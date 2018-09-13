Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  NEX Group PLC    IAP   GB00BZ02MH16

NEX GROUP PLC (IAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/12 05:35:13 pm
1022 GBp   -2.01%
03:08aNEX : Regulatory Reporting launches Australian regulatory derivative..
PU
09/12NEX : Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc
PU
09/12NEX : Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NEX : Regulatory Reporting launches Australian regulatory derivative reporting solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 03:08am CEST
13 September 2018

SYDNEY, LONDON - NEX Regulatory Reporting, a NEX Group business which provides regulatory reporting services across global regimes, announces today that it has launched a new solution for derivatives transaction and position reporting under ASIC's (Australian Securities and Investments Commission) OTC derivatives trade reporting requirements.

The ASIC solution expands NEX Regulatory Reporting's global reporting coverage and provides Australian firms and international companies trading in Australia, with a full end-to-end transaction reporting solution to both licensed trade repositories.

Clients using the solution will receive an evaluation of their ASIC transaction reporting requirements, including: product specific obligations, trading methodology and a data gap analysis and closure plan bespoke to each client. Once on-boarded, they will connect to the NEX Regulatory Reporting Hub where their transaction data will undergo data normalisation, enrichment, determination and validation to ensure data integrity and quality before being delivered to CME Group or DTCC ASIC licensed trade repositories.

NEX Regulatory Reporting has also recently fulfilled the requirements of the DTCC GTR's new harmonised reporting template and assisted clients in making that change.

Under ASIC's OTC derivatives trade reporting, counterparties can opt to report derivatives transactions to a licensed ASIC trade repository as an end-of-day snapshot or within a full lifecycle report. The ASIC solution allows for both mechanisms of transaction reporting in readiness for a switch to full lifecycle reporting for certain defined 'excluded derivatives', should ASIC choose to align with other international regimes in the future.

Joanna Davies, Head of NEX Regulatory Reporting, said: 'As we expand our Asia-Pacific regulatory coverage, we're pleased to launch our ASIC solution which will provide both snapshot and full lifecycle reporting to both CME Group and DTCC ASIC licensed trade repositories. With the potential for certain derivatives to require full lifecycle reporting in the future, it is important that counterparties have access to a solution that is set up to handle a higher volume of data and the management of exceptions in preparation for increased reporting requirements.'

Jonathan Thursby, Executive Director and Head of Global Repository Services, CME Group, said: 'Reporting firms connecting to CME Group can benefit from our global coverage, efficient technologies and dependable operations. Now with connectivity to NEX Regulatory Reporting's comprehensive suite of reporting capabilities, we are well-positioned collectively to provide our clients a total solution with clear benefits, even in the most complex environments.'

ASIC introduced OTC derivatives trade reporting in 2013 to improve risk management and enhance transparency in the OTC derivatives market. The regime was designed to ensure consistency with wider G20 international reporting regimes and was phased-in between 2013-2015 depending on the size and complexity of the reporting firm.

Disclaimer

NEX Group plc published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 01:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEX GROUP PLC
03:08aNEX : Regulatory Reporting launches Australian regulatory derivative reporting s..
PU
09/12NEX : Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc
PU
09/12NEX : Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc.
PU
09/12NEX : Form 8.3 - NEX Group PLC
PU
09/11NEX : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- NEX Group plc AMENDMENT
PU
09/11NEX : Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc. Replacement
PU
09/11NEX : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - nex group plc
PU
09/11NEX : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- NEX Group plc
PU
09/10NEX : Markets’ EBS Market voted “Best EM FX Trading Platform” ..
PU
09/10NEX : Form 8.3 - NEX
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/02CME (CME) Acquires NEX Group - M&A Slideshow 
2017NEX Group PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 636 M
EBIT 2019 205 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 24,6 M
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 28,11
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 6,19x
EV / Sales 2020 5,75x
Capitalization 3 961 M
Chart NEX GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NEX Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEX GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,40  GBP
Spread / Average Target -29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Alan Spencer Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Henry Gregson Non-Executive Chairman
Samantha Anne Wren COO, Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Phimister Sievwright Senior Independent Director
Ivan Ritossa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEX GROUP PLC68.51%5 150
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-7.55%8 955
ASX LTD18.50%8 939
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 126
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES5.61%2 741
BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES SAB DE CV15.83%1 211
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.