Communications Services Flat Amid Media Shifts -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were flat amid ongoing shifts in the media landscape.

News Corp, owner of Dow Jones & Co., the publisher of this item, said it would stop printing more than 100 Australian newspapers by the end of June, closing 36 outright and moving the rest solely to the Internet. News Corp said 375 staff members would be retained across the publications, but wouldn't confirm how many employees would be made redundant.

ViacomCBS named Jonathan Karp as president and chief executive officer of prominent book publisher Simon & Schuster, succeeding Carolyn Reidy, who died of a heart attack earlier this month.

Ticket seller StubHub plans to cut 200 jobs in an effort to shore up finances during the coronavirus pandemic that has made selling seats at concerts and sporting events nearly impossible.

