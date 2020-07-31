News : James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board over editorial differences

Log in
07/31/2020

July 31 (Reuters) - James Murdoch has resigned from News Corp's board, citing disagreements over certain editorial content published by the company's media outlets, the news publisher disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday.

While tendering the resignation, Murdoch also cited differences over certain strategic decisions of the company.

The departure of the son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch would leave the News Corp board with 10 directors. (https://bit.ly/3k3kTc2)

The Wall Street Journal owner in May had posted a $1 billion quarterly loss due to a writedown in the value of its Australian pay TV unit and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its businesses. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 917 M - -
Net income 2020 -981 M - -
Net cash 2020 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,47x
Yield 2020 1,46%
Capitalization 7 599 M 7 599 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart NEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
News Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,94 $
Last Close Price 12,72 $
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial Officer
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION-8.77%7 599
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY42.43%7 673
D. B. CORP LIMITED-45.70%171
REWORLD MEDIA-15.64%144
STAR MEDIA GROUP-30.93%57
COFINA, SGPS, S.A.-39.87%30
