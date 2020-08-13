Log in
Realtor.com® Weekly Recovery Report: Final Piece of Recovery Puzzle Falls into Place with New Listings Growth

08/13/2020 | 06:01am EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since the pandemic began, new listings growth has surpassed its January 2020 level, according to realtor.com®'s Weekly Recovery Report for the week ending Aug. 8. Now, all four major components of housing activity -- new listings, housing demand, asking prices, and the pace of sales -- are all growing above realtor.com®'s pre-COVID baseline of January 2020 levels, an important first step towards broader recovery.

The realtor.com® Housing Market Recovery Index reached 105.6 nationwide for the week ending Aug. 8, posting a 1.9 point increase over last week and 5.6 points above the pre-COVID baseline. Weekly data shows new supply growth reached 101.7 nationwide, beating January levels by 1.7 points.

"Seller confidence has been improving gradually after reaching its bottom in mid-April, and now it appears to have reached an important recovery milestone," said Javier Vivas, director of economic research for realtor.com®. "After five long months, sellers are back in the housing market; while encouraging, the improvement to new listings is only the first step in the long road to solving low inventory issues keeping many buyers at bay."

Weekly Listing Data Findings:

  • While new listings growth has recovered to pre-COVID levels, they were down 6 percent year-over-year. This is the second single-digit yearly decline since early March. The small number of homes for sale has been a key limiting factor for buyers in the market, so continued recovery in new listings bodes well for home sales in the coming months.
  • Time on market is still 4 days faster than last year. While the rapid pace of home sales can create a stressful environment for would-be buyers who will feel the pressure to quickly pull the trigger, a rising share of new listings is giving them more options to choose from.
  • Median listing prices grew at 9.9 percent over last year, another tick up in the pace of increases. Home asking price growth continues to surprise on the high side. Selling prices have not quite kept pace, but are still rising. The combination of eager buyers, low mortgage rates, and dwindling for-sale homes set the stage for further price increases. But the tide could be turning as sellers come back to the market and new construction picks up. This could help price growth move back to a more normal rate of increase.
  • Total inventory was down 36 percent. As mortgage rates notched their eighth record low of the year, buyers were active in the market, scooping up the new listings that came up for sale and driving overall inventory lower. As long as buyer demand remains strong and inventory scarce, expect home price gains to continue. But the combination of prolonged economic weakness plus faster than normal price gains could wear on buyers and eventually cause demand to cool.

Listings Data Summary


Week ending
Aug 8

Week ending
Aug 1

Week ending
July 25

First Two
Weeks March

Total Listings

-36% YOY

-35% YOY

-34% YOY

-16% YOY

Time on Market

4 days faster YOY

4 days faster YOY

4 days faster YOY

4 days faster YOY

Median Listing Prices

+9.9% YOY

+9.4% YOY

+9.1% YOY

+4.5% YOY

New Listings

-6% YOY

-11% YOY

-11% YOY

+5% YOY

Top 50 Metros Recovery Index

Rank

Metro

Recovery Index
(Week Ending 8/8)

Recovery Index
(Weekly Change)

1

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.

125.7

8.7

2

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.

120.5

5

3

Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.

115.6

0.4

4

New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.

115.2

-14.4

5

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.

114.6

-0.4

6

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.

113.5

-1.6

7

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.

112

3.7

8

Austin-Round Rock, Texas

111.1

2.6

9

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.

110.8

3.5

10

Rochester, N.Y.

110.7

8.3

11

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.

109.6

-4.5

12

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va.

109.2

0.2

13

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.

109

3

14

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.

108.5

-2.2

15

San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.

108.3

-3.6

16

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md.

107.3

0.3

17

Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C.

106.2

-0.4

18

San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

105.9

5

19

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.

105.6

3.4

20

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich

105.4

7.5

21

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.

104.3

-5.8

22

Pittsburgh, Pa.

103.8

-1.8

23

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.

103.5

1

24

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

102.6

2.3

25

Raleigh, N.C.

102.4

0.1

26

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.

102.4

1

27

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn.

102

2.4

28

Kansas City, Mo.-Kan.

101.5

0.5

29

New Orleans-Metairie, La.

