Newtek Business Services Corp. Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.48 per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2018 | 04:35pm CEST

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp. (“Newtek”) (Nasdaq: NEWT), an internally managed business development company ("BDC"), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2018 cash dividend1 of $0.48 per share. The third quarter dividend is payable on September 28, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 17, 2018.  Newtek also reiterated its 2018 annual cash dividend forecast of $1.80 per share. 

Barry Sloane, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, “We are very pleased to declare our third quarter 2018 dividend of $0.48 per share.  Our business model is tracking well thus far in 2018, and we continue to feel confident with our execution of our business plan.”

Note regarding Dividend Payments: The Company's Board of Directors expects to maintain a dividend policy with the objective of making quarterly distributions in an amount that approximates 90 - 100% of the Company's annual taxable income.  The determination of the tax attributes of the Company's distributions is made annually as of the end of the Company's fiscal year based upon its taxable income for the full year and distributions paid for the full year.

1Amount and timing of dividends, if any, remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Newtek Business Services Corp.
Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company®, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business services and financial products under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB accounts across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk. 

Newtek® and Your Business Solutions Company® are registered trademarks of Newtek Business Services Corp.

Newtek’s and its portfolio companies’ products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment ProcessingTechnology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, The Newtek Advantage, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “goal” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, intensified competition, operating problems and their impact on revenues and profit margins, anticipated future business strategies and financial performance, anticipated future number of customers, business prospects, legislative developments and similar matters. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions, which could cause Newtek’s actual results to differ from management’s current expectations, are contained in Newtek’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available through http://www.sec.gov/.  Newtek cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements.     

SOURCE: Newtek Business Services Corp.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Contact: Jayne Cavuoto
Telephone: (212) 273-8179 / jcavuoto@newtekone.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
