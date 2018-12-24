Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NEWTEK Business Services Corp    NEWT

NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP (NEWT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Newtek Business Services Corp. to Hold Conference Call to Provide 2018 Full Year Update on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at 8:30 AM ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 07:01pm CET

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., (NASDAQ: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today announced that it will hold a conference call to provide a preliminary 2018 full year update on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at 8:30 am ET. The conference call will be hosted by Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer.  The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 303-6993 or (760) 666-3611.

A live webcast of the call will be available in the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the Investor Relations portion of Newtek’s website at http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available on Newtek’s website shortly following the live presentation and will be available for a period of 90 days.

About Newtek Business Services Corp.

Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company®, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business services and financial products under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to over 100,000 SMB accounts across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

Newtek’s and its portfolio companies’ products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment ProcessingTechnology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, The Secure Gateway, The Newtek Advantage, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Newtek® and Your Business Solutions Company® are registered trademarks of Newtek Business Services Corp.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “goal” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, intensified competition, operating problems and their impact on revenues and profit margins, anticipated future business strategies and financial performance, anticipated future number of customers, business prospects, legislative developments and similar matters. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions, which could cause Newtek’s actual results to differ from management’s current expectations, are contained in Newtek’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available through http://www.sec.gov/.  Newtek cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements.

SOURCE: Newtek Business Services Corp.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Contact: Jayne Cavuoto
Telephone: (212) 273-8179 / jcavuoto@newtekone.com

newtek logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES C
07:01pNEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. TO HO : 30 am et
GL
07:01pNEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. TO HO : 30 am et
AQ
12/17NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
12/17Newtek Business Services Corp. Announces Stock Repurchase Program
GL
12/17NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES : SiteLock Partners with Newtek to Provide Website Secu..
PU
12/17NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12/17NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/15NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES : SiteLock Partners with Newtek to Provide Website Secu..
AQ
11/29NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fin..
AQ
11/28Newtek Business Services Corp. To Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Ev..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 48,0 M
EBIT 2018 8,40 M
Net income 2018 40,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 11,5%
P/E ratio 2018 7,98
P/E ratio 2019 8,69
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,17x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,00x
Capitalization 296 M
Chart NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP
Duration : Period :
NEWTEK Business Services Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,7 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry Sloane Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Catherine Eddelson Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jesse H. Davis Director-Information Technology
Salvatore F. Mulia Independent Director
Peter Mathison Downs Director & Chief Lending Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP-15.20%296
FISERV8.17%28 260
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES-8.33%21 671
WIRECARD38.50%18 105
GLOBAL PAYMENTS-3.96%15 231
FIRST DATA CORP-5.09%14 853
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.