101.4

7

30

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.

100.9

4.1

31

Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif.

100.8

1.2

32

Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.

100.4

1.2

33

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

100.1

1.8

34

Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.

100.1

5.8

35

Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio

99.7

0.6

36

Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass.

99.4

-4

37

Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind.

98.8

-0.1

38

Oklahoma City, Okla.

98.7

7.3

39

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.

98.2

-0.6

40

Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.

98

-7.2

41

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis.

98

-1.7

42

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn.

97.9

-6.3

43

Richmond, Va.

97.6

3.6

44

Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

97.6

1.1

45

St. Louis, Mo.-Ill.

97.1

-2.4

46

Jacksonville, Fla.

97.1

-2.2

47

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis.

96.1

0.7

48

Columbus, Ohio

95.4

2.5

49

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind.

94.4

2.4

50

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.

90.5

1.2

Link to Weekly Stats Blog Post:
https://www.realtor.com/research/weekly-housing-trends-view-data-week-august-8-2020/

Link to Index Commentary Blog Post:
https://www.realtor.com/research/housing-market-recovery-index-trends-august-8-data/

Methodology: The Weekly Housing Index leverages a weighted average of realtor.com® search traffic, median list prices, new listings, and median time on market and compares it to the January 2020 market trend, as a baseline for pre-COVID market growth. The overall index is set to 100 in this baseline period. The higher a market's index value, the higher its recovery and vice versa.

