,151
|
|
|
4,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
(1,484)
|
|
|
(1,139)
|
|
|
(2,824)
|
|
|
(2,288)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
(773)
|
|
|
(713)
|
|
|
(1,599)
|
|
|
(1,374)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
(163)
|
|
|
(100)
|
|
|
(326)
|
|
|
(197)
|
Impairment and restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
(37)
|
|
|
(27)
|
Equity losses of affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
(28)
|
Interest (expense) income, net
|
|
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(31)
|
|
|
7
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
(30)
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
(21)
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
(55)
|
|
|
(235)
|
|
|
(105)
|
|
|
(289)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
(66)
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
(24)
|
|
|
(17)
|
|
|
(51)
|
|
|
(36)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to News Corporation stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
95
|
|
$
|
(83)
|
|
$
|
196
|
|
$
|
(15)
|
|
|
Less: Adjustments to Net income (loss) attributable to News
Corporation stockholders – Redeemable preferred stock dividends
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1)
|
Net income (loss) available to News Corporation stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
95
|
|
$
|
(84)
|
|
$
|
196
|
|
$
|
(16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
585
|
|
|
583
|
|
|
584
|
|
|
583
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
587
|
|
|
583
|
|
|
586
|
|
|
583
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) available to News Corporation stockholders per
share - basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
Net income (loss) available to News Corporation stockholders per
share - diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEWS CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
|
As of June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(audited)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,618
|
|
$
|
2,034
|
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
|
|
1,853
|
|
|
1,612
|
|
Inventory, net
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
376
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
558
|
|
|
372
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
4,429
|
|
|
4,394
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
393
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
2,517
|
|
|
2,560
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
|
2,571
|
|
|
2,671
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
5,225
|
|
|
5,218
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
|
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
279
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
912
|
|
|
831
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,227
|
|
$
|
16,346
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
$
|
625
|
|
$
|
605
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
|
1,243
|
|
|
1,340
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
516
|
|
Current borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
744
|
|
|
462
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
670
|
|
|
372
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
3,712
|
|
|
3,295
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
936
|
|
|
1,490
|
Retirement benefit obligations
|
|
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
245
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
384
|
|
|
389
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
524
|
|
|
430
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable preferred stock
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
Class B common stock
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
12,271
|
|
|
12,322
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
|
(1,937)
|
|
|
(2,163)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
(1,076)
|
|
|
(874)
|
|
|
Total News Corporation stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
9,264
|
|
|
9,291
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
1,170
|
|
|
1,186
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
10,434
|
|
|
10,477
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,227
|
|
$
|
16,346
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEWS CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited; in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
247
|
|
$
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
197
|
|
Equity losses of affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
28
|
|
Cash distributions received from affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
1
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
(27)
|
|
|
21
|
|
Deferred income taxes and taxes payable
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
200
|
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
(140)
|
|
|
(73)
|
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
|
|
(43)
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
(81)
|
|
|
(183)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
358
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
(264)
|
|
|
(128)
|
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
|
|
(185)
|
|
|
(53)
|
|
Investments in equity affiliates and other
|
|
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
(33)
|
|
Proceeds from property, plant and equipment and other asset
dispositions
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
15
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
23
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
(409)
|
|
|
(176)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
263
|
|
|
-
|
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
(470)
|
|
|
(93)
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
|
|
(81)
|
|
|
(80)
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
(45)
|
|
|
(29)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
(333)
|
|
|
(202)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
(384)
|
|
|
(174)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
|
|
|
2,034
|
|
|
2,016
|
Exchange movement on opening cash balance
|
|
|
|
|
(32)
|
|
|
14
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,618
|
|
$
|
1,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTE 1 – ADJUSTED REVENUES, ADJUSTED TOTAL SEGMENT EBITDA AND
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA
The Company uses revenues, Total Segment EBITDA and Segment EBITDA
excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, fees and costs, net
of indemnification, related to the claims and investigations arising out
of certain conduct at The News of the World (the “U.K. Newspaper
Matters”) and foreign currency fluctuations (“Adjusted Revenues,”
“Adjusted Total Segment EBITDA” and “Adjusted Segment EBITDA,”
respectively) to evaluate the performance of the Company’s core business
operations exclusive of certain items that impact the comparability of
results from period to period such as the unpredictability and
volatility of currency fluctuations. The Company calculates the impact
of foreign currency fluctuations for businesses reporting in currencies
other than the U.S. dollar by multiplying the results for each quarter
in the current period by the difference between the average exchange
rate for that quarter and the average exchange rate in effect during the
corresponding quarter of the prior year and totaling the impact for all
quarters in the current period.
