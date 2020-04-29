Nexa Resources S A : Announces transition of Senior VP for Project Development and Execution

NEXA ANNOUNCES TRANSITION OF SENIOR VP FOR PROJECT

DEVELOPMENT AND EXECUTION

Luxembourg, April 29, 2020 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE and TSX Symbol: "NEXA") hereby announces that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Marcio Godoy to succeed Mr. Valdecir Botassini as Nexa's Senior Vice-President for Project Development and Execution starting June 1, 2020. Mr. Botassini is leaving the Company due to retirement process. Mr. Botassini has served as Senior Vice-President Project Development & Execution since 2016 and joined Nexa (formerly Votorantim Metais S.A.) in 1985.

Mr. Godoy has more than 27 years of experience in the mining industry, having played different roles related to mineral exploration, mineral technology, implementation and development of mining projects and operations in several countries, including Brazil, Chile, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Suriname and Mozambique. Mr. Godoy holds a masters degree in geology from the Paulista State University (UNESP), Brazil, serving most recently as Vale's Global Coal Director and President of Vale Mozambique. Prior to that, he worked for companies, such as Phelps Dodge, Golden Star Resources and Mineração Novo Astro. Mr. Godoy was also the chairman of the board of the Agency for Technological Development of the Brazilian Mineral Industry (ADIMB).

Mr. Botassini and Mr. Godoy will work together in this transition process over the month of May.

"On behalf of the Nexa team, I thank Mr. Botassini for his outstanding commitment to the Company and his important role in the landmark IPO of the Company in 2017", said Tito Martins, Nexa's Chief Executive Officer. "Mr. Godoy's appointment and this transition are a result of a succession plan that we have been working on for the last couple of months. I welcome Mr. Godoy to his new role and I believe his industry expertise and market understanding will help us to continue building the mines of the future".

About Nexa

Nexa is a large-scale,low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is developing the Aripuanã Project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2019 and also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2019, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