cbsa_title

hh_rank

median_listing_price_yy

active_listing_count_yy

median_days_on_market_by_day_yy

median_days_on_market_yy

new_listing_count_yy

new_listing_share_yy

price_reduced_count_yy

price_reduced_share_yy

new york-newark-jersey city, ny-nj-pa

1

8.00%

-12.20%

-17

-24.60%

7.80%

1.40%

-37.60%

-1.60%

los angeles-long beach-anaheim, ca

2

22.70%

-25.80%

9

20.50%

-6.40%

2.40%

-46.90%

-2.00%

chicago-naperville-elgin, il-in-wi

3

6.00%

-34.50%

-2

-4.60%

-9.70%

3.40%

-39.50%

-0.90%

dallas-fort worth-arlington, tx

4

3.30%

-39.90%

-3

-6.10%

-15.40%

3.40%

-51.40%

-2.50%

houston-the woodlands-sugar land, tx

5

4.90%

-29.00%

-2

-3.80%

-3.90%

2.50%

-39.40%

-1.50%

philadelphia-camden-wilmington, pa-nj-de-md

6

19.00%

-45.90%

-15

-25.00%

-13.70%

4.30%

-52.00%

-1.20%

washington-arlington-alexandria, dc-va-md-wv

7

10.50%

-43.90%

-14

-31.80%

-6.10%

6.40%

-53.60%

-1.70%

miami-fort lauderdale-west palm beach, fl

8

-1.70%

-7.40%

-2

-2.10%

94.00%

5.40%

-28.20%

-1.30%

atlanta-sandy springs-roswell, ga

9

8.90%

-41.70%

-1

-2.00%

-17.60%

3.30%

-52.70%

-1.70%

boston-cambridge-newton, ma-nh

10

13.60%

-33.90%

-13

-25.50%

-3.20%

4.50%

-41.90%

-1.30%

san francisco-oakland-hayward, ca

11

9.80%

-13.30%

5

16.70%

7.10%

2.90%

-22.00%

-0.80%

detroit-warren-dearborn, mi

12

9.20%

-38.60%

-2

-5.10%

-9.80%

4.40%

-51.80%

-2.20%

phoenix-mesa-scottsdale, az

13

7.30%

-43.20%

-7

-14.30%

6.60%

7.60%

-57.30%

-3.50%

seattle-tacoma-bellevue, wa

14

4.20%

-28.60%

-4

-10.50%

19.30%

7.10%

-42.50%

-2.40%

minneapolis-st. paul-bloomington, mn-wi

15

3.70%

-28.10%

4

11.40%

2.30%

4.30%

-50.80%

-2.70%

riverside-san bernardino-ontario, ca

16

9.30%

-54.80%

-2

-3.90%

-9.10%

7.70%

-74.80%

-3.60%

tampa-st. petersburg-clearwater, fl

17

7.10%

-39.70%

-3

-5.40%

-6.60%

4.10%

-40.70%

-0.50%

san diego-carlsbad, ca

18

8.10%

-44.50%

0

0.00%

-7.70%

6.50%

-59.50%

-2.70%

st. louis, mo-il

19

9.20%

-36.60%

2

3.60%

-14.90%

2.80%

-49.40%

-1.80%

denver-aurora-lakewood, co

20

8.00%

-35.50%

-2

-5.30%

-6.00%

4.70%

-47.00%

-2.70%

baltimore-columbia-towson, md

21

4.90%

-51.80%

-14

-25.00%

-17.70%

5.20%

-63.50%

-2.50%

pittsburgh, pa

22

25.00%

-34.60%

-3

-5.20%

-8.10%

3.00%

-36.00%

-0.40%

portland-vancouver-hillsboro, or-wa

23

5.80%

-42.20%

-3

-6.50%

-9.20%

5.10%

-26.70%

1.90%

charlotte-concord-gastonia, nc-sc

24

6.70%

-47.40%

-6

-12.00%

-18.90%

4.60%

-63.60%

-3.30%

orlando-kissimmee-sanford, fl

25

0.60%

-17.50%

2

3.50%

4.30%

2.00%

-28.80%

-1.30%

cleveland-elyria, oh

26

16.60%

-50.00%

0

0.00%

-22.40%

4.50%

-56.00%

-1.40%

san antonio-new braunfels, tx

27

5.40%

-36.90%

-2

-3.60%

0.10%

4.00%

-46.00%

-1.70%

cincinnati, oh-ky-in

28

18.40%

-47.70%

1

2.30%

-30.80%

3.10%

-50.70%

-0.80%

sacramento--roseville--arden-arcade, ca

29

5.50%

-48.20%

0

0.00%

-1.90%

8.20%

-63.60%

-3.60%

kansas city, mo-ks

30

12.40%

-48.40%

1

2.00%

-31.70%

2.90%

-55.70%

-1.40%

columbus, oh

31

7.70%

-46.60%

-2

-5.30%

-16.30%

6.10%

-57.60%

-3.20%

indianapolis-carmel-anderson, in

32

9.10%

-53.70%

-1

-2.00%

-27.70%