The calculation of Adjusted Revenues, Adjusted Total Segment EBITDA and
Adjusted Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled
measures reported by other companies, since companies and investors may
differ as to what type of events warrant adjustment. Adjusted Revenues,
Adjusted Total Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA are not
measures of performance under generally accepted accounting principles
and should not be construed as substitutes for amounts determined under
GAAP as measures of performance. However, management uses these measures
in comparing the Company’s historical performance and believes that they
provide meaningful and comparable information to investors to assist in
their analysis of our performance relative to prior periods and our
competitors.
The following tables reconcile reported revenues and reported Total
Segment EBITDA to Adjusted Revenues and Adjusted Total Segment EBITDA
for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
Total Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Difference
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,627
|
|
$
|
2,180
|
|
$
|
447
|
|
|
$
|
370
|
|
$
|
328
|
|
$
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
(458)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(458)
|
|
|
|
(49)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(49)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of divestitures
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of foreign currency fluctuations
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net impact of U.K. Newspaper Matters
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As adjusted
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,236
|
|
$
|
2,173
|
|
$
|
63
|
|
|
$
|
338
|
|
$
|
332
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
Total Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Difference
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,151
|
|
$
|
4,238
|
|
$
|
913
|
|
|
$
|
728
|
|
$
|
576
|
|
$
|
152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
(891)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(891)
|
|
|
|
(137)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(137)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of divestitures
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of foreign currency fluctuations
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net impact of U.K. Newspaper Matters
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
(40)
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As adjusted
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,373
|
|
$
|
4,223
|
|
$
|
150
|
|
|
$
|
621
|
|
$
|
538
|
|
$
|
83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Revenues and Adjusted Segment EBITDA by segment for the three
and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
Better/(Worse)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Information Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,286
|
|
$
|
1,296
|
|
(1)
|
%
|
|
|
Subscription Video Services
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
120
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
Book Publishing
|
|
|
|
|
503
|
|
|
469
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
Digital Real Estate Services
|
|
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
287
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
%
|
Adjusted Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,236
|
|
$
|
2,173
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Segment EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Information Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
123
|
|
$
|
141
|
|
(13)
|
%
|
|
|
Subscription Video Services
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
33
|
|
(3)
|
%
|
|
|
Book Publishing
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
78
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
Digital Real Estate Services
|
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
120
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
(39)
|
|
|
(40)
|
|
3
|
%
|
Adjusted Total Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
338
|
|
$
|
332
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
Better/(Worse)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Information Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,561
|
|
$
|
2,535
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
Subscription Video Services
|
|
|
|
|
273
|
|
|
265
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
Book Publishing
|
|
|
|
|
924
|
|
|
870
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
Digital Real Estate Services
|
|
|
|
|
614
|
|
|
552
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
%
|
Adjusted Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,373
|
|
$
|
4,223
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Segment EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Information Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
241
|
|
$
|
215
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
Subscription Video Services
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
60
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
Book Publishing
|
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
126
|
|
24
|
%
|
|
|
Digital Real Estate Services
|
|
|
|
|
245
|
|
|
216
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
(81)
|
|
|
(79)
|
|
(3)
|
%
|
Adjusted Total Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
621
|
|
$
|
538
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following tables reconcile reported revenues and Segment EBITDA by
segment to Adjusted Revenues and Adjusted Segment EBITDA by segment for
the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
Impact of
Acquisitions
|
|
Impact of
Divestitures
|
|
Impact of
Foreign
Currency
Fluctuations
|
|
Net Impact
of U.K.
