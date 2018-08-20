Newton Resources : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Newton Resources Ltd (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 30 August 2018 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 for publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Chong Tin Lung, Benny, Mr. Li Changfa and Mr. Luk Yue Kan; the non-executive director is Mr. Wu Wai Leung, Danny; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Tsui King Fai, Mr. Lee Kwan Hung and Mr. Shin Yick, Fabian.