4.80%

-58.50%

-1.50%

las vegas-henderson-paradise, nv

33

5.10%

-12.80%

-7

-14.30%

17.20%

2.70%

-44.30%

-4.10%

austin-round rock, tx

34

10.30%

-38.70%

-9

-17.70%

0.10%

4.90%

-60.70%

-4.30%

nashville-davidson--murfreesboro--franklin, tn

35

3.70%

-31.70%

-6

-16.20%

-9.50%

3.30%

-40.50%

-1.20%

san jose-sunnyvale-santa clara, ca

36

7.90%

-26.70%

0

0.00%

22.40%

6.50%

-50.00%

-3.50%

virginia beach-norfolk-newport news, va-nc

37

11.60%

-43.60%

-18

-31.00%

-6.30%

4.40%

-68.00%

-2.90%

milwaukee-waukesha-west allis, wi

38

4.60%

-41.10%

8

22.20%

-11.60%

5.00%

-50.20%

-1.80%

providence-warwick, ri-ma

39

12.20%

-49.40%

-5

-9.80%

-14.30%

5.70%

-59.60%

-1.60%

jacksonville, fl

40

2.10%

-35.40%

-1

-1.50%

-16.70%

2.10%

-50.10%

-2.10%

oklahoma city, ok

41

7.10%

-34.40%

0

0.00%

0.80%

4.10%

-44.60%

-1.80%

louisville/jefferson county, ky-in

42

7.10%

-51.20%

-3

-7.10%

-34.40%

3.20%

-62.50%

-2.40%

memphis, tn-ms-ar

43

11.30%

-48.10%

-2

-3.90%

-22.70%

4.10%

-47.10%

-0.20%

new orleans-metairie, la

44

11.70%

-33.60%

0

0.00%

-13.20%

2.10%

-34.40%

-0.20%

richmond, va

45

8.80%

-43.20%

6

13.00%

-16.70%

4.00%

-62.80%

-2.70%

raleigh, nc

46

3.00%

-37.20%

-15

-26.30%

-6.30%

4.00%

-60.60%

-3.90%

buffalo-cheektowaga-niagara falls, ny

47

5.00%

-40.80%

4

10.50%

2.30%

7.30%

-48.20%

-1.70%

hartford-west hartford-east hartford, ct

48

6.90%

-31.70%

-16

-26.70%

-19.10%

1.10%

-67.60%

-3.40%

birmingham-hoover, al

49

6.40%

-36.30%

-6

-10.30%

0.00%

4.10%

-44.70%

-1.10%

rochester, ny

50

12.30%

-39.70%

-14

-32.60%

-7.70%

5.40%

-48.80%

-1.50%

tucson, az

51

10.20%

-43.40%

1

2.10%

-3.90%

5.60%

-50.90%

-1.40%

salt lake city, ut

52

14.40%

-54.70%

-6

-15.80%

-0.50%

10.00%

-61.70%

-2.20%

grand rapids-wyoming, mi

53

7.90%

-40.00%

2

4.60%

-16.30%

4.10%

-64.20%

-3.90%

tulsa, ok

54

16.00%

-39.60%

0

0.00%

-13.00%

3.60%

-36.40%

0.10%

albany-schenectady-troy, ny

55

17.30%

-40.80%

-2

-2.90%

-20.60%

2.30%

-55.90%

-1.80%

albuquerque, nm

56

18.10%

-50.40%

-1

-2.30%

-26.60%

4.20%

-41.40%

1.10%

omaha-council bluffs, ne-ia

57

5.70%

-37.60%

8

21.60%

-20.30%

2.90%

-63.20%

-3.30%

worcester, ma-ct

58

9.50%

-52.40%

-11

-20.00%

-14.80%

6.20%

-69.40%

-3.30%

knoxville, tn

59

3.20%

-48.70%

-2

-3.50%

-19.80%

3.90%

-54.20%

-1.10%

bridgeport-stamford-norwalk, ct

60

-1.90%

-22.30%

-34

-39.50%

-3.80%

1.00%

-58.90%

-2.50%

greenville-anderson-mauldin, sc

61

4.00%

-34.50%

2

3.60%

-18.60%

1.80%

-42.30%

-1.00%

north port-sarasota-bradenton, fl

62

2.10%

-27.30%

-12

-13.60%

31.80%

3.80%

-31.80%

-0.60%

new haven-milford, ct

63

6.10%

-27.70%

-22

-34.40%

7.10%

2.60%

-59.50%

-2.70%

dayton, oh

64

9.50%

-48.60%

-1

-2.60%

-27.40%

4.10%

-58.50%

-2.30%

urban honolulu, hi

65

-11.00%

31.80%

12

20.30%

16.00%

-0.90%

-39.60%

-2.80%

allentown-bethlehem-easton, pa-nj

66

23.50%

-58.70%

-30

-46.20%

-15.80%

7.10%

-67.10%

-1.80%

columbia, sc

67

7.10%

-48.10%

-15

-27.30%

-21.70%

3.80%

-52.00%

-0.90%

baton rouge, la

68

9.20%

-28.90%

0

0.00%

-4.80%

1.90%

-22.60%

0.50%

