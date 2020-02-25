Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nexa Resources S.A.    NEXA   LU1701428291

NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

(NEXA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/24 04:02:00 pm
8.8 USD   -3.72%
09:10aNEXA RESOURCES S A : BMO Conference 2020 - Miami
PU
02/24NEXA RESOURCES S A : Peru Tender Offer Results
PU
02/19NEXA RESOURCES S A : Peru Tender Offer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nexa Resources S A : BMO Conference 2020 - Miami

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 09:10am EST

From the world of mining to the world of people

February, 2020

Disclaimer

Important information concerning this presentation

This presentation, prepared by Nexa Resources S.A. (formerly VM Holding S.A., herein referred to as the "Company" or "Nexa"), is solely for informational purposes. Disclosure of this presentation, its contents, extracts or abstracts to third parties is not authorized without express and prior written consent from the Company.

Certain statements disclosed herein are "forward-looking statements" in which statements contained herein that the information is not clearly historical in nature are forward- looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "project" and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may," or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on the Company's current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions, and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in the presentation. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented herein and we do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements.

This presentation includes the Company's unaudited non-IFRS measures, including: adjusted EBITDA; net debt; working capital. The Company presents non-IFRS measures when we due to the belief that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-IFRS measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

The information and opinions contained herein should not be construed as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, timeliness or completeness of such information or opinions. None of the advisors to the Company or any parties related to them or their representatives shall be liable for any losses that may result from the use or contents of this presentation.

This presentation also contains information concerning the Company's industry that are based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. The information contained herein involves and assumes a number of assumptions and limitations, and the Company did not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information.

All dollar amounts referenced in this presentation, unless otherwise indicated, are expressed in United States dollars. The contents hereof should not be construed as investment, legal, tax or other advice and you should consult your own advisers as to legal, business, tax and other related matters concerning an investment in the Company. The Company is not acting on your behalf and does not regard you as a customer or a client. It will not be responsible to you for providing protections afforded to clients or for advising you on the relevant transaction. There is no obligation to update the information included in this presentation.

Certain information contained in this presentation with respect to the Company's Morro Agudo, Shalipayco, Magistral and Florida Canyon Zinc projects are preliminary economic assessments within the meaning of NI 43-101 (as defined herein). Such preliminary economic assessments are preliminary in nature, including certain information as of inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that such preliminary economic assessments will be realized. The bases for such preliminary economic assessments (including certain qualifications and assumptions) are described in the Company's documents filed with the SEC and in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

2

We are

Nexa

#4 largest global zinc producer*

Unique position in Latin America

Solid Capital

Structure

Sustainable value creation

US$ 2.3 billion

Net revenue

564kt

621kt

equivalent zinc

metal sold

US$ 402 million

Adjusted EBITDA

(excluding non-recurring)

Cash dividend payment of

US$50 million

*According to Wood Mackenzie. 2019 numbers

Strategic objectives

Grow steadily in Zinc and Copper in the Americas, ensuring long-lastingvalue creation with optimal capital allocation

Growth

100%

Zn mine-smelting

integration

Life of mine extension

Brownfield projects

Greenfield projects

New business development

  • Replace and increase mineral reserves and resources.
  • Improve productivity with attractive returns
  • Expand its mine footprint focusing on operational efficiency and cash cost competitiveness (C1)
  • Search for opportunities in both Zinc and Copper through JV's or acquisitions
  • 'Unlock' Nexa's value

4

Mining segment

Portfolio of efficient, low cost, cash generating mines

Peru

Brazil

Pasco

Complex

  • Large scale, modern and mechanized, increasing productivity
  • New projects should further improve our position in the global cash cost curve

Cerro Lindo

Morro Agudo

Vazante

Wood Mackenzie 2018Zinc Consolidated Mining C1 Normal Cash Cost Curve ($/t) - By Company 2

Production per mine 2019

Zinc Equivalent¹ (kt)

564 kt Zn Eq.

Zn

Cu

Zn

67%

16%

Ag

Pb

Au

Per metal

Cu

64%

16%

7%

10%

2%

69%

31%

Per mine

CL

EP

ATA

VZ

MA

44%

17%

8%

25%

5%

3.000

2.000

1.000

0

0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

70%

80%

90%

100%

-1.000

-2.000

52%

-3.000

-4.000

-5.000

-6.000

-7.000

-8.000

Greenfield projects

-9.000

Cumulative Production (%)

5 1. 2019 figures; assuming 2019 LME average benchmark prices: Zn: US$1.16/lb; Cu: US$2.72/lb; Pb: US$0.91/lb; Ag: US$16.2/oz; Au: US$1,393/oz.; based on 2019 total production

2. Source: Wood Mackenzie - Dataset 2019 Q4

Smelting overview

Locations and efficiency of our smelters are key to our competitive advantage

Smelters Located Near Mines, Ports and Major Population Centers Smelters Provide Strategic Advantages

Cajamarquilla is 5th largest smelter globally and the largest smelter in the Americas

Cajamarquilla

Located in proximity to infrastructure and core markets: we benefit from higher premiums

Tres Marías

Juiz de Fora

Smelting Products

Smelting Breakdown(1)

58%

585kt Metallic Zinc

42%

CJM

TM

JDF

58%

27%

15%

  • Integration grants value capture on the distribution chain, eliminating intermediaries
  • Access to reliable and very competitive power supply
    1. Consolidated Smelter Normal Cash Cost Curve ($/t)

2.500

24%

2.000

1.500

1.000

500

0

0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

70%

80%

90%

100%

Cumulative Production (%)

6 1. 2019 figures. It does not includes zinc oxide.

