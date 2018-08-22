Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  NEX Group PLC    IAP   GB00BZ02MH16

NEX GROUP PLC (IAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/22 12:39:39 pm
1020 GBp   -0.87%
12:12pNEX : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - NEX GROUP PLC
PU
11:27aNEX : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - NEX Group plc
PU
09:22aNEX : Exclusive - Britain extends lead as king of currencies despite..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NEX : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - NEX GROUP PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 12:12pm CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose NEX GROUP PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt CME GROUP INC
principal trader is connected
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 21 August 2018
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal YES:
trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? CME GROUP INC

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 17.5p ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 15,919,833 4.19% 1,006,006 0.26%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
472,243 0.12% 15,455,924 4.07%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(4)
TOTAL: 16,392,076 4.32% 16,461,930 4.34%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit
security securities paid/received paid/received
17.5p ordinary Purchase 207,607 10.3208 GBP 10.2888 GBP
17.5p ordinary Sale 163,959 10.3422 GBP 10.29 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
17.5p ordinary SWAP Long 2 10.3000 GBP
17.5p ordinary CFD Long 386 10.3422 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Long 2,795 10.3174 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Long 3,479 10.3083 GBP
17.5p ordinary CFD Long 4,058 10.2891 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Long 13,067 10.2900 GBP
17.5p ordinary CFD Long 15,333 10.3085 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Long 18,159 10.3027 GBP
17.5p ordinary CFD Long 60,106 10.3058 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Short 131 10.3151 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Short 564 10.3433 GBP
17.5p ordinary CFD Short 1,356 10.3099 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Short 1,850 10.3152 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Short 1,871 10.3054 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Short 2,122 10.2935 GBP
17.5p ordinary CFD Short 3,421 10.3192 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Short 8,078 10.3141 GBP
17.5p ordinary CFD Short 12,000 10.2908 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Short 12,393 10.3212 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Short 16,210 10.3083 GBP
17.5p ordinary CFD Short 100,000 10.3153 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 22 Aug 2018
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005275/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

NEX Group plc published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 10:11:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEX GROUP PLC
12:12pNEX : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - NEX GROUP PLC
PU
11:27aNEX : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - NEX Group plc
PU
09:22aNEX : Exclusive - Britain extends lead as king of currencies despite Brexit vote
RE
08:12aNEX : Form 8.3 - CME Group
PU
08/21NEX : Form 8.3 -
PU
08/21UPDATE : P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LLP : Form 8.3 - Nex Group plc
AQ
08/21P. SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP : Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc.
AQ
08/21NEX : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement
PU
08/21NEX : Form 8.3 - NXG LN Equity 20-Aug-18 Decrease In Traded Position
PU
08/20NEX : Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc.
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/02CME (CME) Acquires NEX Group - M&A Slideshow 
2017NEX Group PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 625 M
EBIT 2019 205 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 24,6 M
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 28,66
P/E ratio 2020 25,99
EV / Sales 2019 6,25x
EV / Sales 2020 5,80x
Capitalization 3 934 M
Chart NEX GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NEX Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEX GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,40  GBP
Spread / Average Target -29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Alan Spencer Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Henry Gregson Non-Executive Chairman
Samantha Anne Wren COO, Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Phimister Sievwright Senior Independent Director
Ivan Ritossa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEX GROUP PLC69.66%5 080
ASX LTD20.91%9 630
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-6.60%9 132
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 409
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES4.86%2 673
BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES SAB DE CV7.42%1 144
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.