Newspaper
Matters
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Information Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,257
|
|
$
|
(5)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
34
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
1,286
|
|
Subscription Video Services
|
|
|
|
|
562
|
|
|
(446)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
129
|
|
Book Publishing
|
|
|
|
|
496
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
503
|
|
Digital Real Estate Services
|
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
317
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,627
|
|
$
|
(458)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
67
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
2,236
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Information Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
120
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
123
|
|
Subscription Video Services
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
(54)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
32
|
|
Book Publishing
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
88
|
|
Digital Real Estate Services
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
134
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
(43)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
(39)
|
Total Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
370
|
|
$
|
(49)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
13
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
$
|
338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
Impact of
Acquisitions
|
|
Impact of
Divestitures
|
|
Impact of
Foreign
Currency
Fluctuations
|
|
Net Impact
of U.K.
Newspaper
Matters
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Information Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,298
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(2)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
1,296
|
|
Subscription Video Services
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
120
|
|
Book Publishing
|
|
|
|
|
469
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
469
|
|
Digital Real Estate Services
|
|
|
|
|
292
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
287
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,180
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(7)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
2,173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Information Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
141
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
141
|
|
Subscription Video Services
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
33
|
|
Book Publishing
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
78
|
|
Digital Real Estate Services
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
120
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
(43)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
(40)
|
Total Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
328
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following tables reconcile reported revenues and Segment EBITDA by
segment to Adjusted Revenues and Adjusted Segment EBITDA by segment for
the six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
Impact of
Acquisitions
|
|
Impact of
Divestitures
|
|
Impact of
Foreign
Currency
Fluctuations
|
|
Net Impact
of U.K.
Newspaper
Matters
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Information Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,505
|
|
$
|
(5)
|
|
$
|
(1)
|
|
$
|
62
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
2,561
|
|
Subscription Video Services
|
|
|
|
|
1,127
|
|
|
(871)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
273
|
|
Book Publishing
|
|
|
|
|
914
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
924
|
|
Digital Real Estate Services
|
|
|
|
|
604
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
614
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,151
|
|
$
|
(891)
|
|
$
|
(3)
|
|
$
|
116
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
4,373
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Information Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
236
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
5
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
241
|
|
Subscription Video Services
|
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
(140)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
60
|
|
Book Publishing
|
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
156
|
|
Digital Real Estate Services
|
|
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
245
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
(87)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
(81)
|
Total Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
728
|
|
$
|
(137)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
24
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
$
|
621
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
Impact of
Acquisitions
|
|
Impact of
Divestitures
|
|
Impact of
Foreign
Currency
Fluctuations
|
|
Net Impact
of U.K.
Newspaper
Matters
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Information Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,539
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(4)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
2,535
|
|
Subscription Video Services
|
|
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
265
|
|
Book Publishing
|
|
|
|
|
870
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
870
|
|
Digital Real Estate Services
|
|
|
|
|
563
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
552
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,238
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(15)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
4,223
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Information Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
215
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
215
|
|
Subscription Video Services
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
60
|
|
Book Publishing
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
126
|
|
Digital Real Estate Services
|
|
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
216
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
(39)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(40)
|
|
|
(79)
|
Total Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
576
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(40)
|
|
$
|
538
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTE 2 – TOTAL SEGMENT EBITDA
Segment EBITDA is defined as revenues less operating expenses and
selling, general and administrative expenses. Segment EBITDA does not
include: depreciation and amortization, impairment and restructuring
charges, equity losses of affiliates, interest (expense) income, net,
other, net, income tax (expense) benefit and net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests. Management believes that Segment EBITDA is an
appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of the
Company’s business segments because it is the primary measure used by
the Company’s chief operating decision maker to evaluate the performance
of and allocate resources within the Company’s businesses. Segment
EBITDA provides management, investors and equity analysts with a measure
to analyze the operating performance of each of the Company’s business
segments and its enterprise value against historical data and
competitors’ data, although historical results may not be indicative of
future results (as operating performance is highly contingent on many
factors, including customer tastes and preferences).
