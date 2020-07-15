Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  News Corporation    NWSA

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

News : New York Times to move part of Hong Kong office to Seoul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 12:51am EDT

HONG KONG, July 15 (Reuters) - The New York Times will shift part of its Hong Kong office to Seoul, the latest sign of the chill Beijing's new national security law is having on the global financial centre just two weeks after the legislation was imposed.

The Times said its employees have faced challenges securing work permits and it would move its digital team of journalists, roughly a third of its Hong Kong staff, to the South Korean capital over the next year.

The move delivers a blow to the city's status as a hub for journalism in Asia, and comes as China and the United States have clashed over journalists working in each other's countries. Earlier this year, Beijing said journalists no longer allowed to work in mainland China could not work in Hong Kong either.

"Given the uncertainty of the moment, we are making plans to geographically diversify our editing staff," a spokeswoman for The Times told Reuters.

"We will maintain a large presence in Hong Kong and have every intention of maintaining our coverage of Hong Kong and China."

Other international media outlets including the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and Agence France-Presse also have their Asia headquarters in Hong Kong. Reuters moved its Asia headquarters to Singapore in 1997, the year Britain handed Hong Kong back to China.

In another sign of the impact of the law, former pro-democracy lawmaker Au Nok-sin said on Wednesday he was stepping down due to Beijing's accusation that a primary election he helped organise for Hong Kong's democracy camp was illegal and could amount to subversion.

Hong Kong returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise of a high degree of autonomy, which has preserved the city's tradition of a freewheeling press and allowed international media to use it as their Asia hub.

The new national security law, which punishes what China broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, has stoked worries about freedom of speech and that of the media.

Authorities insist those freedoms remain intact but say national security is a red line.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said reporters can report freely in the city if they do not violate the security law. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, Washington began treating five major Chinese state-run media entities the same as foreign embassies, then slashed the number of journalists allowed to work for Chinese state media to 100 from 160, previously.

In retaliation, China said it was revoking the accreditations of American correspondents with the New York Times, News Corp's Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post whose credentials expire by the end of 2020.

Beijing has also expelled three Wall Street Journal correspondents - two Americans and an Australian - following an opinion column by the newspaper that called China the "real sick man of Asia". (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Michael Perry)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEWS CORPORATION 4.19% 12.43 Delayed Quote.-12.09%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 3.04% 43.4 Delayed Quote.34.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NEWS CORPORATION
12:51aNEWS : New York Times to move part of Hong Kong office to Seoul
RE
07/14NEWS : NY Times to relocate part of Hong Kong office to Seoul
RE
07/09Former Fox News Anchor Joins CNBC -- WSJ
DJ
07/08Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith Joins CNBC to Host Evening Newscast
DJ
06/30Google stymies media companies from chipping away at its data dominance
RE
06/30NEWS : Australian national news agency sold in binding agreement
AQ
06/25Google Strikes Deals to Pay Some Publishers for News
DJ
06/23Justice Department, State Attorneys General to Confer on Google Antitrust Cha..
DJ
06/23Justice Department, State Attorneys General to Confer on Google Antitrust Cha..
DJ
06/23Needing Cash, Companies Sell Big Stakes -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 917 M - -
Net income 2020 -980 M - -
Net cash 2020 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,29x
Yield 2020 1,50%
Capitalization 7 308 M 7 308 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart NEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
News Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,72 $
Last Close Price 12,43 $
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial Officer
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION-12.09%7 308
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY30.93%7 020
D. B. CORP LIMITED-40.93%187
REWORLD MEDIA SA-21.82%127
STAR MEDIA GROUP-27.84%61
COFINA, SGPS, S.A.-38.40%29
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group