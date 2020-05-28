Log in
Communications Services Flat Amid Media Shifts -- Communications Services Roundup

05/28/2020

Communications services companies were flat amid ongoing shifts in the media landscape.

News Corp, owner of Dow Jones & Co., the publisher of this item, said it would stop printing more than 100 Australian newspapers by the end of June, closing 36 outright and moving the rest solely to the Internet. News Corp said 375 staff members would be retained across the publications, but wouldn't confirm how many employees would be made redundant.

ViacomCBS named Jonathan Karp as president and chief executive officer of prominent book publisher Simon & Schuster, succeeding Carolyn Reidy, who died of a heart attack earlier this month.

Ticket seller StubHub plans to cut 200 jobs in an effort to shore up finances during the coronavirus pandemic that has made selling seats at concerts and sporting events nearly impossible. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 921 M - -
Net income 2020 -974 M - -
Net cash position 2020 345 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,15x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 7 160 M 7 160 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart NEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
News Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,38 $
Last Close Price 12,09 $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial Officer
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION-14.50%7 160
INFORMA PLC-45.93%8 507
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY22.16%6 573
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 517
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED36.77%6 008
SCHIBSTED ASA-9.61%5 578
