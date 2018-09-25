NEX : TriOptima helps market participants meet initial margin demands

25 September 2018

London, New York - NEX TriOptima, the award-winning infrastructure service provider for OTC derivatives, announces today that it can simplify compliance with the initial margin (IM) rules with its end-to-end solution that requires just one simple trade file.

Approximately ten firms were brought in-scope in September 2018. However, thousands of buy-side participants and regional banks will come in-scope in 2019/20 as the notional threshold for the mandatory exchange of initial margin (IM) reduces.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) has warned firms in-scope for September 2019/20 to act now to avoid missing the deadline. According to data from ISDA, dealers estimate that they could face over 1,000 newly in-scope counterparties and 9,000 new relationships in this final phase. The market leader for portfolio reconciliation and collateral management, NEX TriOptima has joined up its services so clients can use one simple trade file to calculate IM amounts, manage margin calls and resolve disputes, making compliance easier for firms.

To date, the company has helped phase one and two firms meet the requirements by providing a seamless solution that does not require complicated integration or installation. Firms can use triCalculate to calculate their inputs for ISDA's Standard Initial Margin Model (SIMM™), triResolve Margin to automatically capture IM amounts and achieve an exception-based margin call process, and AcadiaSoft's Initial Margin Exposure Manager (powered by NEX TriOptima) to identify and resolve disputes.

Nordea Asset Management, said: 'NEX TriOptima has helped us cope with the IM requirements in a very efficient and manageable way. The solution provides an easy to use workflow and allows us to operate high levels of STP with its out-of-the-box integration with both MarginSphere and AcadiaSoft's IMEM. Together with IM sensitivity calculations generated by triCalculate, the integrated services provide a perfect overview via a single GUI.'

Raf Pritchard, Co-CEO TriOptima, CEO triResolve, said: 'We've simplified what can be a laborious process. With one simple trade file, we enable market participants to meet the demands of the new non-cleared margin regulation in a simple and cost-effective manner. Our work with phase one and two firms has given us tremendous experience and insight into the complexities of IM, so we are best placed to help firms that will come in-scope in 2019/20 to overcome the challenges.'