2. Wood Mackenzie 2019 Zinc

Main projects portfolio

Development timeline

Peru

ESTIMATED TIMELINE

Magistral

PROJECTS

Hilarión

Lima

Pukaqaqa

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Aripuanã

+120kta

Polymetallic

CONSTRUCTION PHASE

Magistral

Copper | Molybdenum

Pukaqaqa

Copper | Molybdenum

Hilarión

Polymetallic (Zn-Pb)

EXPLORATION AND

FEASIBILITY

EXECUTION

PRE FEASIBILITY

Brazil

Aripuanã

Sao Paulo

Nexa Greenfield Projects

Robust project

pipeline located in

low-risk mining

jurisdictions should

support Nexa's

growth strategy and value creation for all its stakeholders

7

a) Annual zinc equivalent production

Note: Estimated timeline as of February 2020. Hilarión is still in Exploration Stage - feasibility studies pipeline to be confirmed

Aripuanã | Project

Competitive cash cost position with attractive returns

Project overview

Key financials

Aripuanã

  • 13 years LOM¹ with excellent potential to extend mine by up to 6 years
  • Zinc equivalent³ average production¹ 120kt/yr
  • Sustainable project:
    • Tailings disposal: 50% dry stacks and 50% cement paste backfill
    • 100% process water recirculation, with minimal discharge to the environment

Highlights

  • ~76% of the total project capex was already committed
  • Over 1,400 people working in the main construction areas
  • 28% of physical progress by year-end 2019
  • A new rebaseline schedule is expected in 2Q20.
  • Ramp tunnels for the Arex and Link orebodies concluded
  • ~500 people received professional qualifications in 2019

Morro Agudo

Estimated Capex: US$392 million

Vazante

Três Marias

Juiz de Fora

2020e: US$220 million

  • NPV: US$129 million
    • Discount rate of 9%
  • IRR of 15.8%

8

1Based only on current mineral reserves; ²Based on significant currently inferred mineral resources and Nexa's good track record of conversion to indicated resources; 3Consolidated mining production in kton of zinc

equivalent calculated by converting copper, lead, silver and gold contents to a zinc equivalent grade based on consensus LT forecasts

We are reinventing ourselves

Environmental management

  • ~80% of our total tailings are no longer disposed in wet tailing dams
  • About 80% of the energy consumption of our operations comes from renewable sources

Legacy

We are shaping a future together with our host communities

  • Social agenda
  • Local development
  • Community members as protagonists of their own development

Circular economy

  • Paracatu: zero waste
  • Vazante: solution to reprocess tailings disposal waste

Nexa Way

Transformational program to optimize performance

Consistently deliver growth and attractive returns

Changes in organizational culture

At least US$120 million in Adj

EBITDA gain from 2019 initiatives

Potential new initiatives under analysis should generate additional gains

Manufacturing

Productivity

Procurement

Commercial

Corporate &

Projects

10

people

Agility to find new ways

Enthusiasm to transform

Sense of ownership

the solid basis for the transformation we need

Plurality

Key factor for innovation

Aripuanã (Brazil):

effort to have women comprising 50% of the workforce

Why Nexa?

#4 largest zinc producer and #5 largest zinc metal producer

Solid shareholder structure | Votorantim is a Brazilian company with more than 100 years of experience Strong balance sheet even during investment cycle

Leading producer in Latin America and well positioned to capture market growth

Share prices under valued

We remain positive in industry fundamentals and we're confident

Nexa has a unique position to generate value for all its stakeholders

12

thank you

IR Contact:

ir@nexaresources.com

https://ir.nexaresources.com

Disclaimer

Nexa Resources SA published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 14:09:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
09:10aNEXA RESOURCES S A : BMO Conference 2020 - Miami
PU
02/24NEXA RESOURCES S A : Peru Tender Offer Results
PU
02/19NEXA RESOURCES S A : Peru Tender Offer
PU
02/14NEXA RESOURCES S A : Earnings Call Presentation - 4Q19 and 2019
PU
02/14NEXA RESOURCES S.A. : Announces 4Q19 and 2019 Results
BU
02/13NEXA RESOURCES S A : - 4Q19 and 2019 Earnings Release
PU
02/13NEXA RESOURCES S A : announces cash dividends of US$50 million
PU
01/15NEXA RESOURCES S A : meets 2019 guidance and provides 2019 operational results a..
PU
2019NEXA RESOURCES S A : provides update on Jarosite Project
PU
2019NEXA RESOURCES S A : announces Cerro Lindo mine life extension and updated Miner..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 221 M
EBIT 2020 83,6 M
Net income 2020 -110 M
Debt 2020 1 006 M
Yield 2020 4,00%
P/E ratio 2020 -10,7x
P/E ratio 2021 43,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 0,95x
Capitalization 1 165 M
Chart NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nexa Resources S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9,71  $
Last Close Price 8,80  $
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tito Botelho Martins President & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Ermírio de Moraes Chairman
Rodrigo Nazareth Menck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Valdecir Aparecido Botassini Senior VP-Engineering & Information Technology
Jones Aparecido Belther Senior VP-Mineral Exploration & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXA RESOURCES S.A.8.11%1 165
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL6.87%51 667
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-14.92%27 938
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-8.99%16 309
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-4.62%12 648
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-0.55%7 579
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group