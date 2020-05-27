Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  News Corporation    NWSA

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

News Corp slashes Australian newspapers, media jobs, in virus downturn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 11:40pm EDT

By Byron Kaye

The Australian arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp said on Thursday it will stop printing more than 100 regional newspapers after the coronavirus shutdown gutted advertising revenue, accelerating a downturn in the country's media sector.

From next month, the company which dominates Australia's media and political landscape said it would take 76 regional mastheads online only and shut another 36 altogether. It said the closures would lead to job cuts, without saying how many.

The move shows the knock-on effects of government-mandated closures of stores as well as the suspension of property inspections and tourism operators to slow the spread of the virus since March. Advertising spending by those industries, the lifeblood of the news media, has since collapsed.

"Print advertising spending which contributes the majority of our revenues has accelerated its decline," said News Corp Australasia Executive Chairman Michael Miller in a statement.

"We are reshaping News Corp Australia to focus on where consumers and businesses are moving."

The pressure on traditional media has been evident for years in Australia as advertisers chase the audience reach of internet giants like Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google. News Corp has led a campaign to force digital companies to pay for Australian content they share, which is still underway.

This year, Australian Associated Press, a newswire part-owned by News Corp, announced its closure after 85 years, as did the local arm of youth website Buzzfeed News and a news site of ViacomCBS Inc owned free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network.

Like others in the Australian media, News Corp hoped to protect its revenue by diversifying, with a stake in real estate advertiser REA Group Ltd and an Australian cable TV station called Foxtel.

This month, News Corp posted a $1.1 billion (896.35 million pounds) loss for the March quarter, mostly because of a write-down on the carrying value of Foxtel which makes money broadcasting sports that are now paused due to the virus.

"You've got the advertising down, Foxtel down, REA down, which has meant that News Corp have had to take very dramatic steps," said independent media analyst Peter Cox.

"They're in a very difficult state. You have to question the investment of News Corp (in Australia) in the long term."

(Reporting by Byron Kaye in SYDNEY and Shreya Mariam Job in BENGALURU; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.08% 1420.28 Delayed Quote.6.04%
FACEBOOK -1.32% 229.14 Delayed Quote.11.64%
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. 10.28% 70.68 Delayed Quote.2.63%
NEWS CORPORATION 1.77% 12.09 Delayed Quote.-14.50%
REA GROUP LIMITED -3.19% 99.61 End-of-day quote.-3.85%
VIACOMCBS INC. 2.28% 26 Delayed Quote.-42.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEWS CORPORATION
05/27News Corp slashes Australian newspapers, media jobs, in virus downturn
RE
05/27NEWS : Most Australian News Corp small papers to go digital-only
AQ
05/27NEWS : Australian police won't charge reporter after leak probe
AQ
05/24Trucking Looks to Bundle Up Technology
DJ
05/18Former Obama Antitrust Official Lays Out Possible Case Against Google
DJ
05/16DOJ, States Plan Suits Against Google -- WSJ
DJ
05/15Justice Department, State Attorneys General Likely to Bring Antitrust Lawsuit..
DJ
05/15Justice Department, State Attorneys General Likely to Bring Antitrust Lawsuit..
DJ
05/15HAMISH MCLENNAN : Former TV, media boss McLennan named Rugby Australia chairman-..
RE
05/08NEWS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 921 M
EBIT 2020 283 M
Net income 2020 -974 M
Finance 2020 345 M
Yield 2020 1,54%
P/E ratio 2020 -7,15x
P/E ratio 2021 53,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 7 160 M
Chart NEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
News Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,38 $
Last Close Price 12,09 $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial Officer
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION-14.50%7 018
INFORMA PLC-48.38%8 204
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY19.09%6 550
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 519
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED41.08%6 223
SCHIBSTED ASA-9.16%5 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group