Total Segment EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and should be considered in
addition to, not as a substitute for, net income (loss), cash flow and
other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with
GAAP. In addition, this measure does not reflect cash available to fund
requirements and excludes items, such as depreciation and amortization
and impairment and restructuring charges, which are significant
components in assessing the Company’s financial performance. The Company
believes that the presentation of Total Segment EBITDA provides useful
information regarding the Company’s operations and other factors that
affect the Company’s reported results. Specifically, the Company
believes that by excluding certain one-time or non-cash items such as
impairment and restructuring charges and depreciation and amortization,
as well as potential distortions between periods caused by factors such
as financing and capital structures and changes in tax positions or
regimes, the Company provides users of its consolidated financial
statements with insight into both its core operations as well as the
factors that affect reported results between periods but which the
Company believes are not representative of its core business. As a
result, users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements are
better able to evaluate changes in the core operating results of the
Company across different periods. The following table reconciles net
income (loss) to Total Segment EBITDA.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
119
|
|
$
|
(66)
|
|
$
|
185
|
|
**
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
235
|
|
|
(180)
|
|
(77)
|
%
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
(37)
|
|
**
|
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
16
|
|
**
|
|
Equity losses of affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
(67)
|
%
|
Impairment and restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
7
|
|
58
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
63
|
|
63
|
%
|
Total Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
370
|
|
$
|
328
|
|
$
|
42
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
** - Not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
247
|
|
$
|
21
|
|
$
|
226
|
|
**
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
(184)
|
|
(64)
|
%
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
(27)
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
(48)
|
|
**
|
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
38
|
|
**
|
|
Equity losses of affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
(68)
|
%
|
Impairment and restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
10
|
|
37
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
129
|
|
65
|
%
|
Total Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
728
|
|
$
|
576
|
|
$
|
152
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
** - Not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTE 3 – ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO NEWS CORPORATION
STOCKHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED EPS
The Company uses net income (loss) available to News Corporation
stockholders and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) excluding expenses
related to U.K. Newspaper Matters, impairment and restructuring charges
and “Other, net”, net of tax, recognized by the Company or its equity
method investees, as well as the settlement of certain pre-Separation
tax matters and the impact of the Tax Act (“adjusted net income (loss)
available to News Corporation stockholders” and “adjusted EPS,”
respectively), to evaluate the performance of the Company’s operations
exclusive of certain items that impact the comparability of results from
period to period, as well as certain non-operational items. The
calculation of adjusted net income (loss) available to News Corporation
stockholders and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled
measures reported by other companies, since companies and investors may
differ as to what type of events warrant adjustment. Adjusted net income
(loss) available to News Corporation stockholders and adjusted EPS are
not measures of performance under generally accepted accounting
principles and should not be construed as substitutes for consolidated
net income (loss) available to News Corporation stockholders and net
income (loss) per share as determined under GAAP as a measure of
performance. However, management uses these measures in comparing the
Company’s historical performance and believes that they provide
meaningful and comparable information to investors to assist in their
analysis of our performance relative to prior periods and our
competitors.
