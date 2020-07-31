News : James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board over editorial differences

July 31 (Reuters) - James Murdoch has resigned from News
Corp's board, citing disagreements over certain
editorial content published by the company's media outlets, the
news publisher disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday.
While tendering the resignation, Murdoch also cited
differences over certain strategic decisions of the company.
The departure of the son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch
would leave the News Corp board with 10 directors. (https://bit.ly/3k3kTc2)
The Wall Street Journal owner in May had posted a $1 billion
quarterly loss due to a writedown in the value of its Australian
pay TV unit and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its
businesses.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)