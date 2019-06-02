Newton Resources : Announcements and Notices - Connected Transaction - Assignment and Novation Agreement in Relation to the Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement 0 06/02/2019 | 08:14pm EDT Send by mail :

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1231) CONNECTED TRANSACTION ASSIGNMENT AND NOVATION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE LONG TERM HEMATITE SUPPLY AGREEMENT ASSIGNMENT AND NOVATION AGREEMENT On 31 May 2019, Shougang Concord International and the Company entered into the Assignment and Novation Agreement, pursuant to which Shougang Concord International shall assign and novate, and shall procure SCIT to assign and novate their respective Rights and Obligations under the Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement to the Company and Ace Profit respectively for the Consideration of HK$150 million. On the date of the Assignment and Novation Agreement, the Company and Ace Profit have entered into the conditional Novation Deed with Shougang Concord International and SCIT and the other parties to the Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement, namely MGI and Koolan, to effectuate the novation of the Rights and Obligations contemplated under the Assignment and Novation Agreement, as well as the amendment and restatement of the Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement. Under the Restated Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement, Koolan shall supply and sell and Ace Profit shall purchase hematite ore to be derived from the Hematite Mine in such annual quantity as equals 80% of Koolan's total available production during each contract year at the agreed market pricing formulae during the period from the Effective Time to the date of permanent cessation of Koolan's mining operations at the Hematite Mine. The Company, as the guarantor, shall unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee to Koolan the compliance of Ace Profit, as the buyer, with its obligations in connection with the Restated Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement. In addition, under the Deed of Guarantee and Indemnity, VMSIG shall unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee to Koolan the due and punctual performance of Ace Profit's obligations under the Restated Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement and to indemnify Koolan against all losses, actions, proceedings and judgments arising from any default or delay in the performance of such obligations, with the liability of VMSIG for all claims thereunder capped at US$75 million. - 1 - IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES As at the date of this announcement, Shougang Concord International is controlled as to an aggregate of approximately 46.06% by Shougang Group through its subsidiaries, and Shougang Group is a substantial Shareholder indirectly holding an aggregate of approximately 27.46% of the total number of Shares in issue through its subsidiaries Shougang Hong Kong, Lord Fortune and Plus All. As such, Shougang Concord International and SCIT, being an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Shougang Concord International, are each an associate of Shougang Group and a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules, and the transaction contemplated under the Assignment and Novation Agreement constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules) exceed(s) 5% and the Consideration exceeds HK$10 million, the connected transaction contemplated under the Assignment and Novation Agreement is subject to the announcement, circular, Independent Shareholders' approval and reporting requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. GENERAL An EGM will be convened and held for the Independent Shareholders to, among others, consider and, if thought fit, approve the Assignment and Novation Agreement and the connected transaction contemplated thereunder. The Company has established the Independent Board Committee comprising all the three independent non-executive Directors to advise the Independent Shareholders as to whether the terms and conditions of the Assignment and Novation Agreement are fair and reasonable, whether the connected transaction contemplated under the Assignment and Novation Agreement is on normal commercial terms, in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, and how to vote at the EGM in respect of the connected transaction contemplated under the Assignment and Novation Agreement, after taking into account the recommendations of the IFA. The Company has appointed Halcyon Capital Limited as the IFA to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders as to the foregoing matters. A circular containing, among others, (i) a letter from the Board providing further information on the Assignment and Novation Agreement and the connected transaction contemplated thereunder; (ii) a letter from the Independent Board Committee with its advice to the Independent Shareholders in connection with the foregoing matters; (iii) a letter from the IFA setting out its advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in connection with the foregoing matters; and (iv) a notice convening the EGM, together with the proxy form for the EGM, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 24 June 2019. Since the Assignment and Novation Agreement, the Novation Deed, the Deed of Guarantee and Indemnity and the Restated Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are subject to the fulfilment of the conditions precedent set out therein and may or may not proceed, Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. - 2 - BACKGROUND MGI, Koolan (as seller), Shougang Concord International (as guarantor) and SCIT (as the current buyer) are the parties to the Koolan Island long term ore sale agreement in relation to the supply of hematite ore by Koolan to SCIT from time to time, which was first executed on 22 November 2008 and has subsequently been novated, amended, supplemented and restated from time to time (the "Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement"). Pursuant to the Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement, Koolan, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MGI, shall supply and sell and SCIT shall purchase hematite ore to be derived from the Hematite Mine in such annual quantity as equals 80% of Koolan's total available production during each contract year at the agreed market pricing formulae during the period from 1 July 2009 to the date of permanent cessation of Koolan's mining operations at the Hematite Mine. Shougang Concord International, as the guarantor, shall unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee to Koolan the compliance of SCIT, its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, with SCIT's obligations in connection with the Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement. Hematite ore is iron ore of high grade for direct shipping ore sales. On 31 May 2019, Shougang Concord International and the Company entered into the Assignment and Novation Agreement, pursuant to which Shougang Concord International shall assign and novate, and shall procure SCIT to assign and novate their respective Rights and Obligations under the Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement to the Company and Ace Profit respectively for the Consideration of HK$150 million. The assignment and novation of the Rights and Obligations shall be effected by way of the execution of the conditional Novation Deed on the date of the Assignment and Novation Agreement. In addition, under the Deed of Guarantee and Indemnity, VMSIG shall unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee to Koolan the due and punctual performance of Ace Profit's