The following tables reconcile reported net income (loss) available to
News Corporation stockholders and reported diluted EPS to adjusted net
income available to News Corporation stockholders and adjusted EPS for
the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Net income
available to
stockholders
|
|
EPS
|
|
Net income
(loss) available
to stockholders
|
|
EPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
119
|
|
$
|
|
|
$
|
(66)
|
|
$
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
(24)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(17)
|
|
|
|
Less: Redeemable preferred stock dividends
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) available to News Corporation stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
95
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
$
|
(84)
|
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.K. Newspaper Matters
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment and restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity losses of affiliates(a)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax impact on items above
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of Tax Act(b)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of noncontrolling interest on items included above
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As adjusted
|
|
|
|
$
|
103
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
$
|
137
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
(a)
|
|
During the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Company
recognized $13 million in non-cash write-downs of certain equity
method investments’ carrying values.
|
(b)
|
|
During the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Company
recorded a $174 million provisional charge as a result of the U.S.
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Net income
available to
stockholders
|
|
EPS
|
|
Net income
(loss) available
to stockholders
|
|
EPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
247
|
|
$
|
|
|
$
|
21
|
|
$
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
(51)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(36)
|
|
|
|
Less: Redeemable preferred stock dividends
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) available to News Corporation stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
196
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
$
|
(16)
|
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.K. Newspaper Matters (a)
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
(40)
|
|
|
(0.07)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment and restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
(27)
|
|
|
(0.05)
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity losses of affiliates (b)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax impact on items above
|
|
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of Tax Act (c)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of noncontrolling interest on items included above
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As adjusted
|
|
|
|
$
|
200
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
$
|
177
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
(a)
|
|
During the six months ended December 31, 2017, the Company recorded
a $46 million benefit from the reversal of certain previously
accrued net liabilities for the U.K. Newspaper Matters as a result
of an agreement reached with the relevant tax authority related to
certain employment taxes.
|
(b)
|
|
During the six months ended December 31, 2017, the Company
recognized $13 million in non-cash write-downs of certain equity
method investments’ carrying values.
|
(c)
|
|
During the six months ended December 31, 2017, the Company recorded
a $174 million provisional charge as a result of the U.S. Tax Cuts
and Jobs Act.
|
|
|
NOTE 4 – PRO FORMA
The following supplemental unaudited pro forma information for the three
and six months ended December 31, 2017 reflects the Company’s results of
operations as if the Transaction had occurred on July 1, 2016. The
Company believes that the presentation of this supplemental information
enhances comparability across the reporting periods. The information was
prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X and is based on
historical results of operations of News Corp and Foxtel, adjusted for
the effect of any Transaction-related accounting adjustments, as
described below. Pro forma adjustments were based on available
information and assumptions regarding impacts that are directly
attributable to the Transaction, are factually supportable, and are
expected to have a continuing impact on the combined results. In
addition, the pro forma information is provided for supplemental and
informational purposes only, and is not necessarily indicative of what
the Company’s results of operations would have been, or the Company’s
future results of operations, had the Transaction actually occurred on
the date indicated. As only the financial results for the Subscription
Video Services segment were adjusted due to the presentation of this pro
forma supplemental information, the Company is only providing pro forma
supplemental information for this segment below, under “Subscription
Video Services”. The unaudited pro forma information should be read in
conjunction with “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations” and our unaudited consolidated
financial statements and related notes included in the Company’s
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2018
that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The following tables set forth the Company’s unaudited reported and pro
forma results of operations for the three and six months ended December
31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
(in millions, except %)
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
Pro forma
|
|
Better/(Worse)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Circulation and subscription
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,029
|
|
$
|
1,083
|
|
$
|
(54)
|
|
(5)
|
%
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
718
|
|
|
767
|
|
|
(49)
|
|
(6)
|
%
|
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
453
|
|
|
25
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
|
248
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
26
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
(7)
|
%
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
2,627
|
|
|
2,691
|
|
|
(64)
|
|
(2)
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
(1,484)
|
|
|
(1,420)
|
|
|
(64)
|
|
(5)
|
%
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
(773)
|
|
|
(821)
|
|
|
48
|
|
6
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
(163)
|
|
|
(167)
|
|
|
4
|
|
2
|
%
|
Impairment and restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
(58)
|
%
|
Equity losses of affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
13
|
|
68
|
%
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
