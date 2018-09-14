NEX : Form 8.3 - NEX Group Plc

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Société Générale S.A. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree NEX Group Plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 13/09/2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES: CME Group Inc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 9,364,452 2.47 75,275 0.02 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00 2,005,008 0.53 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00 0 0.00 TOTAL: 9,364,452 2.47 2,080,283 0.55

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit GBP Ordinary Purchase 334 10.35 Ordinary Purchase 280 10.35 Ordinary Purchase 431 10.35 Ordinary Purchase 431 10.35 Ordinary Purchase 437 10.19 Ordinary Purchase 437 10.2 Ordinary Purchase 1,205 10.36 Ordinary Purchase 600 10.21 Ordinary Purchase 98 10.21 Ordinary Purchase 1,049 10.37 Ordinary Purchase 279 10.33 Ordinary Purchase 110 10.35 Ordinary Purchase 749 10.34 Ordinary Purchase 64 10.34 Ordinary Purchase 402 10.35 Ordinary Purchase 1,172 10.35 Ordinary Purchase 679 10.35 Ordinary Purchase 432 10.35 Ordinary Purchase 123 10.35 Ordinary Purchase 309 10.35 Ordinary Purchase 31 10.21 Ordinary Purchase 39 10.32 Ordinary Purchase 22 10.32 Ordinary Purchase 218 10.23 Ordinary Purchase 187 10.21 Ordinary Purchase 215 10.38 Ordinary Purchase 264 10.37 Ordinary Purchase 290 10.21 Ordinary Purchase 593 10.21 Ordinary Purchase 191 10.4 Ordinary Purchase 240 10.4 Ordinary Purchase 28 10.4 Ordinary Purchase 100,000 10.39 Ordinary Sale 486 10.32 Ordinary Sale 209 10.32 Ordinary Sale 695 10.32 Ordinary Sale 431 10.35 Ordinary Sale 1,232 10.37 Ordinary Sale 486 10.21 Ordinary Sale 40 10.38 Ordinary Sale 495 10.38 Ordinary Sale 755 10.38 Ordinary Sale 469 10.38 Ordinary Sale 689 10.38 Ordinary Sale 452 10.38 Ordinary Sale 431 10.37 Ordinary Sale 335 10.31 Ordinary Sale 1,163 10.38 Ordinary Sale 1,148 10.38 Ordinary Sale 640 10.31 Ordinary Sale 219 10.33 Ordinary Sale 109 10.32 Ordinary Sale 1,528 10.32 Ordinary Sale 186 10.32 Ordinary Sale 1,146 10.32 Ordinary Sale 218 10.23 Ordinary Sale 404 10.33 Ordinary Sale 414 10.33 Ordinary Sale 302 10.43 Ordinary Sale 1,381 10.49 Ordinary Sale 432 10.33 Ordinary Sale 506 10.34 Ordinary Sale 361 10.35 Ordinary Sale 238 10.35 Ordinary Sale 500 10.36 Ordinary Sale 617 10.38 Ordinary Sale 370 10.3 Ordinary Sale 540 10.3 Ordinary Sale 600 10.3 Ordinary Sale 1,214 10.36 Ordinary Sale 304 10.33 Ordinary Sale 237 10.31 Ordinary Sale 196 10.31 Ordinary Sale 50 10.36 Ordinary Sale 292 10.4 Ordinary Sale 287 10.4 Ordinary Sale 1,418 10.4 Ordinary Sale 13 10.35 Ordinary Sale 482 10.3 Ordinary Sale 264 10.48 Ordinary Sale 260 10.48 Ordinary Sale 454 10.19 Ordinary Sale 100,000 10.39 Total Purchases 111,939 Total Sales 125,698

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit GBP

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit GBP

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) GBP

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO

Date of disclosure: 14/09/2018 Contact name: Olivier Vero Telephone number: +44 20 7676 6969

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.