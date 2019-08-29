Newton Resources : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results for the Six-month Period Ended 30 June 2019

Other than as explained below regarding the impact of IFRS 16 Leases , Amendments to IAS 28 Long-termInterests in Associates and Joint Ventures and IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments , the new and revised standards are not relevant to the preparation of the Interim Financial Information. The nature and impact of the new and revised IFRSs are described below:

IFRS 16 replaces IAS 17 Leases , IFRIC 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease , SIC-15 Operating Leases - Incentives and SIC-27 Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease . The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for all leases under a single on-balance sheet model. Lessor accounting under IFRS 16 is substantially unchanged from IAS 17. Lessors will continue to classify leases as either operating or finance leases using similar principles as in IAS 17. Therefore, IFRS 16 did not have any financial impact on leases where the Group is the lessor.

The Group adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial application of 1 January 2019. Under this method, the standard is applied retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initial adoption as an adjustment to the opening balance of equity at 1 January 2019, and the comparative information for 2018 was not restated and continues to be reported under IAS 17.

New definition of a lease

Under IFRS 16, a contract is, or contains a lease if the contract conveys a right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. Control is conveyed where the customer has both the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from use of the identified asset and the right to direct the use of the identified asset. The Group elected to use the transition practical expedient allowing the standard to be applied only to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying IAS 17 and IFRIC 4. Therefore, the definition of a lease under IFRS 16 has been applied only to contracts entered into or changed on or after 1 January 2019.

At inception or on reassessment of a contract that contains a lease component, the Group allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease and non-lease component on the basis of their standard- alone prices. A practical expedient is available to a lessee, which the Group has adopted, not to separate non-lease components and to account for the lease and the associated non-lease components (e.g., property management services for leases of properties) as a single lease component.