greensboro-high point, nc

69

11.90%

-43.00%

-5

-8.80%

-14.70%

3.80%

-41.80%

-0.10%

fresno, ca

70

4.20%

-60.40%

-12

-26.10%

-8.80%

10.90%

-66.20%

-1.80%

charleston-north charleston, sc

71

9.10%

-35.40%

-10

-13.20%

-4.90%

2.80%

-54.90%

-3.30%

little rock-north little rock-conway, ar

72

20.00%

-45.50%

-14

-24.10%

-7.70%

4.80%

-38.10%

0.50%

cape coral-fort myers, fl

73

13.30%

-30.70%

-14

-14.40%

-4.90%

1.80%

-28.50%

0.10%

akron, oh

74

9.90%

-50.20%

3

7.00%

-17.70%

5.70%

-42.30%

0.70%

el paso, tx

75

11.60%

-45.50%

1

1.70%

-20.50%

2.90%

-64.40%

-1.50%

oxnard-thousand oaks-ventura, ca

76

14.10%

-46.10%

-1

-2.20%

-12.70%

5.20%

-59.10%

-2.50%

colorado springs, co

77

11.90%

-41.40%

-1

-2.70%

-15.40%

4.80%

-51.60%

-2.10%

madison, wi

78

7.10%

-40.10%

7

15.20%

-9.60%

4.30%

-47.70%

-1.30%

bakersfield, ca

79

11.90%

-52.30%

-12

-24.50%

-22.50%

5.30%

-58.50%

-1.20%

winston-salem, nc

80

11.30%

-45.40%

-3

-4.80%

-12.00%

4.50%

-38.80%

0.40%

syracuse, ny

81

3.20%

-44.50%

8

14.60%

-22.00%

3.30%

-64.10%

-2.80%

deltona-daytona beach-ormond beach, fl

82

2.20%

-37.00%

-5

-6.90%

-22.20%

1.50%

-46.70%

-1.20%

boise city, id

83

8.20%

-56.90%

-1

-2.30%

-35.20%

4.90%

-81.10%

-7.00%

wichita, ks

84

19.00%

-45.90%

-5

-8.90%

-16.90%

4.70%

-42.00%

0.10%

toledo, oh

85

13.70%

-38.30%

-4

-8.20%

-10.90%

4.00%

6.30%

4.90%

des moines-west des moines, ia

86

-1.00%

-29.90%

0

0.00%

1.30%

3.20%

-13.60%

2.20%

springfield, ma

87

21.90%

-45.70%

-1

-2.00%

-1.90%

6.60%

-54.50%

-1.70%

lakeland-winter haven, fl

88

6.50%

-22.40%

3

5.00%

-5.90%

1.60%

-24.40%

-0.30%

palm bay-melbourne-titusville, fl

89

2.60%

-31.70%

3

5.40%

-18.70%

1.40%

-42.60%

-1.50%

mcallen-edinburg-mission, tx

90

10.70%

-43.30%

-5

-5.40%

-17.70%

2.00%

-53.30%

-0.70%

harrisburg-carlisle, pa

91

9.50%

-53.10%

-27

-42.90%

-18.00%

5.60%

-56.40%

-1.00%

scranton--wilkes-barre--hazleton, pa

92

15.00%

-50.40%

-16

-20.50%

-15.00%

4.00%

-55.30%

-0.90%

augusta-richmond county, ga-sc

93

7.30%

-41.20%

-10

-15.90%

6.90%

5.60%

-47.50%

-0.70%

youngstown-warren-boardman, oh-pa

94

4.30%

-51.20%

-7

-11.30%

-20.10%

4.40%

-63.00%

-2.20%

stockton-lodi, ca

95

3.00%

-56.30%

1

2.60%

-3.60%

10.40%

-72.30%

-3.80%

durham-chapel hill, nc

96

10.70%

-35.30%

-8

-13.60%

-1.90%

3.70%

-50.30%

-2.20%

portland-south portland, me

97

10.00%

-46.80%

-7

-12.30%

-19.50%

4.00%

-58.30%

-1.50%

spokane-spokane valley, wa

98

14.10%

-44.20%

10

31.30%

-3.50%

7.40%

-54.00%

-2.00%

chattanooga, tn-ga

99

16.40%

-49.60%

-4

-6.30%

-31.10%

2.80%

-59.30%

-1.60%

jackson, ms

100

20.10%

-37.80%

-12

-14.50%

-2.10%

3.30%

-49.30%

-1.40%

About realtor.com®

Realtor.com® makes buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, realtor.com® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

Media Contacts: 
Cody Horvat, cody.horvat@move.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realtorcom-weekly-recovery-report-final-piece-of-recovery-puzzle-falls-into-place-with-new-listings-growth-301111584.html

SOURCE realtor.com


© PRNewswire 2020
