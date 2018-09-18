Log in
NEX Group PLC

NEX GROUP PLC (IAP)
My previous session
09/18 05:35:21 pm
1040 GBp   -0.38%
NEX : subsidiary reaches ISDAfix settlement with CFTC
PU
09/18NEX : FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - NEX GROUP PLC - Amendment
PU
09/18NEX : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- NEX Group plc
PU
NEX : subsidiary reaches ISDAfix settlement with CFTC

09/18/2018 | 11:33pm CEST
18 September 2018

NEX Group plc ('NEX') (NXG.L) today announces that it has reached a settlement with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission ('CFTC') as part of an industry-wide investigation into the setting of the US Dollar ISDAfix benchmark. This relates to a NEX subsidiary company Intercapital Capital Markets LLC ('Intercapital').

Under the settlement Intercapital will pay a civil monetary penalty to the CFTC of $50 million.

In the settlement order the CFTC notes Intercapital's co-operation throughout, allowing them to undertake their investigation efficiently and effectively.

The underlying CFTC investigation had been ongoing for a number of years and NEX is pleased to have brought this matter to a conclusion.

Disclaimer

NEX Group plc published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 636 M
EBIT 2019 205 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 24,6 M
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 28,14
P/E ratio 2020 25,38
EV / Sales 2019 6,20x
EV / Sales 2020 5,76x
Capitalization 3 964 M
Chart NEX GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NEX Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEX GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,53  GBP
Spread / Average Target -28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Alan Spencer Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Henry Gregson Non-Executive Chairman
Samantha Anne Wren COO, Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Phimister Sievwright Senior Independent Director
Ivan Ritossa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEX GROUP PLC72.14%5 216
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-2.60%9 126
ASX LTD16.61%8 913
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 285
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES5.39%2 736
BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES SAB DE CV14.89%1 224
