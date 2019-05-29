Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NEWTEK Business Services Corp    NEWT

NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP

(NEWT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Newtek Small Business Lending Hires James DeSantis as Director of Credit Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 02:34pm EDT

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., (NASDAQ: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today announced that its portfolio company Newtek Small Business Lending has recruited and hired Mr. James DeSantis as Director of Credit Operations. Mr. DeSantis comes to Newtek Small Business Lending with an extensive background in credit underwriting, portfolio management, and lending operations. As Director of Credit Operations, Mr. DeSantis will report to Peter Downs, Chief Lending Officer, and will be responsible for supervising all aspects of credit and credit underwriting across Newtek’s various lending programs.  Prior to joining Newtek, Mr. DeSantis was Chief Credit Officer and Vice President at The Credit Junction Inc. Prior to The Credit Junction, Mr. DeSantis spent 14 years as a distinguished executive at GE Commercial Finance most recently as Senior Vice President, Portfolio and Underwriting Corporate Lending Group. Prior to GE, Mr. DeSantis held positions at Congress Financial Corporation, Bank of America Business Credit/Security Pacific and Citicorp. Industrial Credit.

Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer, said, “As we are growing our BDC and portfolio company lending programs – SBA 7(a), SBA 504, non-conforming conventional loans and receivables and inventory financing - adding the talent and experience of James DeSantis as an overall supervisor of credit and managing the underwriting teams will significantly enhance our lending operations and attention to credit detail. We are fortunate to be able to pick up someone with over 30 years’ experience working for top lending organizations in the U.S. with a focus on middle-market and small- to medium-sized business credit. James DeSantis is now the third recent executive that comes to Newtek and its portfolio companies with a GE Commercial Finance pedigree and history.”

About Newtek Business Services Corp.
Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company®, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to over 100,000 SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

Newtek’s and its portfolio companies’ products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment ProcessingTechnology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory FinancingInsurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Newtek® and Your Business Solutions Company®, are registered trademarks of Newtek Business Services Corp.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “goal” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, intensified competition, operating problems and their impact on revenues and profit margins, anticipated future business strategies and financial performance, anticipated future number of customers, business prospects, legislative developments and similar matters. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions, which could cause Newtek’s actual results to differ from management’s current expectations, are contained in Newtek’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available through http://www.sec.gov/.  Newtek cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements.            

SOURCE: Newtek Business Services Corp.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Contact: Jayne Cavuoto
Telephone: (212) 273-8179 / jcavuoto@newtekone.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES C
02:34pNEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES : Small Business Lending Hires James DeSantis as Direct..
AQ
02:34pNewtek Small Business Lending Hires James DeSantis as Director of Credit Oper..
GL
05/23NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES : Small Business Lending Assigned Business-Based Servic..
AQ
05/22NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES : Small Business Lending Assigned Business-Based Servic..
AQ
05/21NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES : Launches Origination Platform for Non-Conforming C&I ..
AQ
05/20Newtek Business Services Corp. Launches Origination Platform for Non-Conformi..
GL
05/03NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
05/02NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
05/01NEWTEK : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 58,8 M
EBIT 2019 17,7 M
Net income 2019 43,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,63%
P/E ratio 2019 10,06
P/E ratio 2020 9,10
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,04x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,88x
Capitalization 414 M
Chart NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP
Duration : Period :
NEWTEK Business Services Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,2 $
Spread / Average Target -2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry Sloane Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Catherine Eddelson Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jesse H. Davis Director-Information Technology
Salvatore F. Mulia Independent Director
Peter Mathison Downs Director & Chief Lending Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP25.17%414
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%4 661
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD8.93%4 597
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED-1.21%4 535
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED9.83%4 460
FAR EAST HORIZON LTD3.93%4 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About