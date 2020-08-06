Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  News Corporation    NWSA

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/06 04:00:00 pm
13.51 USD   +1.66%
05:37pNEWS : beats revenue estimates on strong online subscriptions
RE
05:27pNEWS CORP. : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

News : beats revenue estimates on strong online subscriptions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 05:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - The Fox News electronic ticker is seen outside the News Corporation building in New York City

News Corp on Thursday reported smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue, as higher online subscriptions during the coronavirus crisis helped offset weaker advertising revenue.

The company said subscriptions to The Wall Street Journal grew 15% to nearly 3 million on average, with digital-only users growing 23% to more than 2.2 million on average.

News Corp's Australian arm has said it was looking to take 76 regional newspapers online only and shutting another 36 altogether.

Total revenue dropped 22% to $1.92 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, but beat analysts' average estimate of $1.85 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Last week, James Murdoch resigned from News Corp's board, citing disagreements over editorial content at the company founded by his father, conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

News Corp has considered strategic alternatives for its Dublin-based Storyful unit, including a possible sale, The Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/news-corp-has-considered-alternatives-for-storyful-unit-including-possible-sale-11596746480?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=4 on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The company said net loss attributable to stockholders was $397 million, or 67 cents per share, due to $292 million of non-cash impairment charges related to fixed assets in the UK and Australia and higher restructuring costs due to the pandemic.

News Corp posted a loss of $51 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOX CORPORATION 1.07% 24.99 Delayed Quote.-33.30%
NEWS CORPORATION 1.66% 13.51 Delayed Quote.-6.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NEWS CORPORATION
05:37pNEWS : beats revenue estimates on strong online subscriptions
RE
05:27pNEWS CORP. : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:59pNEWS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal 2020
PU
04:54pNEWS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
04:46pNEWS CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal 2020
BU
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Varian bought by a European company, HSBC faces hard tim..
08/01James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board
RE
07/31RUPERT MURDOCH : James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board over editorial diffe..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 899 M - -
Net income 2020 -978 M - -
Net cash 2020 369 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,83x
Yield 2020 1,40%
Capitalization 7 829 M 7 829 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart NEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
News Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 13,36 $
Last Close Price 13,29 $
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial Officer
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION-6.01%7 829
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY45.45%7 897
D. B. CORP LIMITED-45.14%172
REWORLD MEDIA-14.91%150
STAR MEDIA GROUP-22.68%59
COFINA, SGPS, S.A.-43.29%28
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group