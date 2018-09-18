NEX : subsidiary reaches ISDAfix settlement with CFTC

18 September 2018
NEX Group plc ('NEX') (NXG.L) today announces that it has reached a settlement with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission ('CFTC') as part of an industry-wide investigation into the setting of the US Dollar ISDAfix benchmark. This relates to a NEX subsidiary company Intercapital Capital Markets LLC ('Intercapital').
Under the settlement Intercapital will pay a civil monetary penalty to the CFTC of $50 million.
In the settlement order the CFTC notes Intercapital's co-operation throughout, allowing them to undertake their investigation efficiently and effectively.
The underlying CFTC investigation had been ongoing for a number of years and NEX is pleased to have brought this matter to a conclusion.
