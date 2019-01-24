Log in
News : to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings

01/24/2019 | 11:44pm EST

News Corp to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings

New York (January 24, 2019) - News Corp will release its second quarter Fiscal 2019 results on Thursday, February 7, 2019. News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson and Chief Financial Officer Susan Panuccio will host a call with analysts and media to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EST (Sydney: Friday, February 8, at 9:00 a.m. AEDT). Reporters are invited to join the call on a listen-only basis.
A live audio webcast of the call will be available via http://investors.newscorp.com.
The call can also be accessed by dialing:

U.S. Participants: 1-877-830-2636
Non-U.S. Participants: 1-785-424-1802
Passcode: 4577629

A replay will be available approximately three hours following the call's conclusion and for 10 business days thereafter by dialing:

U.S. Participants: 1-888-203-1112
Non-U.S. Participants: 1-719-457-0820
Passcode: 4577629

The earnings release will be distributed and available on http://investors.newscorp.com prior to the call.

###

About News Corp
News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services and subscription video services in Australia. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content is distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.

Contacts
News Corp Investor Relations
Michael Florin
212-416-3363
mflorin@newscorp.com

News Corp Corporate Communications
Jim Kennedy
212-416-4064
jkennedy@newscorp.com

Disclaimer

News Corporation published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 04:43:03 UTC