|
(20)
|
|
|
5
|
|
25
|
%
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
(30)
|
|
|
37
|
|
**
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
(28)
|
|
(14)
|
%
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
(55)
|
|
|
(237)
|
|
|
182
|
|
77
|
%
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
(35)
|
|
|
154
|
|
**
|
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
(24)
|
|
|
(37)
|
|
|
13
|
|
35
|
%
|
Net income (loss) attributable to News Corporation
|
|
|
|
$
|
95
|
|
$
|
(72)
|
|
$
|
167
|
|
**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
** - Not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
(in millions, except %)
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
Pro forma
|
|
Better/(Worse)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Circulation and subscription
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,063
|
|
$
|
2,210
|
|
$
|
(147)
|
|
(7)
|
%
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
1,382
|
|
|
1,498
|
|
|
(116)
|
|
(8)
|
%
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
878
|
|
|
839
|
|
|
39
|
|
5
|
%
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
|
475
|
|
|
425
|
|
|
50
|
|
12
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
353
|
|
|
312
|
|
|
41
|
|
13
|
%
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
5,151
|
|
|
5,284
|
|
|
(133)
|
|
(3)
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
(2,824)
|
|
|
(2,861)
|
|
|
37
|
|
1
|
%
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
(1,599)
|
|
|
(1,598)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
(326)
|
|
|
(333)
|
|
|
7
|
|
2
|
%
|
Impairment and restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
(37)
|
|
|
(30)
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
(23)
|
%
|
Equity losses of affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
|
12
|
|
57
|
%
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
|
(31)
|
|
|
(46)
|
|
|
15
|
|
33
|
%
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
49
|
|
**
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
373
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
(6)
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
(105)
|
|
|
(294)
|
|
|
189
|
|
64
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
168
|
|
**
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
(51)
|
|
|
(70)
|
|
|
19
|
|
27
|
%
|
Net income attributable to News Corporation
|
|
|
|
$
|
196
|
|
$
|
9
|
|
$
|
187
|
|
**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
** - Not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pro Forma (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
News Corp
Historical(a)
|
|
Foxtel
Historical(b)
|
|
Transaction
Adjustments
|
|
|
Pro Forma
|
|
|
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Circulation and subscription
|
|
|
$
|
637
|
|
$
|
533
|
|
$
|
(87)
|
(c)(d)
|
|
$
|
1,083
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
717
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
767
|
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
453
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
453
|
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
166
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
2,180
|
|
|
598
|
|
|
(87)
|
|
|
|
2,691
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
(1,139)
|
|
|
(372)
|
|
|
91
|
(c)(e)
|
|
|
(1,420)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
(713)
|
|
|
(110)
|
|
|
2
|
(f)
|
|
|
(821)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
(100)
|
|
|
(59)
|
|
|
(8)
|
(g)(h)(i)
|
|
|
(167)
|
Impairment and restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(12)
|
Equity losses of affiliates
|
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1)
|
(j)
|
|
|
(19)
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(20)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
(30)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(30)
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
202
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
(235)
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
2
|
(k)
|
|
|
(237)
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
|
(66)
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(35)
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
(17)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(20)
|
(l)
|
|
|
(37)
|
Net (loss) income attributable to News Corporation
|
|
|
$
|
(83)
|
|
$
|
32
|
|
$
|
(21)
|
|
|
$
|
(72)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss available to News Corporation stockholders per share
|
|
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pro Forma (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
News Corp
Historical(a)
|
|
Foxtel
Historical(b)
|
|
Transaction
Adjustments
|
|
|
Pro Forma
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Circulation and subscription
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,288
|
|
$
|
1,107
|
|
$
|
(185)
|
(c)(d)
|
|
$
|
2,210
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
1,399
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,498
|
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
839
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
839
|
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
|
425
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
425
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
312
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
4,238
|
|
|
1,231
|
|
|
(185)
|
|
|
|
5,284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
(2,288)
|
|
|
(766)
|
|
|
193
|
(c)(e)
|
|
|
(2,861)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
(1,374)
|
|
|
(227)
|
|
|
3
|
(f)
|
|
|
(1,598)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
(197)
|
|
|
(118)
|
|
|
(18)
|
(g)(h)(i)
|
|
|
(333)
|
Impairment and restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
(27)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(30)
|
Equity (losses) earnings of affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
(28)
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
4
|
(j)
|
|
|
(21)
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
(53)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(46)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(22)
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
373
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
(289)
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
5
|
(k)
|
|
|
(294)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
(36)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(34)
|
(l)
|
|
|
(70)
|
Net (loss) income attributable to News Corporation
|
|
|
|
$
|
(15)
|
|
$
|
56
|
|
$
|
(32)
|
|
|
$
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted (loss) income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income available to News Corporation stockholders per
share
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Reflects the historical results of operations of News Corporation.
