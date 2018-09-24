Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  News Corp    NWS   AU000000NWS2

NEWS CORP (NWS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

News : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 11:29pm CEST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement

    Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

  • Definitive Proxy Statement

  • Definitive Additional Materials

  • Soliciting Material under §240.14a-12

NEWS CORPORATION

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

No fee required.

Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

(1)

Title of each Class of securities to which transaction applies:

(2)

Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:

(3)

Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):

(4)

Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:

(5)

Total fee paid:

☐ ☐

Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the form or schedule and the date of its filing.

  • (1) Amount previously paid:

  • (2) Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:

  • (3) Filing Party:

  • (4) Date Filed:

Disclaimer

News Corporation published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 21:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWS CORP
09/24NEWS : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
09/12STORYFUL NEWSWIRE : Empowering Publishers to Battle Disinformation and Harness S..
PU
09/10Correction to European Copyright Battle Story
DJ
09/10Copyright Battle in Europe Pits Media Companies Against Tech Giants -- Update
DJ
09/10Copyright Battle in Europe Pits Media Companies Against Tech Giants
DJ
09/05NEWS : Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Media, Communications & Entertainment ..
PU
09/05NEWS : Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference
PU
09/05NEWS : to Participate in Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference
PU
08/29NEWS : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
08/29NEWS : Agrees to Acquire Opcity
PU
More news
Chart NEWS CORP
Duration : Period :
News Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial Officer
Marc Frons Chief Technology Officer
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.