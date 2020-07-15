News : New York Times to move part of Hong Kong office to Seoul

HONG KONG, July 15 (Reuters) - The New York Times
will shift part of its Hong Kong office to Seoul, the latest
sign of the chill Beijing's new national security law is having
on the global financial centre just two weeks after the
legislation was imposed.
The Times said its employees have faced challenges securing
work permits and it would move its digital team of journalists,
roughly a third of its Hong Kong staff, to the South Korean
capital over the next year.
The move delivers a blow to the city's status as a hub for
journalism in Asia, and comes as China and the United States
have clashed over journalists working in each other's countries.
Earlier this year, Beijing said journalists no longer allowed to
work in mainland China could not work in Hong Kong either.
"Given the uncertainty of the moment, we are making plans to
geographically diversify our editing staff," a spokeswoman for
The Times told Reuters.
"We will maintain a large presence in Hong Kong and have
every intention of maintaining our coverage of Hong Kong and
China."
Other international media outlets including the Wall Street
Journal, Financial Times and Agence France-Presse also have
their Asia headquarters in Hong Kong. Reuters moved its Asia
headquarters to Singapore in 1997, the year Britain handed Hong
Kong back to China.
In another sign of the impact of the law, former
pro-democracy lawmaker Au Nok-sin said on Wednesday he was
stepping down due to Beijing's accusation that a primary
election he helped organise for Hong Kong's democracy camp was
illegal and could amount to subversion.
Hong Kong returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997 with
the promise of a high degree of autonomy, which has preserved
the city's tradition of a freewheeling press and allowed
international media to use it as their Asia hub.
The new national security law, which punishes what China
broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and
collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, has
stoked worries about freedom of speech and that of the media.
Authorities insist those freedoms remain intact but say
national security is a red line.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said reporters can report
freely in the city if they do not violate the security law. Her
office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this year, Washington began treating five major
Chinese state-run media entities the same as foreign embassies,
then slashed the number of journalists allowed to work for
Chinese state media to 100 from 160, previously.
In retaliation, China said it was revoking the
accreditations of American correspondents with the New York
Times, News Corp's Wall Street Journal and the
Washington Post whose credentials expire by the end of 2020.
Beijing has also expelled three Wall Street Journal
correspondents - two Americans and an Australian - following an
opinion column by the newspaper that called China the "real sick
man of Asia".
