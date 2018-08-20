Newton Resources : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

Log in
08/20/2018 | 06:26am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1231)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Newton Resources Ltd (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 30 August 2018 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 for publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Newton Resources Ltd

Luk Yue Kan Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 20 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Chong Tin Lung, Benny, Mr. Li Changfa and Mr. Luk Yue Kan; the non-executive director is Mr. Wu Wai Leung, Danny; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Tsui King Fai, Mr. Lee Kwan Hung and Mr. Shin Yick, Fabian.

Disclaimer

Newton Resources Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 04:25:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Tin Lung Chong Chairman
Chang Fa Li Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Yue Kan Luk CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
King Fai Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwan Hung Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWTON RESOURCES LTD-17.58%0
ARCELORMITTAL-7.78%29 066
POSCO--.--%24 397
NUCOR-1.89%19 734
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-24.36%19 158
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-24.97%14 258
