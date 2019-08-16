Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Newton Resources Ltd    1231   KYG6525A1031

NEWTON RESOURCES LTD

(1231)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newton Resources : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1231)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Newton Resources Ltd (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 29 August 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 for publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Newton Resources Ltd

Luk Yue Kan

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 16 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Chong Tin Lung, Benny, Mr. Li Changfa and Mr. Luk Yue Kan; the non-executive director is Mr. Wu Wai Leung, Danny; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Tsui King Fai, Mr. Lee Kwan Hung and Mr. Shin Yick, Fabian.

Disclaimer

Newton Resources Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 09:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWTON RESOURCES LTD
05:12aNEWTON RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting
PU
08/07NEWTON RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Connected Transaction - Assignmen..
PU
07/05NEWTON RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Extraordinary General M..
PU
07/05NEWTON RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Expiry o..
PU
06/28NEWTON RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Expiry o..
PU
06/21NEWTON RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Connected Transaction - Assignmen..
PU
06/12NEWTON RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual Genera..
PU
06/03Mount Gibson Iron Limited - Koolan Island Offtake Agreement
AQ
06/02NEWTON RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Connected Transaction - Assignmen..
PU
2018NEWTON RESOURCES : Res expects interim loss to rise 350%
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 3 515 M
Chart NEWTON RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Newton Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWTON RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,88  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tin Lung Chong Chairman
Chang Fa Li Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Yue Kan Luk CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
King Fai Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwan Hung Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWTON RESOURCES LTD4.26%500
NUCOR-6.41%14 464
POSCO--.--%13 601
ARCELORMITTAL-36.92%12 857
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO-7.69%12 658
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%12 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group