obligations under the Restated Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement and to indemnify Koolan against all losses, actions, proceedings and judgments arising from any default or delay in the performance of such obligations, with the liability of VMSIG for all claims thereunder capped at US$75 million. ASSIGNMENT AND NOVATION AGREEMENT The following sets forth further details of the Assignment and Novation Agreement: Parties Shougang Concord International The Company Date 31 May 2019 Subject Matter Shougang Concord International shall assign and novate, and shall procure SCIT to assign and novate their respective Rights and Obligations under the Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement to the Company and Ace Profit respectively. Such assignment and novation shall be effected by way of the execution of the conditional Novation Deed by all the parties to the Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement (namely MGI, Koolan, Shougang Concord International and SCIT), the Company and Ace Profit on the date of the Assignment and Novation Agreement. - 3 - Consideration The Consideration for the assignment and novation of the Rights and Obligations under the Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement payable by the Company to Shougang Concord International shall be an aggregate amount of HK$150,000,000, among which: HK$100,000,000 shall be paid on the Completion Date; and HK$50,000,000 shall be paid on or before 31 December 2019 (the " Second Instalment "), provided that if, after the Completion Date, the production activities at the Hematite Mine are suspended or ceased for a continuous period of two months or more and as at 31 December 2019 (other than any suspension or cessation caused by any act, omission or default of the Company, Ace Profit and/or any of their respective affiliates), (i) such production activities have not resumed; or (ii) such production activities have resumed but have not been operated on a full-scale basis for at least two consecutive months after the resumption date, the due date of the Second Instalment shall be postponed to the date falling two months after such production activities have resumed and continued at the Hematite Mine on a full- scale basis for two consecutive months. For the purpose of the foregoing, the production activities at the Hematite Mine shall be deemed to be operated on a full-scale basis if, for the consecutive two- month period, Koolan has completed the delivery of at least five shipments of hematite ore to Ace Profit pursuant to the Restated Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement. Where, during the period commencing on the date of the Assignment and Novation Agreement and ending on 31 December 2020, the amount of hematite ore which is available for derivation from the Hematite Mine falls below 17 million metric tonnes (estimated based on 80% of the mineral resources and ore reserves information of the Hematite Mine as publicly announced or disclosed by MGI from time to time), the Company may give written notice (the "Adjustment Notice") to Shougang Concord International, whereby the Consideration shall be deemed to be reduced by the amount determined based on the following formula (the "Adjustment Amount"): Adjustment Amount = P x S where "P" shall be HK$8.82/metric tonne, being the Consideration divided by 17 million metric tonnes; and "S" shall be the difference between the volume of hematite ore that Koolan will be able to supply to Ace Profit under the Restated Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement during the term thereof (in metric tonnes) and 17 million metric tonnes, provided that no such adjustment will be made if S is equal to or less than 0.85 million metric tonnes. To the extent that any portion of the Second Instalment payable by the Company to Shougang Concord International has not been paid under the terms of the Assignment and Novation Agreement, the Adjustment Amount shall first be applied to reduce such portion of the Second Instalment, and to the extent that there is any balance of the Adjustment Amount remaining, Shougang Concord International shall pay to the Company such balance within one month after the date of the Adjustment Notice. Where the Second Instalment has been paid in full by the Company, Shougang Concord International shall refund the full amount of the Adjustment Amount to the Company within one month after the date of the Adjustment Notice. - 4 - The Consideration was determined after arm's length negotiations among the parties to the Assignment and Novation Agreement taking into account, among others, the proved and probable ore reserves and expected average iron grade of the Hematite Mine, the price offered by Koolan for the supply of hematite ore to be derived from the Hematite Mine under the Restated Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement, and the value of the Rights and Obligations as at 31 March 2019 as appraised by the Valuer at HK$150 million using the discounted cash flow method. Further details of the valuation are set out in the section headed "Principal Assumptions of the Valuation" below. The Consideration approximates to the reported value of the Rights and Obligations. On the basis of the above and given the mechanisms under which the payment of the Second Instalment may be deferred in the event of a suspension of two months or longer in the production activities at the Hematite Mine after the Completion Date and the Consideration may be adjusted where the amount of hematite ore available for derivation from the Hematite Mine falls below the expected level during the period commencing on the date of the Assignment and Novation Agreement and up to 31 December 2020, the Directors (other than the independent non-executive Directors whose views will be given after taking the advice from the IFA) consider the Consideration to be fair and reasonable. The payment of the Consideration will be funded by the internal resources and/or borrowings of the Group. Conditions Precedent The Completion is conditional upon the fulfilment of the following conditions: all necessary approvals, consents, clearance and waivers (if any) as may be required under the Listing Rules and/or any other applicable law, rule or regulation for the consummation of the transactions contemplated under the Assignment and Novation Agreement having been obtained by Shougang Concord International, the Company and MGI and remaining in full force and effect; all necessary approvals (if any) by the Shareholders and the shareholders of MGI as may be required under the Listing Rules and/or any other applicable law, rule or regulation in respect of the Assignment and Novation Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder having been granted and remaining in full force and effect; the Novation Deed having become unconditional in all respects in accordance with its terms; no order or judgment (whether temporary, preliminary or permanent) of any relevant governmental authority or under any applicable law or regulation which has the effect of making it unlawful for any party to complete, or otherwise prohibiting or restricting or limiting any party from completing any transaction contemplated under the Assignment and Novation Agreement having been issued or made prior to the Completion; Shougang Concord International's warranties (except for those warranties which are expressly made in respect of matters as at dates other than the Completion Date, in which case such warranties shall be true and accurate in all respects and not misleading in any respect as at such dates) remaining true and accurate in all respects and not misleading in any respect as at the Completion Date; the Company's warranties remaining true and accurate in all respects and not misleading in any respect as at the Completion Date; and 5 - 