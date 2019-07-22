Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NEWTEK Business Services Corp    NEWT

NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP

(NEWT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Newtek Business Services Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 After the Market Closes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 08:31am EDT

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., (NASDAQ: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.  A conference call to discuss these results will be hosted by Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Towers, Chief Accounting Officer, the following day, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:30 am ET.  The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 303-6993 or (760) 666-3611.

A live webcast of the call and the corresponding presentation will be available in the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the Investor Relations portion of Newtek’s website at http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast with the corresponding presentation will be available on Newtek’s website shortly following the live presentation and will be available for a period of 90 days.

About Newtek Business Services Corp.
Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company®, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

Newtek’s and its portfolio companies’ products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment ProcessingTechnology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory FinancingInsurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Newtek® and Your Business Solutions Company® are registered trademarks of Newtek Business Services Corp.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “goal” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, intensified competition, operating problems and their impact on revenues and profit margins, anticipated future business strategies and financial performance, anticipated future number of customers, business prospects, legislative developments and similar matters. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions, which could cause Newtek’s actual results to differ from management’s current expectations, are contained in Newtek’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available through http://www.sec.gov/. Newtek cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements.

SOURCE: Newtek Business Services Corp.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Contact: Jayne Cavuoto
Telephone: (212) 273-8179 / jcavuoto@newtekone.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES C
08:31aNewtek Business Services Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Result..
GL
06/25NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES : Small Business Finance, LLC Increases Capital One Rev..
AQ
06/24NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fin..
AQ
06/24Newtek Small Business Finance, LLC Increases Capital One Revolving Credit Fac..
GL
06/21NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
06/21Newtek Business Services Corp. Announces Extension of Stock Repurchase Progra..
GL
06/17Newtek Business Services Corp. to Host Analyst and Investor Day
GL
06/17NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol..
AQ
06/13NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/07NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES : Raises 2019 Annual Dividend Forecast to $1.90 per Sha..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 58,8 M
EBIT 2019 17,7 M
Net income 2019 43,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,60%
P/E ratio 2019 9,89x
P/E ratio 2020 8,65x
Capi. / Sales2019 7,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,92x
Capitalization 417 M
Chart NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP
Duration : Period :
NEWTEK Business Services Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,50  $
Last Close Price 21,80  $
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry Sloane Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Catherine Eddelson Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jesse H. Davis Director-Information Technology
Salvatore F. Mulia Independent Director
Peter Mathison Downs Director & Chief Lending Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP25.00%417
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 772
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD14.17%4 861
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED11.09%4 574
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED-3.99%4 346
REC LTD20.88%4 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group