As the acquisition of a controlling interest in Foxtel was completed
on April 3, 2018, Foxtel is reflected in our historical Statements
of Operations from April 3, 2018 onwards.
|
(b)
|
|
Reflects the historical results of operations of Foxtel to the date
of the Transaction. From April 3, 2018 onwards, Foxtel is included
in the historical results of operations of News Corporation. The
Statements of Operations of Foxtel are derived from its historical
financial statements for the three and six months ended December 31,
2017. The Statements of Operations for the three and six months
ended December 31, 2017 reflect Foxtel's Statements of Operations on
a U.S. GAAP basis and translated from Australian dollars to U.S.
dollars, the reporting currency of the combined group, using the
quarterly average rates for each period presented. Additionally,
certain balances within Foxtel’s historical financial information
were reclassified to be consistent with the Company’s presentation.
|
(c)
|
|
Represents the impact of eliminating transactions between Foxtel and
the consolidated subsidiaries of News Corporation, which would be
eliminated upon consolidation as a result of the Transaction.
|
(d)
|
|
Reflects the reversal of revenue recognized in Foxtel's historical
Statements of Operations resulting from the fair value adjustment of
Foxtel's historical deferred installation revenue in the preliminary
purchase price allocation for the Transaction.
|
(e)
|
|
Reflects the adjustment to amortization of program inventory
recognized in Foxtel’s historical Statements of Operations related
to the fair value adjustment of Foxtel's historical program
inventory in the preliminary purchase price allocation.
|
(f)
|
|
Reflects the removal of transaction expenses directly related to the
Transaction that are included in News Corp’s historical Statements
of Operations for the three and six months ended December 31, 2017.
These costs are considered to be non-recurring in nature, and as
such, have been excluded from the pro forma Statements of Operations.
|
(g)
|
|
Reflects the adjustment to amortization expense resulting from the
recognition of amortizable intangible assets in the preliminary
purchase price allocation.
|
(h)
|
|
Reflects the adjustment to depreciation and amortization expense
resulting from the fair value adjustment to Foxtel's historical
fixed assets in the preliminary purchase price allocation, which
resulted in a step-up in the value of such assets.
|
(i)
|
|
Reflects the reversal of amortization expense included in News
Corp’s historical Statements of Operations from the Company's
settlement of its pre-existing contractual arrangement between
Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia, which resulted in a write-off of
its channel distribution agreement intangible asset at the time of
the Transaction.
|
(j)
|
|
Represents the impact to equity losses of affiliates as a result of
the Transaction, as if the Transaction occurred on July 1, 2016.
