NEX : Form 8.3 - NEX GROUP PLC

(a) Full name of discloser: Société Générale S.A. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree NEX Group Plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 11/10/2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES: CME Group Inc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 7,043,853 1.85 89,467 0.02 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00 2,998,137 0.79 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00 0 0.00 TOTAL: 7,043,853 1.85 3,087,604 0.81

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit GBP Ordinary Purchase 423 10.14 Ordinary Purchase 108 10.16 Ordinary Purchase 234 10.16 Ordinary Purchase 90 10.16 Ordinary Purchase 432 10.16 Ordinary Purchase 432 10.14 Ordinary Purchase 432 10.18 Ordinary Purchase 226 10.13 Ordinary Purchase 556 10.11 Ordinary Purchase 879 10.17 Ordinary Purchase 197 10.18 Ordinary Purchase 230 10.18 Ordinary Purchase 594 10.2 Ordinary Purchase 452 10.2 Ordinary Purchase 696 10.2 Ordinary Purchase 262 10.15 Ordinary Purchase 586 10.11 Ordinary Purchase 332 10.16 Ordinary Purchase 977 10.15 Ordinary Purchase 18 10.15 Ordinary Purchase 309 10.14 Ordinary Purchase 1,223 10.13 Ordinary Purchase 526 10.13 Ordinary Purchase 1,290 10.12 Ordinary Purchase 247 10.11 Ordinary Purchase 699 10.11 Ordinary Purchase 254 10.11 Ordinary Purchase 170 10.16 Ordinary Purchase 606 10.16 Ordinary Purchase 79 10.14 Ordinary Purchase 210 10.14 Ordinary Purchase 777 10.14 Ordinary Purchase 508 10.22 Ordinary Purchase 377 10.22 Ordinary Purchase 669 10.13 Ordinary Purchase 815 10.11 Ordinary Purchase 210 10.11 Ordinary Purchase 991 10.14 Ordinary Purchase 372 10.14 Ordinary Purchase 273 10.14 Ordinary Purchase 268 10.16 Ordinary Purchase 772 10.2 Ordinary Purchase 261 10.16 Ordinary Purchase 196 10.11 Ordinary Purchase 776 10.14 Ordinary Purchase 367 10.16 Ordinary Purchase 385 10.16 Ordinary Purchase 394 10.15 Ordinary Purchase 383 10.15 Ordinary Purchase 50,000 10.12 Ordinary Purchase 73,000 10.33 Ordinary Purchase 50,000 10.14653 Ordinary Sale 18 10.17 Ordinary Sale 423 10.11 Ordinary Sale 325 10.15 Ordinary Sale 423 10.14 Ordinary Sale 291 10.165 Ordinary Sale 24 10.14 Ordinary Sale 399 10.14 Ordinary Sale 4,809 10.15 Ordinary Sale 747 10.17 Ordinary Sale 657 10.17 Ordinary Sale 429 10.11 Ordinary Sale 351 10.14 Ordinary Sale 291 10.15 Ordinary Sale 11 10.19 Ordinary Sale 692 10.12 Ordinary Sale 291 10.15 Ordinary Sale 169 10.19 Ordinary Sale 172 10.19 Ordinary Sale 81 10.19 Ordinary Sale 335 10.18 Ordinary Sale 468 10.13 Ordinary Sale 1,925 10.15 Ordinary Sale 1,867 10.15 Ordinary Sale 379 10.15 Ordinary Sale 3,435 10.15 Ordinary Sale 356 10.15 Ordinary Sale 437 10.11 Ordinary Sale 599 10.13 Ordinary Sale 419 10.13 Ordinary Sale 13 10.14 Ordinary Sale 254 10.12 Ordinary Sale 178 10.12 Ordinary Sale 366 10.11 Ordinary Sale 66 10.11 Ordinary Sale 307 10.17 Ordinary Sale 774 10.19 Ordinary Sale 93 10.15 Ordinary Sale 17 10.18 Ordinary Sale 250 10.18 Ordinary Sale 93 10.16 Ordinary Sale 423 10.17 Ordinary Sale 117 10.17 Ordinary Sale 306 10.17 Ordinary Sale 433 10.11 Ordinary Sale 207 10.15 Ordinary Sale 423 10.18 Ordinary Sale 216 10.15 Ordinary Sale 423 10.19 Ordinary Sale 55 10.15 Ordinary Sale 150 10.15 Ordinary Sale 423 10.11 Ordinary Sale 194 10.13 Ordinary Sale 134 10.13 Ordinary Sale 19 10.18 Ordinary Sale 423 10.14 Ordinary Sale 11 10.11 Ordinary Sale 414 10.11 Ordinary Sale 423 10.13 Ordinary Sale 76 10.14 Ordinary Sale 490 10.14 Ordinary Sale 423 10.2 Ordinary Sale 262 10.15 Ordinary Sale 161 10.15 Ordinary Sale 381 10.14 Ordinary Sale 60 10.14 Ordinary Sale 610 10.14 Ordinary Sale 134 10.14 Ordinary Sale 334 10.16 Ordinary Sale 319 10.14 Ordinary Sale 104 10.14 Ordinary Sale 302 10.15 Ordinary Sale 423 10.2 Ordinary Sale 330 10.14 Ordinary Sale 423 10.12 Ordinary Sale 427 10.15 Ordinary Sale 327 10.14 Ordinary Sale 423 10.15 Ordinary Sale 5,000 10.128734 Ordinary Sale 423 10.12 Ordinary Sale 50,000 10.14653 Ordinary Sale 73,000 10.33 Ordinary Sale 50,000 10.14653 Total Purchases 195,563 Total Sales 212,460

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit GBP Ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 5,000 10.128734

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit GBP

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit GBP

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) GBP

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(c) Attachments

Date of disclosure: 12/10/2018 Contact name: Olivier Vero Telephone number: +44 20 7676 6969

