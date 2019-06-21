Newton Resources : Announcements and Notices - Connected Transaction - Assignment and Novation Agreement in Relation to the Long Term Hematite Supply Agreement - Delay in Despatch of Circular

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1231)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

ASSIGNMENT AND NOVATION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE LONG TERM HEMATITE SUPPLY AGREEMENT

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Newton Resources Ltd (the " Company") dated 31 May 2019 (the " Announcement") in relation to, among others, the connected tran saction in respect of the Assignment and Novation Agreement. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As stated in the Announcement, a circular (the " Circular") containing, among other things,

a letter from the Board providing further information on the Assignment and Novation Agreement and the connected transaction contemplated thereunder; (ii) a letter from the Independent Board Committee with its advice to the Independent Shareholders in connection with the foregoing matters; (iii) a letter from the IFA setting out its advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in connection with the foregoing matters; and (iv) a notice convening the EGM, together with the proxy form for the EGM, was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 24 June 2019.

As additional time is required to finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch of the Circular will be delayed to a date falling on or before 9 July 2019.