Historically News Corp accounted for its investment in Foxtel under
the equity method of accounting. As a result of the Transaction,
Foxtel became a majority-owned subsidiary of the Company, and
therefore, the impact of Foxtel on the Company’s historical equity
losses of affiliates was eliminated.
|
(k)
|
|
In determining the tax rate to apply to our pro forma adjustments we
used the Australian statutory rate of 30%, which is the jurisdiction
in which the business operates. However, in certain instances, the
effective tax rate applied to certain adjustments differs from the
statutory rate primarily as a result of certain valuation allowances
on deferred tax assets, based on the Company’s historical tax
profile in Australia.
|
(l)
|
|
Represents the adjustment, as a result of the Transaction, to
reflect the non-controlling interest of the combined company on a
pro forma basis.
|
|
|
Pro Forma Segment Analysis
The following table reconciles unaudited reported and pro forma Net
income (loss) to unaudited reported and pro forma Total Segment EBITDA
for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017,
respectively:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
December 31,
|
|
For the six months ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
(in millions)
|
As reported
|
|
Pro forma
|
|
As reported
|
|
Pro forma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
119
|
|
$
|
(35)
|
|
$
|
247
|
|
$
|
79
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
55
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
294
|
|
Other, net
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
(27)
|
|
|
22
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
15
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
46
|
|
Equity losses of affiliates
|
|
6
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
21
|
|
Impairment and restructuring charges
|
|
19
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
30
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
163
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
333
|
|
Total Segment EBITDA
|
$
|
370
|
|
$
|
450
|
|
$
|
728
|
|
$
|
825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following tables set forth the Company’s reported Revenues and
Segment EBITDA for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and
pro forma Revenues and Segment EBITDA for the three and six months ended
December 31, 2017:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment
|
|
|
|
|
Segment
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
Revenues
|
|
EBITDA
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
Pro forma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Information Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,257
|
|
$
|
120
|
|
$
|
1,298
|
|
$
|
141
|
Subscription Video Services
|
|
|
|
|
562
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
631
|
|
|
155
|
Book Publishing
|
|
|
|
|
496
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
469
|
|
|
78
|
Digital Real Estate Services
|
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
292
|
|
|
119
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(43)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(43)
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,627
|
|
$
|
370
|
|
$
|
2,691
|
|
$
|
450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment
|
|
|
|
|
Segment
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
Revenues
|
|
EBITDA
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
Pro forma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Information Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,505
|
|
$
|
236
|
|
$
|
2,539
|
|
$
|
215
|
Subscription Video Services
|
|
|
|
|
1,127
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
1,311
|
|
|
309
|
Book Publishing
|
|
|
|
|
914
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
870
|
|
|
126
|
Digital Real Estate Services
|
|
|
|
|
604
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
563
|
|
|
214
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(87)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(39)
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,151
|
|
$
|
728
|
|
$
|
5,284
|
|
$
|
825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription Video Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended December 31,
|
|
For the six months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Change
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Change
|
(in millions, except %)
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
Pro forma
|
|
Better/(Worse)
|
|
As reported
|
|
Pro forma
|
|
Better/(Worse)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Circulation and subscription
|
|
|
|
$
|
490
|
|
$
|
548
|
|
(11)
|
%
|
|
$
|
981
|
|
$
|
1,140
|
|
(14)
|
%
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
66
|
|
(17)
|
%
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
141
|
|
(21)
|
%
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
17
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
30
|
|
13
|
%
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
562
|
|
|
631
|
|
(11)
|
%
|
|
|
1,127
|
|
|
1,311
|
|
(14)
|
%
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
(411)
|
|
|
(356)
|
|
(15)
|
%
|
|
|
(735)
|
|
|
(755)
|
|
3
|
%
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
(67)
|
|
|
(120)
|
|
44
|
%
|
|
|
(195)
|
|
|
(247)
|
|
21
|
%
|
Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
84
|
|
$
|
155
|
|
(46)
|
%
|
|
$
|
197
|
|
$
|
309
|
|
(36)
|
%
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005880/en/