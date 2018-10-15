Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/15 12:39:58 pm
1052.5 GBp   +4.73%
12:09pNEX : Form 8.5 - NEX GROUP PLC
PU
11:43aNEX : Form 8.3 - NEX GROUP PLC
PU
11:33aNEX : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- NEX Group plc
PU
NEX : Form 8.5 - NEX GROUP PLC

10/15/2018 | 12:09pm CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

NEX GROUP PLC

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

CME GROUP INC

(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

12 October 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES CME GROUP INC

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 17.5p ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 12,244,300 3.22% 749,649 0.20%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
290,410 0.08% 11,674,653 3.07%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(4)
TOTAL: 12,534,710 3.30% 12,424,302 3.27%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit
security securities paid/received paid/received
17.5p ordinary Purchase 227,170 10.3300 GBP 10.02 GBP
17.5p ordinary Sale 27,170 10.1681 GBP 10.02 GBP
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
17.5p ordinary SWAP Long 320 10.1895 GBP
17.5p ordinary CFD Long 573 10.0844 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Long 1,089 10.0958 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Long 5,915 10.0500 GBP
17.5p ordinary CFD Short 1 10.1700 GBP
17.5p ordinary CFD Short 262 10.0693 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Short 478 10.0500 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Short 3,636 10.0743 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Short 5,229 10.0506 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Short 13,860 10.1628 GBP
17.5p ordinary CFD Short 20,819 10.2007 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Short 37,753 10.0967 GBP
17.5p ordinary SWAP Expires 16/10/2020 Short 100,000 10.0263 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

15 Oct2018

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005426/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

NEX Group plc published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 10:07:11 UTC
