Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  News Corporation    NWSA

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

News : to supply headlines for Facebook's upcoming news tab

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 06:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Stickers bearing the Facebook logo are pictured at Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc upcoming news tab will feature headlines from the Wall Street Journal and some other News Corp media properties when it launches in fall of 2019, the social network said on Friday.

The WSJ, which first reported about the deal, said news publications Washington Post, BuzzFeed News, and Business Insider have also reached a similar deal with Facebook.

The news organizations will be paid a licensing fee to supply headlines, the WSJ reported.

Last year, News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch had called on Facebook to pay "trusted" news publishers a carriage fee, similar to the model used by cable companies.

Certain headlines appearing in Facebook's news section will be curated by a team of editors, while others will be selected by the company's algorithm, according to the WSJ report.

Following criticism that Facebook has a lax approach to fake news reports and state-backed disinformation campaigns, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has earlier said the social network would prioritize "trustworthy" news in its feed by identifying high-quality outlets.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -2.38% 185.85 Delayed Quote.45.24%
NEWS CORPORATION -1.46% 13.47 Delayed Quote.20.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWS CORPORATION
06:42pNEWS : to supply headlines for Facebook's upcoming news tab
RE
06:20pFACEBOOK : reaches licensing deal with News Corp for headlines
AQ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/15Shari Redstone Considers Launch of Fox News Rival -Hollywood Reporter
DJ
10/15NEWS : HarperCollins to Publish Tiger Woods Memoir Globally
PU
10/15NEWS : HarperCollins to Publish Tiger Woods Memoir Globally
BU
10/14Fight Escalates Over Political Ads -- WSJ
DJ
10/10NBCU Refuses to Air Trump Campaign Ad Aimed at Joe Biden
DJ
10/07NEWS : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
09/30Communications Services Up as Value Rotation Slows -- Communications Services..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 963 M
EBIT 2020 524 M
Net income 2020 249 M
Finance 2020 579 M
Yield 2020 1,43%
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,67x
Capitalization 7 988 M
Chart NEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
News Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 14,60  $
Last Close Price 13,47  $
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial Officer
Marc Frons Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION20.44%8 090
INFORMA PLC22.18%12 399
AXEL SPRINGER SE29.61%7 680
PEARSON PLC-27.30%6 835
SCHIBSTED15.60%6 581
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-17.36%3 899
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group