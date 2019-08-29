Log in
NEWTON RESOURCES LTD

(1231)
Newton Resources : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results for the Six-month Period Ended 30 June 2019

08/29/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1231)

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The Board wishes to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Group for the Reporting Period together with the comparative figures for the Corresponding Prior Period as follows:

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six-month period ended 30 June 2019

Six-month period

ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Restated)

Continuing operations

Revenue

4

359,364

117,168

Cost of sales

(338,788)

(116,542)

Gross profit

20,576

626

Other income and gains

304

-

Selling and distribution costs

(291)

(268)

Administrative expenses

(15,149)

(13,438)

Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment

-

(57,782)

Impairment losses on intangible assets

-

(216)

Impairment losses on prepaid land lease payments

-

(296)

Impairment losses on prepayments and other receivables

(6,650)

(881)

Impairment losses on other current financial assets

(750)

at amortised cost

-

Other expenses

(7,888)

(7,779)

Finance expense, net

6

(1,677)

(4,172)

Share of losses of an associate

(50)

(13)

Loss before tax from continuing operations

5

(11,575)

(84,219)

Income tax expenses

7

(3,141)

-

Loss for the period from continuing operations

(14,716)

(84,219)

Discontinued operation

-

Loss for the period from a discontinued operation

8

(643)

Loss for the period

(14,716)

(84,862)

Six-month period

ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Restated)

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to

profit or loss in the subsequent periods:

151

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(12)

Net other comprehensive income that may be

151

reclassified to profit or loss in the subsequent periods

(12)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

151

(12)

Total comprehensive income for the period

(14,565)

(84,874)

Loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company:

(14,485)

- from continuing operations

(83,470)

- from a discontinued operation

-

(334)

(14,485)

(83,804)

Loss for the period attributable to non-controlling interests:

(231)

- from continuing operations

(749)

- from a discontinued operation

-

(309)

(231)

(1,058)

Loss for the period

(14,716)

(84,862)

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

(14,334)

Owners of the Company

(83,801)

Non-controlling interests

(231)

(1,073)

(14,565)

(84,874)

LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

10

Basic and diluted (RMB cents)

(0.36)

- For loss for the period

(2.10)

- For loss from continuing operations

(0.36)

(2.09)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

Notes

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

11

201,644

203,536

Property, plant and equipment

Intangible assets

12

722

722

Right-of-use assets

958

-

Prepaid land lease payments

-

942

Investment in an associate

1,395

1,445

204,719

206,645

Current assets

1,194

2,844

Inventories

13

Trade and bills receivables

153,470

-

Other current financial assets at amortised cost

14

51,139

58,955

Prepayments and other receivables

14

14,743

25,461

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

831

-

Restricted bank deposits

15

392,706

219,050

Cash and cash equivalents

16

145,406

97,953

759,489

404,263

Current liabilities

17

151,799

1,125

Trade and bills payables

Other current financial liabilities

14

92,001

84,193

Contract liabilities

7,406

10,007

Other payables and accruals

7,335

8,138

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

428,720

219,050

Income tax payables

11,056

7,939

698,317

330,452

Net current assets

61,172

73,811

Total assets less current liabilities

265,891

280,456

Non-current liabilities

14

500

500

Non-current financial liabilities

500

500

Net assets

265,391

279,956

Equity

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

331,960

331,960

Share capital

Reserves

(61,967)

(47,633)

269,993

284,327

Non-controlling interests

(4,602)

(4,371)

Total equity

265,391

279,956

NOTES:

  1. CORPORATE INFORMATION
    The Company is a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The registered office of the Company is located at P.O. Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands.
    During the period, the principal activity of the Company was investment holding and the principal activities of its subsidiaries included trading business and mining, processing and sale of iron concentrates and gabbro-diabase and stone products.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES
    1. Basis of Preparation
      The interim condensed consolidated financial information for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 (the "Interim Financial Information") has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and the disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Listing Rules.
      In August 2018, the Group's entire interests in the car-park business (the "Car-Park Business") had been disposed and the Group ceased and discontinued the Car-Park Business. In accordance with IFRS 5 Non-currentAssets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations , the Car-Park Business was classified as a discontinued operation and the operating results of the Car-Park Business has been presented as a discontinued operation (the "Discontinued Operation") in the interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019. The comparative figures for the interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and related notes have been restated to reflect the reclassification between continuing operations and the discontinued operation accordingly.
      The Interim Financial Information does not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with 2018 Annual Report.
    2. Changes in Accounting Policies and Disclosures

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Interim Financial Information are consistent with those applied in the preparation of 2018 Annual Report, except for the adoption of the new and revised International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") effective as of 1 January 2019. The Group has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.

Amendments to IFRS 9

Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation

IFRS 16

Leases

Amendments to IAS 19

Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement

Amendments to IAS 28

Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures

IFRIC 23

Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments

Annual Improvements 2015-2017 Cycle

Amendments to IFRS 3, IFRS 11, IAS 12 and IAS 23

Other than as explained below regarding the impact of IFRS 16 Leases , Amendments to IAS 28 Long-termInterests in Associates and Joint Ventures and IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments , the new and revised standards are not relevant to the preparation of the Interim Financial Information. The nature and impact of the new and revised IFRSs are described below:

  1. IFRS 16 replaces IAS 17 Leases , IFRIC 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease , SIC-15 Operating Leases - Incentives and SIC-27 Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease . The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for all leases under a single on-balancesheet model. Lessor accounting under IFRS 16 is substantially unchanged from IAS 17. Lessors will continue to classify leases as either operating or finance leases using similar principles as in IAS 17. Therefore, IFRS 16 did not have any financial impact on leases where the Group is the lessor.

The Group adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial application of 1 January 2019. Under this method, the standard is applied retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initial adoption as an adjustment to the opening balance of equity at 1 January 2019, and the comparative information for 2018 was not restated and continues to be reported under IAS 17.

New definition of a lease

Under IFRS 16, a contract is, or contains a lease if the contract conveys a right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. Control is conveyed where the customer has both the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from use of the identified asset and the right to direct the use of the identified asset. The Group elected to use the transition practical expedient allowing the standard to be applied only to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying IAS 17 and IFRIC 4. Therefore, the definition of a lease under IFRS 16 has been applied only to contracts entered into or changed on or after 1 January 2019.

At inception or on reassessment of a contract that contains a lease component, the Group allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease and non-lease component on the basis of their standard- alone prices. A practical expedient is available to a lessee, which the Group has adopted, not to separate non-lease components and to account for the lease and the associated non-lease components (e.g., property management services for leases of properties) as a single lease component.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Newton Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 16:00:01 UTC
